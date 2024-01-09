AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:05 p.m. EST

Tennessee Titans fire coach Mike Vrabel after back-to-back losing seasons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have fired coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons with the franchise having won only six of the past 24 games. Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement that she told Vrabel of her decision Tuesday morning. She said it was a decision “as difficult as any I’ve made.” The announcement came a day after the Titans cleaned out their lockers with Vrabel not speaking to reporters. It was the first time in the franchise’s 27 seasons in Tennessee the head coach did not talk with reporters since the team moved to the state from Texas. Vrabel was hired in January 2018 and went 56-48 including playoffs.

Rays shortstop Wander Franco faces lesser charge as judge analyzes evidence in ongoing probe

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Wander Franco is facing a lesser charge after a judge in the Dominican Republic analyzed evidence that alleges the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl and paid her mother thousands of dollars for her consent. Franco was originally accused of charges including commercial and sexual exploitation and money laundering. Those charges respectively carry up to 30 years, 10 years and 20 years of prison. He now stands accused instead of sexual and psychological abuse, according to a judge’s resolution that The Associated Press obtained on Tuesday. Franco has not been formally accused. If found guilty on the new charge, he could face between two to five years in prison.

Column: Tiger Woods and Nike was a partnership for a lifetime until it wasn’t

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Tiger Woods has had two agents and three regular caddies in his 27 years on the PGA Tour. He has used four coaches and four brands of irons. The one constant always has been Nike. Woods and the swoosh were a beautiful partnership from the day he announced he was turning pro in 1996. And now that’s over. Nike co-founder Phil Knight expected Woods to do for golf what Michael Jordan had done for basketball. That part was true. But Nike didn’t get the bounce in business. All it got was great commercials and big moments on TV.

Miami Marlins in agreement to hire Rachel Balkovec as director of player development, AP source says

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the deal confirmed an MLB.com report that the Miami Marlins are in agreement with Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec to become their director of player development. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal. Balkovec wrapped up her second season as manager at Class A Tampa in September.. She debuted with the team in April 2022 with a win as the first woman to manage the affiliate of a Major League Baseball team.

Aaron Rodgers denies implying comic Jimmy Kimmel was tied to Epstein and condemns those who do

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers denies he implied comic Jimmy Kimmel was a pedophile and condemned those who do, but he stopped short of apologizing for his role in escalating their burgeoning feud. Rodgers returned to ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly appearance and addressed comments he made the week before that appeared to suggest Kimmel’s name might appear on a list of associates of Jeffrey Epstein, a millionaire accused of sex trafficking involving underage victims before he died. The feud between ABC’s late-night star and Rodgers, who regularly appears on the daily ESPN show, has proven embarrassing for The Walt Disney Co., the parent company to both.

Warriors forward Draymond Green committed to playing without ‘antics’ that have plagued him

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green is vowing a commitment to playing without the “antics” that have plagued him on the court throughout his career, working over the past month on ways to control his emotions and not let hostility take over. Through therapy, Green says he has learned techniques to better deal with tense moments during games when he has previously lost his cool, embracing the idea of improving himself after being disciplined by the NBA with an indefinite suspension last month. Green insists he has “cost my team enough” and feels a sense of urgency to get back on the court and help the Warriors.

Steelers are sticking with QB Mason Rudolph’s ‘hot hand’ for their playoff trip to Buffalo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph’s unlikely renaissance will continue into the playoffs. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he is sticking with the former third-string quarterback ahead of a trip to AFC East champion Buffalo. Rudolph is 3-0 as a starter since taking over for an ineffective Mitch Trubisky before a game against Cincinnati on Dec. 23. While starter Kenny Pickett has fully recovered from right ankle surgery in early December, Tomlin doesn’t want to risk derailing the rhythm Pittsburgh’s offense has found under Rudolph.

‘We’re not having a snowball fight.’ Reid, Chiefs ready for frigid playoff game against Dolphins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have lost 10 consecutive games when the temperature is 40 degrees or colder, a streak that goes back to a loss to Pittsburgh in 2017. And the forecast for Saturday night’s wild-card playoff game in Kansas City calls for temps to be 40 degrees below even that point. In fact, the wind chill could be well below zero by the time the Dolphins and Chiefs get to the second half of their game. There is also plenty of snow in the forecast throughout the week; 6 inches fell on Tuesday, driving the Chiefs indoors for their practice.

Eric Bieniemy’s future is uncertain as the Commanders look for their next coach

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Eric Bieniemy’s future is up in the air again after the Washington Commanders fired coach Ron Rivera. The team’s offense was inconsistent and finished 24th out of 32 teams. At least one player was publicly critical of Bieniemy’s pass-heavy approach that left the Commanders unbalanced and led to Sam Howell being sacked a league-high 65 times. Controlling owner Josh Harris gave a vague response that he looks forward to talking to Bieniemy when asked if the former Kansas City assistant will be considered for Washington’s head job. The most likely scenario is Bieniemy going elsewhere next season.

Michigan’s ability to contend for repeat national title hinges on decisions by Harbaugh, key players

HOUSTON (AP) — Michigan heads into an uncertain future after winning its first national championship in 26 years. Who stays, who goes and is a repeat possible in an expanded and loaded Big Ten that will include the Washington team the Wolverines beat 34-13 in the national championship game? There also could be NCAA sanctions coming. The biggest question after Michigan wrapped up a 15-0 season is the status of coach Jim Harbaugh. He is the top target for NFL teams with head coach openings. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is among players who are considering whether to enter the NFL draft or return.

