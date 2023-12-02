AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:03 p.m. EST

Ewers throws 4 TDs as No. 7 Texas bids farewell to Big 12 with 49-21 title win over Oklahoma State

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Seventh-ranked Texas is leaving the Big 12 with bookend championships. Quinn Ewers set a career high by throwing for 452 yards with four touchdowns in a 49-21 victory over No. 19 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game. The Southeastern Conference-bound and 12-1 Longhorns won the title in the league’s inaugural 1996 season, plus 2005 and 2009. Ewers completed 35 of 46 passes and his touchdowns went to four different receivers. The biggest one was 362-pound defensive tackle T’Vondrea Sweat, the Outland Trophy finalist who lined up as a tight end.

No. 3 Washington is in, No. 7 Texas makes emphatic case as crowded CFP race comes to dramatic end

No. 3 Washington is in and No. 7 Texas did all it could to make a case for inclusion in the College Football Playoff on championship weekend. The Longhorns trounced No. 19 Oklahoma State to win the Big 12 title but still needed some help to ensure a spot in the four-team field. How much and from whom was hard to say. A unusually crowded College Football Playoff race came to a close on championship Saturday with contenders in every Power Five conference.

No. 1 Georgia bolstered by return of Bowers, Ratledge, McConkey from injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and right guard Tate Ratledge have returned from injuries to start for the No. 1 Bulldogs against No. 8 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The return of Bowers is especially important to Georgia’s hopes of competing for a third consecutive national championship. Bowers missed three consecutive games early in the season following an ankle injury that required surgery. He returned to play in victories over Mississippi and Tennessee before missing last week’s 31-23 win at Georgia Tech with lingering soreness. Bowers leads the Bulldogs with 51 receptions for 661 yards and six touchdowns despite missing four games.

Scottie Scheffler builds a 3-shot lead in the Bahamas. Tiger Woods is happy with his recovery

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler gets another chance to win the Hero World Challenge. Tiger Woods has to settle with being happy about the way he feels. Scheffler made all five scoring putts from outside 12 feet. Two were for eagle. He shot a 65 to build a three-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick heading into the final round at Albany. Scheffler has been runner-up each of the last two years in the Bahamas. Woods had a bogey-bogey start and made a few sloppy mistakes on the back nine for a 71. He’s happy that his recovery from soreness each day has been good.

Klesmit’s fast start, Wisconsin’s rebounding help Badgers beat No. 3 Marquette 75-64

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Max Klesmit scored all 21 of his points before halftime, Steven Crowl added 16 and Wisconsin capitalized on its rebounding superiority to beat No. 3 Marquette 75-64. Wisconsin beat Marquette for a third straight season in this in-state rivalry between schools separated by just 79 miles. This marks the first three-game winning streak for either team in the 130-game series since the Badgers won four straight from 1998-2001. Wisconsin outrebounded the Golden Eagles 38-23 and outscored them 18-2 in second-chance points. Both teams are 6-2.

Big 12 committed to title game even with CFP expansion and changes in league, Yormark says

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says his still-evolving conference remains committed to having a championship game even as the College Football Playoff expands from four to 12 teams after this season. Yormark says the game creates a wonderful narrative for the conference. Seventh-ranked Texas, the Big 12’s last hope to get into the final four-team version of the playoffs, played No. 19 Oklahoma State on Saturday. The league has a contract for the title game at AT&T Stadium through 2031. Texas and Oklahoma are going to the SEC next season when the Big 12 grows to 16 teams with four current Pac-12 members.

Pac-12 ends on a high note, but the future is much more daunting for 2 remaining schools

LAS VEGAS (AP) — George Kliavkoff followed the custom for a conference commissioner and handed the Pac-12 Championship trophy to Washington coach Kalen DeBoer. Kliavkoff then quickly got out of the way. He has been at the center of the Pac-12 meltdown and with this almost certainly the conference’s last championship game. So Kliavkoff could hardly be blamed for wanting the spotlight shone elsewhere. As joyous as the third-ranked Huskies felt about defeating No. 5 Oregon 34-31 for a spot in the College Football Playoff, those emotions also were tempered about what’s being left behind.

Tim Howard elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Goalkeeper Tim Howard has been elected to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame and will be inducted on May 4. Howard was on the ballot for the first time and received 46 of 48 votes from the player selection committee. The 52-year-old made 121 appearances with the U.S. national team from 2002-17 and was in goal at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. He spent 13 seasons in the English Premier League with Manchester United and Everton and was named Premier League goalkeeper of the year in 2004.

Titleholder Italy joins Spain, Croatia in tough group at Euro 2024. Host Germany opens vs Scotland

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Defending champion Italy has been drawn in a tough group at the 2024 European Championship with two-time winner Spain, 2022 World Cup semifinalist Croatia and Albania. Italy, the Euro 2020 winner, shaped as the most difficult option from the draw pot of lowest-ranked teams and so it proved. Italy beat Spain in the semifinals to win that Euro 2020 title. England was drawn in a group with Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia. France got Austria, the Netherlands and a playoff winner that could be Poland. Host Germany opens against Scotland on June 14 and also plays Hungary and Switzerland.

The surfing venue for the Paris Olympics is on the other side of the world but could steal the show

PARIS (AP) — The surfing venue for next year’s Paris Olympics is nearly 16,000 kilometers, or 10,000 miles, away on the other side of the world. Tahiti will host the competition because it has some of the largest waves on the planet. The venue also allows France to highlight its long historical ties to the South Pacific. Tahiti was chosen over other surf spots in France that could easily have been reached by train and bus from the French capital. Big-wave enthusiasts like Tahitian-born surfer Kauli Vaast say Tahiti makes sense for the Olympics because its surf is so spectacular.

