AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:03 p.m. EDT

South Carolina uses size to overpower UCLA in March Madness

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had eight points, 14 rebounds and two blocks while reigning national champion South Carolina turned in its latest overwhelming defense-and-rebounding-first performance to beat UCLA 59-43 on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Kamilla Cardoso added 10 points for the Gamecocks, the top overall tournament seed. It marked South Carolina’s 41st consecutive victory, securing the program’s sixth trip to the Elite Eight under Dawn Staley. Charisma Osborne scored 14 points to lead the fourth-seeded Bruins, who shot 29%. South Carolina will play Maryland on Monday to earn a Final Four ticket.

Texas seeks 1st Final Four in 20 years, Miami its 1st ever

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texas is aiming for its first trip to the Final Four in 20 years, and Miami is seeking the first in school history. The teams will meet in the Midwest Region final of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The Longhorns have rallied around interim coach Rodney Terry, who took over in December following Chris Beard’s suspension and later firing. But the Big 12 tourney champs could be without star big man Dylan Disu, who is dealing with a foot injury. The Hurricanes have ridden red-hot Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong to a second straight Elite Eight. They eliminated No. 1 seed Houston in the Sweet 16.

NHL-best Bruins clinch Atlantic with 2-1 win over Tampa Bay

BOSTON (AP) — Garnet Hathaway scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the NHL-best Boston Bruins wrapped up first place in the Atlantic Division with their sixth straight victory, beating Tampa Bay 2-1. The win was the Bruins’ 56th and moves them one behind the club record, set in 1970-71. It also keeps them on pace to set the NHL record for victories in a regular season with 10 games left. Patrice Bergeron added a power-play goal for the Bruins and Linus Ullmark made 26 saves, raising his record to 36-5-1. Victor Hedman had a shorthanded score for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots.

Yanks pitcher Severino has lat strain, likely to start on IL

New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino has a low-grade lat strain. Manager Aaron Boone expressed optimism this wouldn’t be a long-term issue but acknowledged that Severino “most likely” would get placed on the injured list to start the season. The Yankees already won’t have right-hander Frankie Montas or left-hander Carlos Rodón for the start of the season. Rodón has a left forearm strain. Montas is recovering from shoulder surgery.

Maryland Madness: Miller leads Terps to Elite Eight

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 14 of her 18 points in the final two quarters as second-seeded Maryland beat depleted Notre Dame 76-59 and reached the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament for the first time in eight years. The Terps will face defending NCAA champion South Carolina on Monday night for the Greenville 1 Regional title and trip to the Final Four in Dallas. Miller and Shyanne Sellers helped Maryland gain control in the third quarter and put away the third-seeded Irish, who were without injured starters Olivia Miles and Dara Mabrey. Sellers also scored 18 points for Maryland. Sonia Citron led the Fighting Irish with 14 points.

Miami’s mad March sees men, women programs in Elite 8

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miami is putting its reputation as a football school on the back burner. Basketball is now front and The men’s and women’s teams in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight. The ninth-seeded men meet No. 2 seed Texas on Sunday. The fifth-seeded women face No. 3 seed LSU. Women’s coach Katie Meier says the programs have a lot in common and are competitive like siblings. The success comes after Miami went full-steam ahead into the NIL arena that allows athletes to cash in on their celebrity.

Shoma Uno of Japan repeats as world figure skating champion

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Shoma Uno prevailed in a quad showdown in the free skate to become the first Japanese man to defend his title at the figure skating world championships. Uno attempted five quadruple jumps at Saitama Super Arena. He landed all of them except the quad salchow which he under-rotated for a total of 301.14 points. South Korean skater Cha Jun-hwan was second with 296.03 points followed by American teenager Ilia Malinin, who became the first skater to land a quadruple axel at the world championships and finished with 288.44 points. Earlier, Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States won their first ice dance title.

New Mexico St hires Sam Houston’s Hooten to attempt rebuild

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State has hired longtime Sam Houston coach Jason Hooten to try to restore a program that was shut down in the middle of the season after one player was involved in a fatal shooting and another accused teammates of hazing. Aggies athletic director Mario Moccia says Hooten is a tremendous fit and his programs have had “character and integrity.” Hooten went 261-169 in 13 seasons at Sam Houston.

Scheffler, McIlroy survive scares to advance in Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are moving into the quarterfinals of the Dell Match Play. It sure wasn’t easy. Scheffler was 3 down with five holes to play when he rallied to beat J.T. Poston with a par on the last hole. McIlroy never trailed against Lucas Herbert of Australia. But he had to go the distance to reach the quarterfinals for the fifth time. Scheffler played Jason Day in the afternoon. Day ended Matt Kuchar’s bid to break Tiger Woods’ record for most matches won in this tournament. Day can join Woods as the only three-time winners.

Former F1 champs Raikkonen and Button race NASCAR at COTA

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — NASCAR’s first road course race of the season at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas feature two former Formula One champions. Kimi Raikkonen won the F1 championship in 2007 and Jenson Button won the title in 2009. Both are among a group of “road course ringers” that also includes Jordan Taylor. Raikkonen raced at Watkins Glen last year but Button is making his NASCAR debut. Both driver say they’re ready for the rough and tumble style of racing. William Byron will start from pole position as he chases his third win of the season

