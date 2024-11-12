AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:00 p.m. EST

Jerry Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will have season-ending surgery on torn hamstring

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has decided on season-ending surgery for his torn hamstring. Owner Jerry Jones says Prescott will have the surgery Wednesday in New York. The decision comes with the playoff hopes already fading fast for a team that has reached the postseason the past three seasons. Prescott was injured in a 27-21 loss at Atlanta on Nov. 3. He was on the sideline a week later for the 34-6 loss at home to Philadelphia. The Cowboys have lost four consecutive games and are 0-4 at home. Cooper Rush struggled filling in for Prescott against the Eagles.

Joel Embiid set to return to slumping 76ers team in need of his presence

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid is expected to make his season debut Tuesday night for the Philadelphia 76ers. Embiid has not played this season because of what the Sixers called left knee management. Embiid also just finished serving a three-game suspension levied by the NBA for shoving a member of the media. The 76ers are 2-7 and near the bottom of the Eastern Conference headed into the game against the New York Knicks. Embiid and fellow All-Stars Paul George and Tyrese Maxey have yet to play a game together this season because of injuries and suspension.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis says his eye is fine after getting poked. He again declines to wear goggles

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis says he has recovered from being poked in the left eye by Toronto’s Jakob Poeltl, and his latest eye injury still hasn’t persuaded him to wear protective goggles. Davis brushed off the potential impact of the injury even though his left eye was noticeably discolored after practice Tuesday. Davis says he has “no idea” if his latest injury is another corneal abrasion. He had that injury last March from a game against Golden State, but he didn’t miss any time.

Wander Franco charged with illegally carrying a gun in the altercation that led to his arrest

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Dominican Republic prosecutors say Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was charged with illegally carrying a gun in his vehicle during the altercation in a parking lot that led to his arrest over the weekend. The attorney general’s office in the Dominican Republic said Tuesday in a statement that police found a Glock pistol with a 15-round magazine inside the Mercedes Benz that Franco was driving during what police called an altercation over a woman’s attention. Authorities said the gun was registered to Franco’s uncle. Franco is scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 12 in a sexual abuse case involving a 14-year-old girl.

Bev Priestman fired as Canada women’s soccer coach after review of Olympic drone scandal

Canada women’s soccer coach Bev Priestman has been fired after an independent review of a drone surveillance scandal at the Paris Olympics. Assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joseph Lombardi were also fired as Canada Soccer released findings of the investigation. New Zealand complained about a drone flying over practices before the start of the Olympic tournament, prompting FIFA to fine Canada Soccer $228,000 and strip six standings points from the team. Priestman, Mander and Lombardi were all suspended by soccer’s international governing body for a year. The investigation found no evidence that players had viewed the drone footage.

Hurricane-damaged Tropicana Field can be fixed for about $55M in time for 2026 season, per report

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A detailed assessment of the hurricane damage to Tropicana Field concludes that the home of the Tampa Bay Rays is structurally sound and can be repaired for about $55.7 million in time for the 2026 season. The 412-page report released Tuesday by the City of St. Petersburg, which owns the building, found that the basic structure of the domed stadium “does not appear to have been adversely affected” by Hurricane Milton’s winds, which shredded most of its fabric roof. The repair timetable likely means the Rays will have to find a temporary place to play home games in 2025.

USC football placed on 1 year of probation, fined $50,000 by NCAA for violating coaching staff rules

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California’s football program has been fined $50,000 and placed on probation for one year by the NCAA because of multiple violations of coaching staff rules over two seasons. The NCAA and USC announced Tuesday they reached a settlement in the case. An NCAA investigation found that USC exceeded the allowed number of countable coaches during the 2022 season along with spring practices in 2023. Eight analysts did on- and off-field coaching during that period, exceeding the permissible number by six. Both parties also agreed that Lincoln Riley violated head coach responsibility rules but that he would not be suspended.

Judge extends the time to indict the driver accused of killing Johnny Gaudreau and his brother

SALEM, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey judge has granted prosecutors a 30-day extension in which to bring formal charges against the driver accused of killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, while they were cycling in August. The judge granted the extension for prosecutors to indict Sean M. Higgins during a brief hearing Tuesday that marked the first time the Gaudreau family and Higgins were in court at the same time. Higgins previously appeared at hearings via video. He remains jailed on preliminary charges. Police say Higgins failed a field sobriety test after he drove into the Gaudreaus near their childhood home in South Jersey. Johnny Gaudreau played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames during his NHL career.

Roster limits in college small sports put athletes on chopping block while coaches look for answers

Even with National signing day for college’s small sports taking place this week, there remains uncertainty about how many athletes will make teams at many of the country’s schools. The lawsuit settlement that proposes paying players also set new roster limits for all the sports. Scholarship limits are a thing of the past, so schools can hand them out to everyone on their roster. But the cost of that, along with new roster limits that have been set, could result in many schools cutting the number of players and, in some cases, eliminating programs altogether.

Ex-Duke star Kyle Singler draws concern from basketball world over cryptic Instagram post

Former Duke star Kyle Singler’s cryptic Instagram post saying he fears for his life has drawn an outpouring of concern and support from former teammates and others. The 36-year-old Singler spoke slowly and was shirtless in the short video that was posted Tuesday morning. He said in the post he has been “made into a mental example” and fears “for my life every day.” Several NBA players responded. Many of those who responded included Duke men’s basketball and the NBA in their comments, hoping to get their attention.

