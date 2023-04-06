AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:00 p.m. EDT

Masters live updates | Koepka ties for first, a shot for LIV

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Brooks Koepka has fired the biggest shot for the upstart LIV tour on the opening day of the Masters. Koepka opened with a 7-under 65 that left him tied for the lead with Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm at Augusta National. Others in the LIV contingent included reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith, who started the Masters with a 70, and Patrick Reed with a 71. Then there was two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, who struggled to a 77. Rahm’s 65 was especially impressive after he opened with a four-putt double bogey on the first hole. The Spaniard played the remaining holes in a remarkable 9-under par, tallying seven birdies and an eagle.

Tiger Woods’ painful Masters walk results in opening 74

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods had three birdies and five bogeys during an opening round of 74 at the Masters on Thursday, leaving him in contention to play the weekend but hardly to win the tournament. He had two tough lip-outs on the front nine, a couple of poor pitch shots that led to bogeys, and some bad luck at the 18th led to his final bogey. It was the worst opening round for Woods at the Masters since 2005, when he followed another 74 with 65-66-71 to capture the fourth of his five green jackets. But he’s hardly the same player these days. He is now a combined 16 over for his last four rounds at Augusta National.

US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new rule proposed by the Biden administration would prevent schools and colleges from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes, but it would allow certain exceptions to promote fairness or reduce injuries. The proposal sends a political counterpunch toward a wave of Republican-led states that have sought to ban trans athletes from competing in school sports. If finalized, it would become enshrined as a provision of Title IX, the landmark gender equity legislation enacted in 1972. It must undergo a lengthy approval process, however, and it’s almost certain to face challenges from opponents.

High court: Trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing a 12-year-old transgender girl in West Virginia to continue competing on her middle school’s girls sports teams while a lawsuit over a state ban continues. The justices refused to disturb an appeals court order that made it possible for the girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson, to continue playing on her school’s track and cross-country teams, where she regularly finishes near the back of the pack. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas would have allowed West Virginia to enforce its law against Pepper-Jackson.

Champion LSU women accepting Biden invitation to White House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU’s national champion women’s basketball team will accept an invitation from President Joe Biden to visit the White House. University spokesman Michael Bonnette confirmed LSU’s intentions on the matter on Thursday, a day after Tigers star forward Angel Reese suggested during a podcast interview that her team should celebrate their title with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama rather than President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Reese made the suggestion after saying she was not inclined to accept an apology from Jill Biden for suggesting that both LSU and runner-up Iowa be invited to the White House. President Biden did not follow through on that idea, inviting only LSU and men’s national champion Connecticut.

European tour wins case with LIV Golf after panel ruling

An independent tribunal has ruled that the European tour was within its rights to sanction members who competed on the Saudi-funded LIV Golf without permission. An appeal panel at Sport Resolutions found that players including Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood committed “serious breaches” of the European tour code of behavior by playing in LIV Golf events last year despite requests to be released having been refused. The ruling allows the European tour to impose fines of $125,000 on players competing in the rival league without a conflicting events release.

Garcia chastises Masters media to stop talking about LIV-PGA

Sergio Garcia is tired of talking about the LIV-PGA Tour feud. After opening the Masters with a 2-over 74, Garcia shot back at reporters who asked if this felt like a normal event with all that’s going on away from the course. Garcia called it “totally normal” and claimed the media is ”making a big deal out of this.” Garcia was among 18 players from the Saudi-backed LIV tour taking part in the first major of the year, The number quickly dropped to 17 when Kevin Na withdrew after playing only nine holes.

Mavs’ Cuban says keeping Irving is priority, supports Kidd

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says re-signing Kyrie Irving is the team’s top offseason priority. But he doesn’t view it as a “Kyrie or bust” scenario. The billionaire business also is showing support for coach Jason Kidd with the team in danger of missing even the play-in tournament a year after going to the Western Conference finals. Cuban blames himself for a roster that never found an identity. The owner is noncommittal on terms of a new contract for Irving because of uncertainty over rules in the new labor deal.

Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder rebuild after stars exodus

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is doing his best to fasttrack the re-building schedule for the Oklahoma City Thunder after the NBA franchise lost Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Chris Paul to trades in the past seven years. He was a first-time All-Star this season and is averaging more than 31 points. No one would say Oklahoma City is a title contender but the Thunder are competing for a spot in the play-in tournament after missing the playoffs the past two years. Gilgeous-Alexander has put together one of the greatest scoring seasons in Thunder history. Only Durant and Westbrook have averaged more.

Regulators deny request to allow betting on Boston Marathon

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gambling regulators have denied a request to allow legal betting on this year’s Boston Marathon, citing concerns by the race’s organizers. All four members of the Massachusetts Gambling Commission who participated in Thursday’s online meeting voted against the request by DraftKings. Commission chair Cathy Judd-Stein shared an email she received Wednesday from the Boston Athletic Association, which runs the marathon, citing concerns about event security and potential influence on the outcome of the race. The DraftKings proposal would have only allowed wagering on the elite runners. The company said in a statement that it respects the commission’s ruling. The marathon is scheduled for April 17.

