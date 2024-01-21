AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:59 p.m. EST

Caitlin Clark accidentally knocked down by Ohio State fan running on court to celebrate win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Caitlin Clark said she was “OK” after she was accidently knocked down by a fan running onto the court after No. 2 Iowa was upset by Ohio State on Sunday. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith went to the Hawkeyes locker room and apologized to Clark and Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. Buckeyes coach Kevin McGuff also issued an apology.

Djokovic reaches the Australian Open quarterfinals, matching Federer’s Grand Slam record

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has beaten Adrian Mannarino 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals and matched another of Roger Federer’s Grand Slam records. In a rare daytime appearance on Rod Laver Arena, the 10-time Australian Open champion raced to victory in 1 hour and 44 minutes to progress to the last eight at a major for the 58th time. Djokovic says “the first two sets were some of the best sets I’ve played in a while. I played great from the first to the last point.” Women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka beat Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-2 and U.S. Open winner Coco Gauff had a 6-1, 6-2 win over Magdalena Frech.

Terrence Shannon Jr. scores 16 in his return, No. 14 Illinois beats Rutgers 86-63

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Justin Harmon scored 18 points and Terrence Shannon Jr. added 16 in his return to lead five Illinois players in double figures as the No. 14 Illini beat Rutgers 86-63. In his first game back since the university was ordered Friday to lift his suspension, Shannon came off the bench and played 28 minutes. He had four assists and made 8 of 10 shots from the free-throw line. Shannon was suspended by the university on Dec. 28 because he’s facing a rape charge in a September incident in Kansas.

Sion James scores season-high 22 points, Tulane beats No. 10 Memphis 81-79

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sion James scored a season-high 22 points, and Tulane held off 10th-ranked Memphis 81-79 to hand the Tigers their second straight loss. Kevin Cross scored 21 points and Collin Holloway capped his 13-point performance with a layup and two free throws in the final 1:43 to put the Green Wave in front for good. David Jones had 32 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis but missed two 3-point attempts for the win in the final seconds. Memphis was coming off a one-point loss to South Florida in which the Tigers let a 20-point lead slip away in the second half.

McIlroy wins Dubai Desert Classic for record 4th time after reeling in Young in final round

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy has won the Dubai Desert Classic for a record fourth time after reeling in Cameron Young early in the final round then holding off Adrian Meronk in the back nine to seal a one-stroke victory. McIlroy closed with a 2-under 70 to retain the title at a tournament he has won more than any other event in his career. He had also won the Tour Championship and Wells Fargo Championship three times among his 38 wins as a professional. McIlroy broke a tie with South African great Ernie Els, who had also won the Dubai Desert Classic three times.

Lydia Ko gets a new year off to the right start by winning LPGA Tour opener

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko is back to winning on the LPGA Tour. The 26-year-old from New Zealand failed to win on the LPGA in 2023. She shot 70 in a chilly final round at Lake Nona to win the Tournament of Champions. Ko now has 20 wins on the LPGA and needs only one more to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame. She won by two shots over 19-year-old Alexa Pano. Ko is the seventh woman in LPGA history to win 20 times before her 27th birthday. Sunday wasn’t much of a struggle. Ko wasn’t challenged much by anyone.

Shiffrin gets career win 95 in first World Cup slalom after season-ending injury for rival Vlhova

JASNA, Slovakia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has earned her record-extending career win 95 by triumphing in a women’s World Cup slalom a day after the American ski star’s main rival sustained a season-ending injury. Shiffrin edged out second-placed Croatian prodigy Zrinka Ljutic by 0.14 seconds. The American also set a record for most World Cup podiums in a single discipline with 82. It was Shiffrin’s fifth slalom win of the season and her 58th in total. She can secure the slalom season title at the next race on Feb. 11. Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova crashed and tore ligaments in her right knee in Saturday’s giant slalom.

Flames forward Dillon Dube goes on indefinite leave to attend to mental health

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames say forward Dillon Dube has been granted an indefinite leave to attend to his mental health. The 25-year-old from Golden, British Columbia, is under the care of professionals, according to a statement the Flames posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Dube was not in Calgary’s lineup for Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound center was a second-round pick of the Flames in the 2016 draft. He has three goals and four assists in 43 games this season.

Liverpool flexes squad depth in 4-0 win over Bournemouth to move 5 points clear in Premier League

Liverpool appears to have the squad depth to last the pace in the Premier League title race. The leaders comfortably stymied the threat of in-form Bournemouth in a 4-0 away win despite being shorn of top scorer Mohamed Salah, creative midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and most of their first-choice defense. Liverpool regained its five-point lead over a trio of chasers including defending champion Manchester City and extended its unbeaten run in the league to 14 matches. Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez each scored twice for Liverpool. In the other match, the Premier League had its latest-ever goal. A converted penalty by Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie in the 13th minute of stoppage time sealed a 2-2 draw with West Ham.

Sheffield United scores latest Premier League goal on record to salvage 2-2 draw with West Ham

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Last-place Sheffield United has scored the latest goal on record in the Premier League — in the 13th minute of a wild period of stoppage time — to salvage a 2-2 draw with West Ham. Two players had already been shown red cards in added-on time when Oli McBurnie was fouled by West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola in an aerial collision. McBurnie got up and took the penalty himself to dispatch his attempt past Lukasz Fabianski, who had come on as a substitute because Areola needed treatment after his foul and wasn’t allowed to be in goal for the subsequent penalty. Sheffield United stayed bottom but is two points behind next-to-last Burnley and seven adrift of safety.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.