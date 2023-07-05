AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:59 p.m. EDT

Yankees pitcher Cordero is suspended for the rest of the season under MLB’s domestic violence policy

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for violating the sport’s domestic violence policy. MLB says the 31-year-old right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season’s final 76 games and the postseason. He loses $309,677 in pay. Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees’ Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees said in a statement they supported MLB’s discipline and “there is no justification for domestic violence.”

The New York Liberty had a 13-hour travel day from Connecticut to Las Vegas during a recent three-game road trip. The Associated Press accompanied the team on the trip, which required two bus rides, two commercial flights and a few hours in three airports. The wear-and-tear on their bodies is one reason players have lobbied for charter flights, with New York paying a hefty price for ignoring the travel restrictions. The Liberty received a WNBA-record $500,000 fine last year for using chartered flights in 2021 during the second half of that season. The league this season has allowed teams that have games on back-to-back nights to charter flights. That still makes for some long, uncomfortable and sometimes grueling travel days.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had surgery on his left knee during the offseason. But Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin said Wednesday the two-time MVP should be ready for training camp. Griffin said after a practice with the Bucks’ summer league team that Antetokounmpo had a “routine” procedure and “it went great.” Antetokounmpo finished third in MVP balloting this past season, during which he missed 11 games for what the team called left knee soreness. It’s unclear whether the surgery will prevent Antetokounmpo from playing for Greece in the World Cup, which begins Aug. 25.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The developments at Wimbledon include Novak Djokovic joining Roger Federer and Serena Williams as the only players in tennis history to win 350 Grand Slam matches. A runner-up two years ago, Karolina Pliskova, exited in the first round against a qualifier. A player seeded No. 8, Maria Sakkari, took the opening set 6-0 but managed to lose. Ho-hum. Those turned out to be among the least unusual happenings around the All England Club on Day 3 of this year’s tournament. That’s because so much of the buzz around the place Wednesday concerned protests and, yes, rain.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ex-Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna, the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, has agreed to a plea deal that will dismiss five felony child pornography charges stemming from his arrest last November. Kitna instead pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of second-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Susan Miller-Jones placed Kitna on six months’ probation for each count but did not levy a fine or require the 20-year-old to register as a sex offender. The Gators dismissed Kitna from the team days after his arrest.

Akim Aliu and his fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance are feeling betrayed and confused after being excluded by the NHL in its decision to launch an inclusion coalition. The HDA released a lengthy statement in accusing the league of attempting to appropriate what they’ve been doing over the past three years. The NHL listed the HDA as a partner when first announcing its inclusion committee in September 2020. In accusing the NHL of having little to show since 2020, the HDA points to the ball hockey and ice hockey programs it’s established for at-risk youth in under-served communities.

The president of the FIA is telling The Associated Press the motorsports governing body has received more than five applications for expansion into Formula One. The applicant Mohammed Ben Sulayem says he is taking most seriously is Andretti Global because of its partnership with General Motors. Although the existing F1 teams are against expansion because it would dilute revenue, Ben Sulayem told AP it makes little sense to reject General Motors and exclude the top automaker in the United States from F1 competition. A decision is expected by the end of July.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon is the oldest Grand Slam tournament, and there are many ways in which the All England Club is setting one foot in the modern age while keeping another solidly rooted in its famous past. Tennis fans in New York City can gather to see live TV coverage of the last three days of Wimbledon at an outdoor watch party at Brooklyn Bridge Park. Those are when the women’s final and the men’s semifinals and final will be played. Online registration for 1,500 free tickets for each day ends Thursday but walk-ins will be allowed.

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Pebble Beach is holding another U.S. Open. And this time the best female golfers get their chance to add to all the lore. The U.S. Women’s Open comes to the most famous U.S. Open course for the first time. Television coverage will be in prime time on the East Coast. Karrie Webb believes even casual viewers will be watching because so many fans know Pebble Beach. Some of the memories from past U.S. Opens include Jack Nicklaus hitting the 17th pin with a 1-iron and Tiger Woods winning by 15 shots. Now it’s the women’s turn.

United States forward Mallory Swanson will miss the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand because of a torn tendon in her left knee. She’s not the only high-profile player who will miss soccer’s biggest tournament because of an injury. England has been especially hard hit with Beth Mead, Fran Kirby and Leah Williamson all staying home. The Americans will be without captain Becky Sauerbrunn, Catarina Macario and Sam Mewis. France forward Delphine Cascarino is also sidelined.

