AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:58 p.m. EDT

LSU wins first NCAA championship, beating Clark and Iowa

DALLAS (AP) — LSU won its first basketball title in school history, overcoming Caitlin Clark and Iowa 102-85 in the national championship game. The victory made Kim Mulkey the first women’s coach to win national championships at two different schools. She won three at Baylor before leaving for LSU two years ago. Mulkey now has four titles in her career — the third most all-time behind Geno Auriemma’s 11 and Pat Summitt’s eight. She has never lost in a championship game. Clark scored 30 points to finish the tournament with 191, breaking Sheryl Swoopes’ record of 177 set in 1993.

As Final Four closes, basketball on unpredictable ground

HOUSTON (AP) — The once semipredictable ground that underpinned college basketball has been changing at lightning speed over the past 24 months. It’s leaving coaches and their bosses scrambling to adjust to whatever comes next. The NCAA Tournament closes out Monday when UConn plays San Diego State, and will go down as one of the most unpredictable ever. Unanswered is the question of whether the shifting landscape in college sports was the reason for all bracket madness or simply background noise for an event that is always hard to handicap. Either way, things are changing and coaches are trying to adjust on the fly.

A San Diego St-UConn title game brings Fab Five memories

HOUSTON (AP) — Thirty years ago, a group of disrupters with baggy shorts changed college basketball as we know it. Those Michigan freshmen known as the Fab Five ended up one win short of the title. That is exactly where San Diego State, a team coached by former Fab Five assistant Brian Dutcher, finds itself in 2023 during another transformative period in college hoops. The Aztecs, who will face UConn in the title game, are a team forged quickly through the newly liberated transfer portal and enriched by opportunities that have sprung from name-image-likeness deals. All those were distant dreams for those brash Michigan players in the 1990s but part of something they started pushing for back then.

LSU’s 59 1st-half points set NCAA women’s title game record

DALLAS (AP) — Jasmine Carson banked in a 3-pointer to end the highest-scoring half ever in a women’s NCAA Tournament championship game. LSU had a 59-42 lead over Iowa at the break Sunday. LSU’s 59 points surpassed the 55 that Tennessee scored in the first half against Louisiana Tech in the 1998 title game. Tennessee won that game 93-75. A graduate transfer from West Virginia, Carson came off the Tigers’ bench to make all seven of her shots from the field. The one to end the half was her fifth from beyond the arc.

100th game for Caitlin Clark at Iowa is for national title

DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark’s 100th career game at Iowa will come in the national championship game. The Hawkeyes will be looking for their first title when they take on LSU on Sunday. She will be back next season. As a 21-year-old junior, she’s not eligible for the WNBA draft.

Iowa, LSU both seeking first NCAA titles in women’s final

DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark has captured the attention of basketball fans with her historic performance in the NCAA Tournament. Iowa’s sensational guard will try to finish off the unprecedented run with a championship when the Hawkeyes face LSU on Sunday in the title game. The dazzling guard, who grew up in Iowa, became the first women’s player to post back-to-back 40-point performances in the NCAA Tournament after her 41-point game lifted the Hawkeyes over previously unbeaten South Carolina in the semifinals.

Transfer portal lifts UConn, San Diego State to NCAA final

HOUSTON (AP) — Both Connecticut and San Diego State used an offseason of work in the transfer portal to bolster teams that have reached the NCAA title game. The Huskies and Aztecs meet in Monday night’s championship game. UConn lost a first-round NCAA game last year but bolstered its roster with multiple transfers on the perimeter. San Diego State primarily needed help at point guard before adding starter Darrion Trammell. Micah Parrish is another transfer for the Aztecs. He says the success of the two teams shows that the transfer portal can help “no matter what the team needs.”

March Madness: San Diego State to meet UConn in title game

HOUSTON (AP) — Lamont Butler hit the biggest shot in San Diego State history, putting the Aztecs in the national championship game for the first time. UConn dominated yet another NCAA Tournament opponent, completing its return to national relevance. The Aztecs and Huskies will play for a national title Monday night with history on the line. For San Diego State , it will be the culmination of the program building Steve Fisher started and his longtime former assistant Brian Dutcher pushed forward. UConn will be vying for its fifth national title since 1999, but first since Dan Hurley was hired to reroute the program’s fall from grace.

MacKenzie Gore quiets Braves, wins Nationals debut 4-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — MacKenzie Gore made his regular-season debut for the Nationals and limited the Braves to one run across 5 1/3 innings in Washington’s 4-1 win over Atlanta. Gore is a 24-year-old left-hander who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft and was a key part of the Juan Soto trade. He didn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the fourth. He gave up three in all, while walking four batters and striking out six. Braves starter Jared Shuster made his major league debut and allowed four runs in the first inning.

Newgarden holds off O’Ward for back-to-back wins at Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Josef Newgarden won at Texas Motor Speedway for the second consecutive year when a thrilling back-and-forth battle with Pato O’Ward came to a sudden halt by a crash behind them. Newgarden and O’Ward frantically swapped the lead over and over during the final third of the race. But then Romain Grosjean crashed while running fifth as the leaders took the white flag. IndyCar threw the caution and Newgarden won under yellow. It was the third career victory at Texas for Newgarden, who won in a Chevrolet for Team Penske. He led a race-high 123 of the 250 laps. O’Ward opened the season with back-to-back second-place finishes and is the IndyCar points leader.

