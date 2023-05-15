AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:57 a.m. EDT

Tatum sets Game 7 record with 51 points, Celtics beat 76ers 112-88

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 51 points with 13 rebounds and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-88 to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year. Tatum’s total is the most in a Game 7 in NBA history. Tatum had a slow start in the past two games but he scored 25 in the back-and-forth first half and 17 more in Boston’s 33-10 third quarter that turned a three-point lead into a runaway. The Celtics will face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. They begin on Wednesday in Boston.

Jonathan Marchessault scores 3 to lead Golden Knights past Oilers 5-2 to advance to West final

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored three goals for his second career postseason hat trick as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 in Game 6 of their second-round series to advance to the Western Conference final. Reilly Smith and William Karlsson also scored for the Golden Knights, and Ivan Barbashev had two assists. Adin Hill finished with 39 saves. Connor McDavid and Warren Foegele scored early in the first period for Edmonton, which led 2-1 less than three minutes into the game. Stuart Skinner gave up four goals on 17 shots through two periods, and Jack Campbell stopped all four shots he faced in the third. Vegas will next face the winner of the series between Dallas and Seattle, which heads to a Game 7 on Monday night.

Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media

Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended by the Grizzlies after another social media video in which he appears to be holding a gun. The NBA is looking into the matter. The Grizzlies say Morant is suspended from all team activities “pending league review.” The video shows Morant in the front seat of a vehicle, appearing to hold the gun while someone filmed him and broadcast it live over Instagram. Morant was suspended by the NBA for eight games this season after the All-Star guard was seen on video holding a gun at a club in the Denver suburbs. The league said the March suspension was for “conduct detrimental to the league.”

Rockies’ Feltner released from hospital after skull fracture, concussion from line drive

DENVER (AP) — Colorado pitcher Ryan Feltner has a skull fracture and concussion after getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos. Feltner was injured Saturday night and was discharged from Swedish Medical Center on Sunday. He will not need surgery. Feltner was put on the 15-day injured list. When asked whether the 26-year-old right-hander will be out for days, weeks or months, Black said “probably on the longer end of that.”

Jason Day gets 1st win in 5 years at Byron Nelson; Scheffler finishes 3 back

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Jason Day has his first PGA Tour victory in five years at the Byron Nelson. The Australian shot a 9-under 62 for a one-shot victory over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim. Hometown favorite Scottie Scheffler finished three shots back. Day broke a tie with Scheffler with a chip-in birdie at the par-4 12th. Day finished at 23 under playing on Mother’s Day a little more than a year after losing his mom to cancer. Day’s win came the week before the PGA Championship. The only major among the 35-year-old’s 13 victories was the 2015 PGA.

Byron wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway after Chastain wreck

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — William Byron avoided a wreck between Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson on a restart six laps from the end and held on to win the Goodyear 400 in overtime at Darlington Raceway. Byron was pushed out of the lead by eventual winner Joey Logano two laps from the end here a year ago. This time, Byron watched as Chastain and Larson collided, then drove away from Kevin Harvick for his third win this year and the seventh of his career. It was the 100th win for the No. 24 car of Hendrick Motorsports.

Minor league host families, once a pillar of pro baseball, phased out by new CBA

PHOENIX (AP) — After decades of supporting poor, young baseball players as they began their professional careers, minor league host families have officially been phased out. As part of their first collective bargaining agreement with Major League Baseball this spring, minor league players negotiated an end to the practice. Players are now guaranteed furnished housing, something they are celebrating as a more professional arrangement. Many players are also sorry to see host family programs end. So are the families. One former host family organizer told The Associated Press that “when you open your home, you’re opening your heart. I’m so sad it’s not continuing.”

Ko wins Founders Cup for third time in five years, beating Minjee Lee in playoff

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Jin Young Ko overcame a four-shot deficit to win the Founders Cup for the third time in five years, getting the victory on the first playoff hole when defending champion Minjee Lee three-putted for bogey. In winning for the 15th time on the LPGA Tour and the second time this year, Ko shot a final-round best 5-under 67 in tough, windy conditions. The 27-year-old South Korean forced the playoff making a clutch downhill birdie from roughly 15 feet on No. 18 to tie for the lead. Ko joins Lilia Vu as the only players with multiple wins on tour this year.

Barcelona, minus Messi, wins Spanish league title for 1st time since 2019

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has won its first Spanish league title after the departure of Lionel Messi with a 4-2 victory against Espanyol. Robert Lewandowski scored twice to lead the Catalan club to its first league title in four years. The title was secured with four rounds remaining and two years after Messi left amid the club’s financial struggles. Alejandro Balde and Jules Koundé also scored for Barcelona. It now has 27 league titles, eight fewer than Real Madrid. The victory over city rival Espanyol gave Barcelona an insurmountable 85 points from 34 matches. It has 14 points more than Madrid.

Manchester City 3 points away from Premier League title after Arsenal’s latest loss

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Manchester City is one win away from a third successive Premier League title and a fifth in six seasons under Pep Guardiola. English soccer’s dominant force was tested by a new rival in the form of Arsenal. But Mikel Arteta’s team has buckled under the pressure of trying to keep pace with Guardiola’s relentless trophy-winning machine. The race is not over yet but it would take a remarkable collapse for City to throw it away after Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Brighton. It was the fifth time in seven games that Londoners have dropped points in the closing weeks of the season. City’s 3-0 win against Everton extended its unbeaten run to 21 games and 11 straight wins in the league.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.