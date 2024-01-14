AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:56 a.m. EST

Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to 26-7 playoff win over Miami in near-record low temps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 262 yards and a touchdown, leading the Chiefs to a 26-7 rout of the Dolphins in the fourth-coldest game in NFL history Saturday night. It was so cold that Mahomes had his helmet shattered on a helmet-to-helmet hit. Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco had TDs for the Chiefs, and Harrison Butker was perfect on four field-goal attempts. The Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill had a 53-yard TD catch in his return to Kansas City, but that was just about all the offense for one of the NFL’s highest-scoring teams. Miami still has not won a playoff game Dec. 30, 2000.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes has helmet shattered during playoff game vs. Miami

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his helmet shattered on a hit from Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott during Saturday night’s frigid AFC wild-card playoff game. With a game-time temperature of minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, the game was the fourth-coldest in NFL history. It was unclear whether the temperature made the shell of Mahomes’ helmet more brittle than usual. Regardless, the reigning league MVP was left with a fist-sized chunk of plastic missing from just above his left eye after the clash of helmets on a 13-yard scramble deep in Dolphins territory.

Stroud becomes youngest QB to win a playoff game as Texans rout Browns 45-14

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie C.J. Stroud threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns and the Houston Texans returned two interceptions by Joe Flacco for touchdowns to trounce the Cleveland Browns 45-14 in a wild-card playoff game. The second overall pick in the draft last April became the youngest quarterback to win a playoff game. He threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns before halftime as the Texans built a 24-14 lead. The defense took over after that with Steven Nelson and Christian Harris returning interceptions for touchdowns on consecutive drives in the third quarter to extend the lead to 38-14.

Chiefs and Dolphins play fourth-coldest game in NFL history at minus-4 degrees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins played the fourth-coldest game in NFL history Saturday night. The temperature at kickoff was minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history. The wind chill was minus-27. The previous record at Arrowhead was 1 degree, set in 1983 against Denver and matched in 2016 against Tennessee. The wild-card playoff game between the Chiefs and Dolphins became only the fifth postseason game ever played in subzero temperatures. The coldest game in league history remains minus-13 for the 1967 NFL championship, when the Packers beat the Cowboys at Lambeau Field in a game that came to be known as the Ice Bowl.

Steelers-Bills playoff game moved to Monday as Buffalo area hit by potentially dangerous snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A potentially dangerous snowstorm in the Buffalo region led the NFL to push back the Bills’ wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Sunday to Monday. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the NFL said Saturday they made the change in the interest of public safety. Up to 2 feet of snow was projected to fall on the Buffalo region over a 24-hour period. Heavy snow began falling Saturday, accompanied by strong wind, and the Bills posted a video of whiteout conditions at Highmark Stadium. The game will now be played at 4:30 p.m. Monday instead of 1 p.m. Sunday.

DeBoer embraces chance to replace Saban at Alabama, promises ex-coach ‘100 percent access’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Kalen DeBoer is embracing the chance to replace Nick Saban at Alabama. DeBoer said after he was introduced as the Crimson Tide’s coach on Saturday that Saban will have “100 percent access” to his program. DeBoer says Saban wants the Crimson Tide’s success to continue and “his legendary status will never be questioned.” Saban stood a few feet away from DeBoer as the new coach made his introductory comments. The 72-year-old former coach won six national titles in 17 seasons at Alabama. DeBoer just took Washington to the national title game and says he “really wanted” the Alabama job, but he added it “wasn’t easy” to leave the Huskies.

Tumultuous week leaves Washington trying to rebuild after title game loss, coach departure

SEATTLE (AP) — In five days, Washington went from the precipice of its first national title in more than three decades to a football program in shambles. The Huskies lost the championship game to Michigan. Their head coach left to take the job at Alabama replacing Nick Saban. And their roster is likely to be decimated, with many players headed to the NFL draft and others likely bound for the transfer portal. What could be viewed as a devastating week for Washington came to a conclusion when Kalen DeBoer left to take the head job at Alabama. DeBoer left behind a program facing an uncertain future and major challenges headed to the Big Ten next season.

Rublev survives a tough 5-setter, Sinner wins opener at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev survived a tough five-setter against Thiago Seyboth Wild to advance to the second round at the Australian Open. Rublev says he was able to recover after almost giving up against the Brazilian player who upset Daniil Medvedev in the first round of last year’s French Open. Italy’s Davis Cup star Jannik Sinner had an easier opener on Rod Laver Arena. He beat Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets in the opening match on the main court at Melbourne Park. The first 15-day Australian Open started Sunday, a day earlier than usual. Eighth-seeded Maria Sakkari is into the second round of a Slam for the first time in a year after beating Nao Hibino in straight sets.

Anisimova’s comeback on track as she reaches the 2nd round in Australia

Amanda Anisimova is showing the benefits of her extended break from tennis. The 22-year-old American advanced to the second round of a Grand Slam event for the first time since Wimbledon in 2022 with a 6-3, 6-4 win over 13th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova on Sunday. Anisimova played her first matches since May last week in Auckland after taking a career break, citing burnout. She says “the most important thing is that I feel a lot more refreshed. I’m enjoying practicing. I’m enjoying every second that I’m out there.” Anisimova was a teenager on the rise in 2019 when she beat reigning champion Simona Halep to reach the French Open semifinals.

Keegan Bradley, Grayson Murray share lead in Sony Open. It’s hardly a two-man race

HONOLULU (AP) — Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray share the lead at the Sony Open. This is hardly a two-man race. Six other players are within three shots of the lead. It was so hard to get separation on a gorgeous Saturday at Waialae that 10 players had a share of the lead at some point. Bradley birdied his last two holes for a 63. Murray made birdie from the bunker on the par-5 18th and shot a 64. Among those very much in the chase is Chris Kirk. He won last week at Kapalua. Only two players have swept the Hawaii swing.

