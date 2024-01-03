AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:55 a.m. EST

CFP 1.0 changed college football, not all for better, and was necessary step in postseason evolution

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The four-team playoff changed college football. Not just the postseason and crowning of a national champion that finally could be called undisputed. College Football Playoff 1.0 wraps up a 10-year run on Monday when No. 1 Michigan faces No. 2 Washington in the national championship game. The four-team CFP created a new standard for success — and failure — for conferences and schools. It helped the rich and powerful become more rich and powerful and further nationalized a sport with regional roots. It was an imperfect but necessary step in the evolution of the postseason that had unintended consequences.

Caitlin Clark hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer, scores 40 as No. 4 Iowa beats Michigan State 76-73

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, finishing with 40 points as No. 4 Iowa defeated Michigan State 76-73 on Tuesday. Clark, who was 14-of-34 from the field, went more than 14 minutes without a point in a stretch in the second and third quarters. But she was there at the end, taking a pass from Hannah Stuelke before hitting a 30-foot shot as the buzzer sounded. The Hawkeyes (14-1, 3-0 Big Ten) extended their winning streak to 11 games behind Clark and Stuelke, who had 15 points. Michigan State (11-3, 1-2) had tied the game at 73 on DeeDee Hagemann’s layup with 22 seconds left

Analysis: Falling short in the playoffs won’t cut it for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens played their best football in the biggest games of the regular season. Now, they’ve got to do it in the playoffs. Jackson has been one of the NFL’s top players for several years, but the Ravens are just 1-3 in the playoffs with him. This season seems different. The Ravens have not only beaten the better teams, they’ve dominated them. Jackson boosted his chances for his second AP NFL MVP award with back-to-back sensational performances in lopsided wins over the 49ers and Dolphins to help the Ravens secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for tossing drink at Jaguars fans

The NFL has fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for tossing a drink at fans in Jacksonville toward the end of a game on Sunday. The league called Tepper’s conduct “unacceptable” in a statement released Tuesday. Tepper’s reaction came after rookie quarterback Bryce Young threw an interception with less than three minutes to play in a 26-0 loss to the Jaguars. It wasn’t clear whether Tepper was reacting to something said to him or another loss for the NFL’s worst team. The Panthers are 2-14 and won’t even have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft because it was traded to Chicago for the top pick used to select Young.

Morant scores 26, dunks on Wembanyama as Grizzlies pull away from Spurs for a 106-98 win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 10 assists and a fourth-quarter dunk over Victor Wembanyama, Desmond Bane added 24 points and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half spurt to beat the San Antonio Spurs 106-98 on Tuesday night. Santi Aldama added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, which snapped a three-game losing streak Wembanyama led the Spurs with 20 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Morant brought the Memphis crowd to its feet with 9:11 left as he drove down the right side of the lane, cut left into the middle and dunked on the 7-foot-3 rookie from France, who leads the NBA in blocked shots.

Steelers QB Pickett denies speculation he told coaching staff he wouldn’t be No. 2 behind Rudolph

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett says the coaching staff felt he wasn’t ready to play against Seattle, which is why he was inactive during Pittsburgh’s 30-23 win over the Seahawks. The second-year pro, who had right ankle surgery a month ago, denied online speculation that he told the coaching staff he didn’t want to suit up as a backup behind Mason Rudolph. Pickett, who is recovering from right ankle surgery in early December, is expected to be the primary backup behind Rudolph when Pittsburgh visits Baltimore in the regular-season finale.

Column: Questions to contemplate for a new year on PGA Tour

The start of a new year on the PGA Tour feels a lot like last year. The golf landscape is just as fractured. LIV Golf is not going anywhere after it lured away Masters champion Jon Rahm with the Saudi riches. The PGA Tour’s commercial agreement with the backers of LIV Golf still has not been finalized. But there’s golf to be played. Among the questions to contemplate for 2024 is which star might slump like Justin Thomas. Another is for the players who complain that there’s a separate tour for the elite. Adam Schenk joined that group this year.

Osaka’s first tournament as a mom ends in a loss to 3-time winner Pliskova in Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s first tournament at the elite level since becoming a mother has ended in a second-round loss to three-time champion Karolina Pliskova at the Brisbane International. The four-time major winner won her return match on Monday in straight sets against Tamara Korpatsch. A second-round encounter featuring two former No. 1-ranked players was a step up in tempo and a better indication of how Osaka’s preparations are going for the Australian Open starting later this month in Melbourne. Osaka won the first set but Pliskova recovered and fired 16 aces and hit 50 winners in a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 win.

Hermoso testifies in sexual assault case after kiss at Women’s World Cup

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish player who was kissed on the lips by the soccer president after the Women’s World Cup final has appeared in court to testify in the sexual assault case against the former official. Jenni Hermoso was at the Madrid court to give her version of the kiss by Luis Rubiales following Spain’s victory over England in the final in Sydney in August. The incident sparked outrage across the soccer world and ignited one of the worst crises in the history of the sport in Spain. It also led to Rubiales’ resignation despite his denial of wrongdoing.

Yamamoto’s contract with Dodgers includes 2 opt outs, but timing depends on elbow health

NEW YORK (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto will have two opportunities to opt out of his record $325 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, although the timing is tied to his pitching elbow’s health.If Yamamoto has Tommy John surgery or is on the injured list for a right elbow injury for 134 consecutive service days from 2024-29, he would have the right to opt out after the 2031 and 2033 World Series, according to terms of the deal obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday. If he avoids Tommy John surgery and doesn’t miss that much time with an elbow issue during that window, he can instead opt out after the 2029 and 2031 World Series. In the first scenario, the Dodgers also would gain a $10 million conditional option for 2036 with no buyout.

