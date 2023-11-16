AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:53 p.m. EST

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension, Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will accept a three-game suspension from the Big Ten and the conference will end its investigation into a sign-stealing scheme. The settlement resolves the school’s lawsuit against the league one day before a scheduled court hearing. Harbaugh did not coach the team against Penn State last week and he will now miss Saturday’s game at Maryland and next week’s showdown at home against Ohio State.

MLB owners approve A’s move from Oakland to Las Vegas, with a new ballpark to open in 2028

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas has been approved by Major League Baseball team owners in a 30-0 vote. After years of complaints about the Oakland Coliseum and an inability to gain government assistance for a new ballpark in the Bay Area, the A’s plan to move to a stadium to be built on the Las Vegas Strip with $380 million in public financing approved by the Nevada government. They will remain next season at the Coliseum for the last year of their lease there. Plans are to open the new ballpark in 2028.

Atlanta to host 2025 MLB All-Star Game after losing 2021 game over objections to voting law

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major League Baseball will play its 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta, four years after moving the event from Truist Park to Denver’s Coors Field over objections to changes in Georgia’s voting rights laws. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement following an owners’ meeting. Atlanta was awarded the 2021 All-Star Game in May 2019, but MLB moved it in April 2021, just three months before the game was played. Atlanta previously hosted the All-Star Game in 1972 and 2000.

Oregon State, Washington State working to keep Pac-12 open, align with Mountain West, AP sources say

Oregon State and Washington State are moving toward keeping the Pac-12 alive as a two-team conference for as much as two years, while also entering a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because negotiations have not been made public. Oregon State and Washington State were left behind as the Pac-12 was torn apart by conference realignment. The schools won a significant legal victory earlier this week, though the Washington state Supreme Court stayed a lower court’s ruling.

Max Verstappen unimpressed with excess and opulence of Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Grand Prix is an absolute spectacle of neon extravagance and Max Verstappen has absolutely no interest in the excess and opulence weaved into Formula One’s first visit to Sin City in 41 years. The reigning three-time Formula One champion called Saturday night’s race “99% show, and 1% sporting event” while complaining he felt like “a clown” standing on the stage during Wednesday night’s opening ceremony that featured multiple musical acts. Verstappen also skipped a VIP party at The Wynn in which F1 president Stefano Domenicali asked all drivers to attend.

MLB cancels 2025 Paris games after failing to find promoter, AP sources say

Major League Baseball has canceled plans to play regular-season games in Paris in 2025 after failing to find a promoter, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday following an owners’ meeting because the decision was not announced publicly. MLB and the players’ association agreed to the Paris games in their March 2022 labor deal and incorporated them as an attachment to the collective bargaining agreement. The people familiar with the decision said it became apparent in recent months that no progress was being made to make the games work financially.

Jamal Murray edging closer to return from hamstring injury and will join Nuggets on 5-game trip

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray is edging closer to a return from a hamstring injury and will join the Denver Nuggets on their upcoming five-game trip. Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after practice he wasn’t sure if his dynamic point guard would play during the long road excursion that kicks off Friday at New Orleans. Murray and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic helped lead the Nuggets to the franchise’s first championship last season. Murray was off to a sizzling start, averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 assists, when he tweaked his hamstring on Nov. 4 against Chicago. The team has been taking a cautious approach with his recovery.

Texas jury convicts woman of fatally shooting cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson in jealous rage

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury has convicted a 35-year-old woman of murder in the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in a case that led investigators on a 43-day international search for the killer. Kaitlin Armstrong was convicted Thursday and faces a sentence of up to life in prison. Prosecutors say Armstrong gunned down the 25-year-old Wilson in a jealous rage. Armstrong then fled to Costa Rica where prosecutors say she got plastic surgery to change her appearance. Wilson, a Vermont native, was an emerging star in professional gravel and mountain bike racing.

Analysis: Giving Deshaun Watson $230 million guaranteed has become a disaster for the Browns

Giving Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract has turned into another disaster for the Cleveland Browns. It’s the biggest one yet for a franchise known for its failures. Watson will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury that requires surgery, a devastating blow for a 6-3 team with a stingy defense and playoff hopes. The ramifications of the injury extend far beyond this season, too. Watson is owed $46 million each of the next three years with a cap hit of almost $64 million per season.

Tim Stützle scored the OT winner as the Ottawa Senators edge the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 in Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tim Stützle scored the winner with seconds remaining in overtime as Ottawa Senators edged the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 after wasting a 4-0 lead in the Swedish capital. Captain Brady Tkachuk scored two goals for Ottawa, with Stützle helping set up both of them. Josh Norris scored for Ottawa and had an assist, and Jake Sanderson added one. Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves as Detroit outshot Ottawa 41-34. The game was the first of four in four straight days in the Swedish capital as part of the league’s Global Series.

