AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:51 p.m. EDT

Northwestern hazing scandal included multiple sports, men and women, attorneys say

CHICAGO (AP) — Allegations of hazing in Northwestern’s athletic programs have broadened. Attorneys say male and female athletes reported misconduct within two other sports and suggested sexual abuse and racial discrimination within the football program was so rampant coaches knew about it. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says he and other attorneys have received disturbing details from former baseball and softball players, in addition to growing complaints of abuse in the football program. Black football players appear to have faced an additional layer of abuse. A lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald of enabling a culture of racism, including forcing players of color to cut their hair and behave differently to be more in line with the “Wildcat Way.”

Women’s World Cup spotlight shining on Australia as co-host New Zealand seeks its own attention

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s Football Ferns are aiming to win fans as well as matches at the Women’s World Cup. New Zealand kicks off the Women’s World Cup on Thursday night local time with a game against Norway. The Ferns got the nod for the tournament opener and will be followed by co-host Australia’s match against Ireland in Sydney. New Zealand Football announced that the opener at Auckland’s Eden Park will have the biggest crowd for a soccer match in the country’s history, some 50,000. That’s a big crowd for a country known more for its love of rugby.

Big expectations and lots of attention greet Jets as they begin training camp with Aaron Rodgers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets reported for training camp Wednesday with massive expectations and plenty of cameras watching their every move. They’ve got Super Bowl goals and are the subject of this year’s “Hard Knocks” series, adding to what was already expected to be a summer in the spotlight. Cornerback D.J. Reed said the energy feels different from last year and there’s more excitement. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said Rodgers brings a spark to everyone. The Jets are trying to end a 12-year postseason drought that is the longest active skid in the NFL.

FIFA can’t guarantee federations will pay promised $30,000 per player at Women’s World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he is engaging with member federations to make sure that the $30,000 payments designated for every player at the Women’s World Cup reach the athletes. The payments will go to the national federations, which are in turn expected to pay the players. But there is no mechanism to directly pay the players the sum. FIFA had previously confirmed that the 732 players participating in the World Cup will be paid at least $30,000 each. The paycheck rises if teams do well, with each player for the winning team earning $270,000.

The British Open is not ruling out Saudi funding

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — R&A chief Martin Slumbers won’t rule out taking money from Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund. Slumbers is concerned about the big increases in prize money in professional golf. He spoke of finding a balance in growing the game and boosting the purse at the British Open. Slumbers was asked if the R&A would be open to having the Public Investment Fund as a potential partner. He says the world is changing. He noted investments in golf and F1 and cricket. He says it’s not feasible for the R&A to ignore societal changes and it would consider all options.

Sanders will miss Pac-12 media day for surgeries to remove clot in right leg, fix toes on left foot

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders will miss Pac-12 media day due to a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right leg and another to straighten toes on his left foot. The Colorado coach announced his latest medical update in an Instagram post on Wednesday. He’s scheduled to have surgery Thursday. Media day for the conference is Friday in Las Vegas. He’s expected to be recovered and back coaching in time for fall camp. Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will represent the Buffaloes at media day. Sanders’ son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders will also take part along with receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter.

San Diego State to remain in Mountain West, receive $6.6M initially withheld after decision to leave

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez has announced that San Diego State will remain in the conference, at least for now. The Aztecs will get the $6.6 million that was withheld after they initially informed the conference of their intention to leave. San Diego State is responsible for paying the conference’s legal fees associated with the matter. Nevarez knows this could be a temporary arrangement. She acknowledged the Aztecs could still leave at some point should the Pac-12 or Big 12 come calling. They are committed for the next two years.

Zhang Shuai quits tennis match after opponent rubs out a ball mark with her foot in disputed call

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Chinese tennis player Zhang Shuai has quit a match after her opponent rubbed out a ball mark with her foot following a disputed line call at the Budapest Grand Prix. The second-seeded Zhang retired from the match while trailing 6-5 in the first set against Hungarian opponent Amarissa Toth at the clay-court tournament on Tuesday. The dispute related to a forehand from Zhang that appeared to be in but was called out. Zhang argued the decision but it stood and the match continued briefly. Zhang then repeated her protests but Toth walked over to the ball mark and rubbed it out with her foot.

Soul Cap approved for swimming’s biggest meets but real impact expected at the grassroots level

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Soul Cap has gotten the green light from swimming’s top governing body, which figures to be a huge step toward bringing more diversity to a largely white sport. Just don’t expect the revolutionary piece of equipment to have a big impact at the Olympics or world championships. The Soul Cap’s target audience is at the grassroots level. Seren Jones of British-based Black Swimming Association already is seeing that in her swim classes. She says women all across London are using the Soul Cap because it empowers them to “be safe in the water without worrying about their hair.”

Movie Review: The resilience of basketball star Stephen Curry explored in Apple TV+ doc

“Stephen Curry: Underrated” is a portrait of a man — the greatest three-point shooter of all time — who has felt inferior playing the game he loves since he was a scrawny kid playing on his local under-10 team. This loving film is not focused on a season or chasing a title – though there is plenty of basketball. Instead it’s about college and how 13 years after leaving Davidson College early, Curry decided to finish his degree. Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that it’s easily one of the most inspirational films of the year. Rated PG-13, it’s streaming on Apple TV+ Friday.

