AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:50 a.m. EDT

Live updates | Brian Harman setting new target at British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman is quickly setting the new target at the British Open. The American opened with a 67. And now he has run off three straight birdies starting on the second hole. That puts Harman at 7-under par. Harman has never won a major. He once had the 54-hole lead at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in 2017. Adrian Otaegui of Spain made all pars on the front nine and was at 4 under among those playing in the chilly breeze and occasional light rain. Rory McIlroy has just now teed off after opening at 71.

The NFL says Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed a team employee and oversaw team executives who deliberately withheld millions of dollars in revenue from other clubs. The league says Snyder has agreed to pay a $60 million fine. The NFL released a 23-page report detailing an investigation into Snyder’s conduct just minutes after league owners unanimously approved the sale of the Commanders to Josh Harris. The independent investigation was conducted by former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White and her law firm, Debevoise & Plimpton. Investigators concluded that Snyder sexually harassed former team employee Tiffani Johnston.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — NFL owners have unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris. The deal is for a North American professional sports record of $6.05 billion. Snyder was also fined $60 million after the completion of an NFL-sponsored investigation into workplace culture and business dealings. Harris’ group also includes basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, Washington-area businessman Mitchell Rales and partner David Blitzer. Blitzer co-owns with Harris the NBA’s 76ers and NHL’s Devils. Snyder had owned the club since 1999 and long insisted amid mounting criticism and pressure he would never sell.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States begins its journey to a record third consecutive Women’s World Cup title with the same confidence it had in winning the last two tournaments. The top-ranked Americans open play against Vietnam, which is no doubt considering the U.S. a daunting challenge in its World Cup debut. The teams meet on Saturday in Auckland at Eden Park. As opponents, the Vietnamese are similar to Thailand, which the Americans thumped 13-0 in the opener at the World Cup four years ago in France.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Megan Rapinoe’s final run on the global stage begins Saturday when the United States opens its quest to win an unprecedented third consecutive Women’s World Cup title. The 38-year-old American said this month she will retire after the tournament. Her final World Cup begins Saturday when the U.S. team plays Vietnam in Auckland. England plays Haiti in a Group D match in Brisbane, Australia, and Zambia makes its Women’s World Cup debut against Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, in other Saturday games. China is making its third consecutive appearance in the Women’s World Cup and opens with a Group D match against Denmark in Perth, Australia.

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — American freestyler Katie Ledecky has never gone home with anything other than a gold or silver medal in the Olympics or world championships dating from the 2012 London Games. But it might happen Sunday in the women’s 400-meter freestyle on the opening night in the pool of the World Aquatics Championships. This is perhaps the most anticipated race of the entire eight-day program in Japan. Ledecky is up against two younger stars. There is 16-year-old Summer McIntosh. She is a Canadian who holds the world record at 400. And 22-year-old Ariarne Titmus. She is an Australian who is a former world-record holder. Ledecky also held the record.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Hannah Wilkinson has scored to open the second half and New Zealand has upset Norway 1-0 for its first-ever win at the Women’s World Cup just hours after a shooting in downtown Auckland that shocked the host nation. A gunman stormed a high-rise construction site near Norway’s team hotel and opened fire, killing two people early Thursday. The gunman was found dead after a police shootout. There was increased security at Eden Park stadium where 42,137 — a record crowd for a soccer match in New Zealand — were on hand to cheer on the home team, co-hosts of the tournament with Australia.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic was placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken bone in his left foot after kicking a water cooler following a ninth-inning strikeout the night before. Kelenic was apologetic fighting through tears for letting his emotions get out of hand and expressing his frustration in a way that led to an injury. Kelenic says he made a mistake and feels awful for letting his teammates down. There was no timeframe on when Kelenic may return but surgery is not expected. Kelenic is in his third season with the Mariners and showed significant improvement. He’s hitting .252 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs in 90 games.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars associate strength coach Kevin Maxen has come out as gay. His announcement is a first for a male coach in a major U.S.-based professional league. Maxen spoke about his sexual orientation in an interview published Thursday by Outsports. He said he didn’t want to lie about the way he lives his life or his boyfriend of two years. While Maxen’s announcement is a first for a male coach, NFL players have come out previously. Carl Nassib came out in 2021 while playing for Las Vegas and played for Tampa Bay last season.

