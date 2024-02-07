AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:48 p.m. EST

Now a father of two, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has a new perspective on football and life

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes is a different quarterback than he was four years ago, when the Kansas City Chiefs played the San Francisco 49ers in his first Super Bowl. He’s a different man, for that matter, a dad of two with different priorities in his life. One thing Mahomes has learned that has helped with both jobs is patience. That was especially true on the football field this season, when his wide receivers dropped more passes than any other team, and the rest of the Kansas City offense committed more penalties than any team but one. Yet here is Mahomes, back in the Super Bowl, and playing San Francisco again on Sunday.

Pro Picks: Purdy will lead the 49ers to another comeback win, ruining Chiefs’ repeat bid

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The underdog Kansas City Chiefs are playing for history against the San Francisco 49ers. No team has been the underdog in consecutive Super Bowls and won both games. The two previous defending champions to return as an underdog both lost. But the Chiefs have been defying the odds throughout the postseason. They were underdogs in victories at Buffalo and Baltimore. Now, they’ve got to do it again to become the first repeat champions in 19 years. The 49ers are 2 1/2-point favorites on Sunday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. They’re quite familiar with that role having been favored to win each game this season.

Las Vegas, where the party never ends, prepares for its biggest yet: Super Bowl 58

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas is about to throw its biggest party yet. Doors open Sunday at Allegiant Stadium for the city’s first Super Bowl. Las Vegas is primed for an estimated 330,000 visitors this week leading up to the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. Even the Las Vegas Strip looks different, with Roman numeral installations springing up and a towering Vince Lombardi Trophy outside the Bellagio. One county official says the city’s transformation for the big game proves Las Vegas has arrived as a sports entertainment hub.

Tiger Woods makes it official: His 2024 debut will come next week at Riviera

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods has been pointing to Riviera for his 2024 debut. He made it official with a statement on X saying he looks forward to being a playing host next week at the Genesis Invitational. The tournament he hosts is another $20 million signature event. Woods will be playing on a sponsor exemption. Riviera is among the best courses on tour, but it has confounded Woods. He has played it 12 times as a pro without winning, the most of any course on the PGA Tour. Woods hasn’t played a PGA Tour event since the Masters because of ankle surgery.

Soccer star Dani Alves denies alleged sexual assault, testifies he’s ‘not that type of man’

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Testifying in court Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves has denied accusations that he sexually assaulted a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub. After two days of listening to testimony from the alleged victim, witnesses, police and experts, Alves testified that their encounter was consensual. His accuser had testified that Alves raped her in a bathroom of an upscale Barcelona nightclub early in the morning of Dec. 31, 2022. State prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence for Alves if convicted while the lawyers representing his accuser want 12 years. The trial concluded Wednesday. A verdict normally takes weeks to be delivered.

Nick Saban joining ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ road show

Nick Saban is joining ESPN’s “College GameDay,” the long-running Saturday pregame road show he appeared on as a guest so frequently during his 17 seasons as Alabama coach. The network announced Saban will be an on-set analyst for “GameDay,” joining host Rece Davis and regulars Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee. The 72-year-old Saban retired last month after 28 years as a college head coach. He won seven national championships, including six with Alabama and one with LSU.

Auriemma says players and winning championships are more important to him than reaching 1,200 wins

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Geno Auriemma says he’s less excited than his staff about the prospect of becoming the third coach in Division I college basketball history to reach 1,200 wins. It’s a milestone the Hall of Famer could get on Wednesday night when UConn faces Seton Hall in Hartford. Auriemma would join former Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer, who received widespread acclaim last month when she became the winningest coach in college basketball history. But Auriemma will reach the win plateau in his 39th season. Krzyzewski coached for 47 years and VanDerveer is in her 45th season as a head coach.

Coaching carousel adds intrigue to college football recruiting’s February signing period

College football’s busy recruiting calendar created a particularly hectic first few weeks on the job for all the head coaches who switched schools over the last month. Nick Saban’s retirement last month set off a chain reaction that resulted in head coaching changes at Arizona, Washington and San Jose State as well as Alabama. That doesn’t even factor in Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan for the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers. New coaches had to re-recruit prospects who had signed to play for a different staff and now were free to look elsewhere.

Florida coach Billy Napier overhauls floundering program and might relinquish play-calling role

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Billy Napier needed to make changes after back-to-back losing seasons. He ended up overhauling nearly every aspect of his floundering program. And he might not be done. Napier hired who he called a “head coach of the defense,” an “expert in the special teams space” and a new strength and conditioning coordinator during the past two months. He also created spots for a chief of staff as well as someone charged with messaging and motivation. He also is at least considering giving up play-calling duties for the first time in seven years as a head coach.

Russian skater’s strawberry dessert excuse was rejected by judges in Olympic doping case

PARIS (AP) — A strawberry dessert contaminated by her grandfather’s heart medication was offered in sport’s highest court as a possible cause of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s positive doping test. The Court of Arbitration for Sport has published details of the verdict of its three judges who last week banned Valieva for four years. Her doping case at the age of 15 rocked the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The CAS judges rejected the argument that Valieva’s grandfather “accidentally dropped a pill into the dessert while he was preparing it” or that crushed residues of a trimetazidine tablet was on the chopping board he used.

