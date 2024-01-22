AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:47 p.m. EST

Caitlin Clark’s collision with a fan raises court-storming concerns. Will conferences respond?

The visual of one of the nation’s most popular athletes knocked to the floor after a fan who was staring at her phone collided with her while storming the court was a stark reminder of the dangers athletes face when crowds get out of control. Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark was shaken up but not injured in the collision, which occurred Sunday as she headed toward the locker room with teammates following a 100-92 loss to then-No. 18 Ohio State in Columbus. It was the second time in less than two weeks that fans have stormed the court at the end of a Big Ten game.

Now one win from a Super Bowl, the Ravens face a big hurdle in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are trying to reach their first Super Bowl in 11 years. The last team standing in the way is the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs will be in town Sunday for the AFC championship game. That means a showdown with Patrick Mahomes and a stout Kansas City defense. And yes, the Ravens will have to contend with Travis Kelce — the tight end whose romance with Taylor Swift has brought the pop superstar to NFL games around the country this season. Baltimore beat Houston 34-10 on Saturday.

Analysis: Conference championships are set with familiar faces and new arrivals

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the AFC championship game for a sixth straight season and probably taking Taylor Swift with them along with Travis Kelce’s older, shirtless brother. Dan Campbell has the Detroit Lions one win away from the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance after securing a spot in the NFC title game on the three-year anniversary of his teeth-kicking, kneecap-biting introductory news conference. The Chiefs and Lions advanced with tough, down-to-the-wire victories on Sunday. Both teams moved on to face the No. 1 seed in their conference: the AFC’s Baltimore Ravens and the NFC’s San Francisco 49ers. The NFL’s Final Four teams are set. It’ll be Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers battling for the right to play for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Kansas State jumps to 4th in women’s AP Top 25; South Carolina is still No. 1

Kansas State has its best ranking in 21 years after the Wildcats moved up to fourth in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll. The Wildcats, who climbed three spots, were last ranked this high in 2003. South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1 in the poll, receiving all 35 votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks cruised to easy wins over Kentucky and Texas A&M. There was some shifting in the top 10, with UCLA moving back up to No. 2 after beating Colorado on the road. The Buffaloes remained in the third spot. Iowa dropped to fifth after falling in overtime to Ohio State.

UConn, Purdue remain atop jumbled AP Top 25; No. 25 New Mexico moves into rankings

The AP Top 25 had another week of upheaval, with teams bouncing around like kernels in a popcorn maker. The same two teams remain at the top amid the poll turmoil. Reigning national champion Connecticut stayed No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, receiving 44 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel. No. 2 Purdue had 17 first-place votes. A loss by Kansas jumbled the rest of the top five. No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Houston and No. 5 Tennessee all moved up a spot by sweeping two games each last week. No. 25 New Mexico moved into the rankings for the first time this season after a pair of wins.

Nick Dunlap withdraws from Torrey Pines after becoming 1st amateur in 33 years to win on PGA Tour

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nick Dunlap is the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour. Now he has to decide whether to turn pro. Dunlap already was scheduled to play the next PGA Tour stop at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open. But he chose to withdraw. He says in a statement he’s going home to Alabama after what he describes as a life changing 24 hours. To turn pro means Dunlap is eligible for every major but the British Open and seven $20 million events. If he stays amateur, he gets in every major but the PGA Championship.

Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton on track for Hall of Fame election; Billy Wagner close

NEW YORK (AP) — Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton appeared on track to gain election to Cooperstown on Tuesday, while Billy Wagner was likely to be right around the needed 75% threshold and Gary Sheffield was projected to fall short. Just 270 players are in the Hall, 1.3% of the approximately 20,500 who have appeared in the major leagues. Eligible for the first time, Beltré was the leading vote-getter at 99%, according to Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame Ballot Tracker. Mauer, also on the his initial ballot, was second at 83%, and Helton was next at 82.5% in his sixth appearance.

Corey Perry joins the Oilers, is back in the NHL after the Blackhawks terminated his contract

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have agreed to terms with Corey Perry on a contract for the remainder of the NHL season. The deal for the pro-rated league minimum $775,000 Monday comes nearly two months after the Chicago Blackhawks terminated Perry’s contract for what they called unacceptable conduct. Neither the team nor Perry revealed details of exactly what occurred to lead to the termination. The veteran winger apologized and said he was seeking help for alcohol abuse. Perry recently met with commissioner Gary Bettman but was never prohibited by the league to sign with another club.

Reliever Josh Hader finalizes $95 million, 5-year contract with Houston Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Hard-throwing reliever Josh Hader and the Houston Astros have finalized a $95 million, five-year contract. Hader will get a $19 million salary in each of the next five seasons, none of it deferred. He gets a full no-trade provision and would receive a $1 million bonus for winning the Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year Award. Hader returns to the Astros organization after spending two years in their minor league system from mid-2013 through mid-2015. He figures to take over as closer and push Ryan Pressly back to a setup role.

Udinese bans for life one of the fans who racially abused Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan

MILAN (AP) — Serie A club Udinese has identified a fan who racially abused AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and banned him for life as it vowed to do the same for the other “evil people.” That comes amid calls for tougher sanctions from authorities following another weekend when Italian soccer games were overshadowed by fan misbehavior. A decision from the Italian sporting judge on Udinese’s punishment is expected on Tuesday.

