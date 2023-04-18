AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:47 p.m. EDT

Damar Hamlin cleared to play, 4 months after cardiac arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin took to the podium and declared he’s ready to resume his football career some four months after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game. Hamlin says his “heart is still in the game,” and adds that what happened on the field in Cincinnati isn’t the end of his story. He spoke after participating in the team’s voluntary workout program on Tuesday. Bills general manager Brandon Beane says Hamlin was cleared to play after meeting with a third and final specialist on Friday. The second-year player from the Pittsburgh area collapsed on the field after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals.

Morant game-time decision for Grizzlies in Game 2 vs. Lakers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says two-time All-Star point guard Ja Morant suffered no ligament damage to his right hand in Memphis’ Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and will be a game-time decision Wednesday night for Game 2. Morant had an MRI on Monday showing nothing more than bruising to the tissue between the bones. The fourth-year guard originally hurt that hand April 7 when Memphis clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference during a win at Milwaukee. Jenkins said Morant is dealing with pain and soreness with symptoms slightly improving from Sunday. Morant will test his hand Wednesday to see if he can play.

Padres hope Tatis brings energy, maturity when PED ban ends

SAN DIEGO (AP) — El Niño is coming and it could be quite the storm. On Thursday night at Arizona, Fernando Tatis Jr. will be announced as the leadoff hitter for the San Diego Padres and settle into a big league batter’s box for the first time since the last game of the 2021 season. One of baseball’s most electrifying players will return from an 80-game PED suspension that shocked and angered his teammates and an entire fan base. If a jaw-dropping power display during a rehab stint at Triple-A El Paso is any indication, the Padres will be getting back the player who was an All-Star in 2021.

Warriors in rare territory, trail Kings 2-0 in NBA playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors had gone 27 consecutive playoff series during the Stephen Curry era without falling behind 2-0. Steve Kerr hadn’t seen it, either, since he began coaching the team in 2014-15. Now, the defending NBA champions will need a mighty comeback and perhaps without emotional leader Draymond Green. Green stomped on Domantas Sabonis during the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 114-106 defeat at Golden 1 Center and could face discipline by the league. Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings is on Thursday in San Francisco.

Real Madrid beats Chelsea, reaches Champions League semis

LONDON (AP) — Rodrygo scored twice as Real Madrid advanced to the Champions League semifinals for the 11th time in 13 seasons. The defending champions beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to complete a 4-0 aggregate win in the quarterfinals. But it could have been a much more difficult night for the Spanish giants if Chelsea had converted a host of chances in a spirited fightback in the second leg. N’Golo Kante failed to convert clear openings in each half with the score still goalless. And former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had to beat away a close range effort from Marc Cucurella just before the break.

Panthers have no reservations about QB Bryce Young’s size

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said the team has no reservations about Bryce Young’s height as it prepares to make the No. 1 overall pick in next week’s NFL draft. The Panthers are also considering three other quarterbacks with the pick, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis. But Young has emerged as the clear favorite despite his 5-foot-10 stature. Young is listed as a strong favorite to be the top pick, per Fan Duel Sportsbook. Still, Fitterer insists the Panthers haven’t made up their mind on the top pick. But he made it clear the team isn’t likely to trade down from the No. 1 spot.

Purdy’s success could open door for other QBs in NFL draft

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy’s presence hovers over this year’s NFL draft class. The overlooked quarterback who got stuck with the “Mr. Irrelevant” moniker after being drafted with the final pick last year developed into a gem who won his first seven starts and helped the San Francisco 49ers make it to the NFC championship game. Purdy’s surprising performance as a rookie could open the door for more teams to be willing to take a late-round chance in next week’s draft on other successful college quarterbacks who might lack the elite size or arm strength.

Penalties make early impact on several NHL playoff series

Penalties and ensuing power-play goals were the story of several series openers on the first night of the NHL playoffs. Nearly half the goals scored came on the power play after that just accounted for 21% of total production during the regular season. After falling behind in the first round, the New York Islanders, Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers understand discipline and special teams will be key in Game 2 Wednesday night. And the Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild and Los Angeles Kings know they’ll need to stay on track to build on their series leads.

Edey declares for NBA draft with option to return to school

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — National player of the year Zach Edey of Purdue has declared for the NBA, but will keep open the option of returning to school next season. The 7-foot-4 center led Purdue to a Big Ten regular-season title this past season by averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists per game. He was a unanimous first team All-American and swept all of the national player of the year awards. It’s the second straight year a Purdue player has declared early for the draft. Jaden Ivey was a lottery pick in 2022. It’s unclear where Edey will be projected to go in June’s draft.

Column: LPGA needs to look ahead and not what it left behind

It’s tough for a tour to lose tradition when tradition is in scarce supply. That’s what the LPGA is facing this week. A change in sponsorship means leaving behind 40 years of the first women’s golf major being held in the California desert. Also gone is the winner leaping into Poppie’s Pond, the most famous tradition on the tour. Now it’s the Chevron Championship and it starts Thursday in the north Houston suburbs. As hard as it is to give up so much tradition, Chevron kept the tournament from disappearing from the schedule. Besides, the LPGA should be used to change by now, AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.