AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:46 p.m. EDT

The NBA Finals are set: It’s the Heat and the Nuggets for the Larry O’Brien Trophy

Cancel that flight plan, Denver. Turns out, the NBA Finals are starting in the Mile High City after all. And Jimmy Butler was proven right. Finally, we have a title-series matchup: The Miami Heat, champions of the Eastern Conference even after getting in as only the No. 8 seed, will take on the Western Conference champion Nuggets in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The series starts in Denver on Thursday night. The Heat got there by winning Game 7 of the East title series in Boston on Monday night. It came one year to the day after the Celtics won a Game 7 on Miami’s floor to win the East title a year ago.

The Stanley Cup Final between Vegas and Florida will end with a first-time NHL champion

Stanley isn’t just getting a tan. He’s getting a new home. The Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers pits teams against each other who have never won the NHL championship. It’s the first time that has happened since 2018 when Vegas made it in its inaugural season before losing to Washington. While ratings aren’t expected to be stellar, the series is a chance to for the league to show off its expansion beyond traditional hockey hotbeds. Game 1 is Saturday in Las Vegas.

Kershaw disagrees with Dodgers’ decision to reinstate gay ‘nun’ group for Pride Night award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw says he disagrees with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to welcome a satirical LGBTQ+ group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at the team’s annual Pride Night. Kershaw told The Los Angeles Times on Monday that the team’s decision to honor the group after it rescinded its original invitation prompted him to approach the Dodgers about expediting the announcement that the team was bringing back Christian Faith and Family Day later this season. Kershaw announced via Twitter last Friday that Christian Faith and Family Day will be held July 30 when the Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds. The last time the Dodgers held it was 2019.

French Open’s No. 2 seed, Daniil Medvedev, loses to 172nd-ranked qualifier, Thiago Seyboth Wild

PARIS (AP) — Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev has lost in the first round of the French Open in five sets to an opponent who is ranked just 172nd and was playing only his second match in the main draw of any Grand Slam tournament. Thiago Seybolt Wild is a 23-year-old from Brazil who needed to go through qualifying rounds at Roland Garros just to earn a spot in the men’s bracket. He looked very much like he belonged on Court Philippe Chatrier on Tuesday. He hit big forehands and kept his nerve down the stretch to win 7-6 (5), 6-7 (8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Browns’ Watson makes pitch for DeAndre Hopkins to reunite with him in Cleveland

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (AP) — Standing a few feet from a golf green, Deshaun Watson made a pitch for DeAndre Hopkins to join him in Cleveland. The Browns quarterback said that he has spoken to Hopkins, his close friend and former Houston teammate, and encouraged the three-time All-Pro wide receiver to consider a reunion. Hopkins is a free agent after the Arizona Cardinals released him last week. Watson said he has been in contact with Hopkins, his teammate for three seasons. The Browns appear to be a longshot to land the 30-year-old Hopkins because of a lack of salary cap space. But Cleveland wasn’t expected to get Watson either until they lured him with a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

Nuggets run to the NBA Finals stirs up memories of wonderful wackiness in the ABA

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets are the last of the four ABA teams that merged with the NBA to reach the Finals. It’s stirring up fond memories of the defunct league. Dan Issel, David Thompson and Bobby Jones helped guide the Nuggets to the 1976 ABA Finals. It was the last one before the league was absorbed by the NBA. But many of the ABA concepts still impact the game today. Up-tempo play. The 3-point shot. The first slam-dunk contest, hosted by Denver and included a concert. The Nuggets will host the Miami Heat on Thursday in Game 1.

Caleb Martin’s rise to NBA Finals becomes latest Heat undrafted success story

DENVER (AP) — Caleb Martin was undrafted coming out of college. He entered the NBA with almost no guarantees. He had to play in the G League. Charlotte let him go after two seasons. Desperate for a second chance, he joined the Miami Heat on a two-way contract to basically start from scratch again. That’s what it takes for some guys to make the league. And that’s what it took for Martin to make the NBA Finals. On a Heat team filled with undrafted contributors, Martin stood out and became the breakout star of the Eastern Conference finals. And now he heads to the NBA Finals against Denver starting Thursday.

Column: A year later, LIV Golf is fitting into golf landscape as an island

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — LIV Golf executives are fond of saying that “We’re not going anywhere.” That much is true. The Saudi-funded league is not about to disappear. But is it going anywhere? The rival league in just one year has managed to blend in with the golf landscape. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says it still feels as though it’s on an island because it doesn’t look like the other tours. The problem going forward is having the same 48 players every tournament all year long. It’s been one year since LIV announced its first roster of players. And they aren’t the only ones getting rich. The PGA Tour also has benefited.

Stables, trainers try to move through grief over euthanized horses as racing thunders on

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The numbers suggest that horse racing is the safest it has been for the animals since at least 2009. Yet every death draws fresh criticism that the sport is far too cruel to continue. It also sends every stable into mourning all over again, often out of sight. That grief has been felt in particular with a recent spate of horse deaths at the home of the Kentucky Derby. Twelve horses have died at Churchill Downs over the past month, including two more last week.

Saban says current track in college football will lead to less competitive balance

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban says college football is not a business that operates like the NFL and warned that without more uniform rules on player compensation only the biggest spenders will compete for championships. Saban met with reporters as the Southeastern Conference began their annual spring meetings on the Florida Gulf Coast. Two years since the NCAA lifted its ban on college athletes earning money for name, image and likeness, there are still no detailed, national NIL regulations. Saban said NIL is turning into pay-for-play, which makes it harder to create a level playing field.

