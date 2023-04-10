AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:45 p.m. EDT

Play-in tournament starts Tuesday, giving 8 teams new life

MIAMI (AP) — Getting to the play-in tournament probably wasn’t the goal of any team when training camps opened back in September. But it beats the alternative. There are 12 teams with playoff spots right now, 10 teams whose seasons are over and eight teams with a second chance. The play-in tournament starts Tuesday, with Atlanta going to Miami and Minnesota visiting the Los Angeles Lakers. The winners of those games will be going to the postseason. Oklahoma City goes to New Orleans and Chicago visits Toronto on Wednesday for elimination games. The winners there move on to face the loser of Tuesday’s games in another win-or-go-home contest.

Season of NBA moments: LeBron, Lillard, Mitchell and more

The NBA regular season had no shortage of moments that stood out. LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and became the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard each had 71-point games. Luka Doncic had a historic 60-point triple-double. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving got traded by Brooklyn. Mat Ishbia bought the Phoenix Suns, San Antonio set a single-game record for attendance by bringing more than 68,000 fans into the Alamodome for a game against Golden State, and toward the end the league and its players tentatively agreed on a new labor deal.

Wolves suspend Gobert post-punch for play-in game vs. Lakers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have suspended center Rudy Gobert for their play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The 10-year veteran threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson in an argument in the huddle during a timeout. Gobert took a swing at Anderson and hit him in the upper chest in the second quarter of Minnesota’s game Sunday against New Orleans. If the Timberwolves beat the Lakers they’ll get the No. 7 seed and face Memphis in the first round. If they lose, they’ll host the New Orleans-Oklahoma City winner for the No. 8 seed and a first-round date with Denver.

MLB batting average up 16 points, game time down 31 minutes

NEW YORK (AP) — The major league batting average rose 16 points to .249 over the first 1 1/2 weeks of this season with new shift limits in place, while game time dropped 31 minutes to 2:38 in the first year of the pitch clock. The time is on track to be the lowest since 2:35 in 1984. There were 125 pitch clock violations, an average of 0.89 per game. Two-thirds of the penalties have been imposed on pitchers. Stolen bases were up 30% to 1.3 per game in the first year of larger bases.

Unbeaten Rays making some early history with dominant start

The Tampa Bay Rays are on such a roll, the only question is which of their stats is most impressive. They’re the first team to start 9-0 since the 2003 Kansas City Royals. They’ve scored the most runs in baseball and allowed the fewest. They’ve won every game by at least four runs. The last team to win this many in a row by at least four — at any point in the season — was the 1939 New York Yankees. They did it for 10 straight games.

Red Sox slugger Adam Duvall going on IL with fractured wrist

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox slugger Adam Duvall is going on the injured list with a fractured left wrist. The team said infielder Bobby Dalbec is being recalled from Triple-A Worcester. Duvall was hurt while attempting a diving catch in the outfield in Sunday’s game with Detroit. He was hitting .455 with AL-tying best four homers and 14 RBIs in eight games through Sunday. Duvall was undergoing additional tests Monday in Boston. Although Red Sox manager Alex Cora had no timetable for his return, Duvall will be out for an extended period. Cora didn’t know if surgery will be needed.

Bruins’ David Pastrnak accomplishes lofty goal of scoring 60

David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins has scored 60 goals in a season for the first time in his 9-year NHL career. The Czech winger got to 60 with a hat trick at Philadelphia that gave Boston sole possession of the single-season wins record. Pastrnak believed he could do this after scoring 48 in 2019-20 before the pandemic canceled the rest of the season. Coach Jim Montgomery thinks Pastrnak has done it because of a combination of confidence, creativity and competitiveness. Pastrnak is about to turn 27 and is signed for eight more years with the expectation of plenty of goals to come.

WNBA adding charter flights for playoffs, back-to-back games

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is adding charter flights for the entire playoffs and back-to-back regular season games this year. The league announced Monday it will pay for all of the flights. The cost is expected to be around $4.5 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details haven’t been publicly released. The league chartered for the WNBA Finals as well as for the road team in the Commissioner Cup championship game last year. As for Brittney Griner, the WNBA says it has plans for her travel but would like to keep them “confidential.”

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney move closer to Wrexham dream

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ryan Reynolds punched the air before turning to embrace Rob McElhenney as the Hollywood stars moved a big step closer to their dream of leading Welsh soccer team Wrexham to promotion. The pair celebrated at the end of a game that had all the thrills of a big screen blockbuster and the ultimate twist as former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster pulled off a penalty save in the seventh minute of stoppage time to secure a 3-2 win against closest rival Notts County on Monday. Wrexham moved three points clear at the top of the National League with the fourth tier of English soccer within reach for its celebrity owners.

Memorable Masters ends with Rahm slipping into green jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm slipped into the green jacket on Sunday to wrap up a memorable Masters. It began with questions about how LIV Golf players and their PGA Tour counterparts would get along at Augusta National. It was played through searing heat and humidity early, driving rain and frigid temperatures later. At one point, wind knocked down three pine trees on the property, and both the second and third rounds were suspended by the weather. But at the end of it all was Rahm, who overtook the stumbling Brooks Koepka on Sunday to finish at 12 under and add the Masters to his U.S. Open title from Torrey Pines.

