AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:45 a.m. EST

Jared Goff leads Lions to first playoff win in 32 years, 24-23 over Matthew Stafford and the Rams

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw for a touchdown and completed a game-sealing first down against the team that cast him away, and the Detroit Lions won a playoff game for the first time in 32 years, beating Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams 24-23. The Lions ended a nine-game postseason losing streak — the longest in NFL history — that dated to a victory over Dallas on Jan. 5, 1992. Detroit will have two home playoff games for the first time in franchise history, hosting either Tampa Bay or Philadelphia in the divisional round next Sunday. Stafford threw for 367 yards for the Rams.

Jordan Love and the Packers pull a wild-card stunner, beating Dak Prescott and the Cowboys 48-32

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jordan Love threw for three touchdowns, Aaron Jones ran for three more, Darnell Savage returned an interception 64 yards for a score and the Green Bay Packers handed the Dallas Cowboys their first home loss since the 2022 opener in a 48-32 wild-card stunner. Romeo Doubs had a career-high 151 yards receiving a week after being hospitalized with a chest injury. The Packers won Love’s postseason debut after finishing the regular season 6-2 to grab the NFC’s final playoff spot. They will visit top-seeded San Francisco in the divisional round. Dak Prescott threw two interceptions before three mostly empty touchdown passes in another playoff flop for him and the No. 2 seed Cowboys.

Turkey charges Israeli soccer player with inciting hatred for showing solidarity with Gaza hostages

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities have charged Israeli soccer player Sagiv Jehezkel with inciting hatred after he expressed solidarity with people held hostage by the Hamas militant organization during a top-flight league game. He was released from custody on Monday pending trial. The Antalyaspor player was detained for questioning late Sunday after he displayed a bandage on his wrist with the words “100 Days 7.10” — in reference to Oct. 7, the day Hamas attacked Israel and the hostages were abducted — next to a Star of David. The 28-year-old Israeli international told police he was simply calling for an end to the war. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called Jehezkel’s detention “scandalous.”

Stunned Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t address Mike McCarthy’s future after wild-card loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he isn’t ready to discuss the future of coach Mike McCarthy, quarterback Dak Prescott or anything else after a stunning playoff loss to Green Bay. Jones says the 48-32 wild-card loss at home is one of biggest surprises since he has been involved in sports. Dallas is looking at 29 years since the franchise’s last trip to the NFC championship game. It was the 1995 season, when the Cowboys won their fifth Super Bowl title. Prescott supports his coach and says his play should be part of the question about the future as well.

Coco Gauff advances to the Australian Open’s 2nd round in bid for consecutive Grand Slam titles

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff is through to the second round of the Australian Open following a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. The 19-year-old U.S. Open champion needed exactly 60 minutes for the victory. Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova is out after being beaten 6-1, 6-2 by Dayana Yastremska in the first round. Seventh-seeded Vondrousova had seven double faults as she was knocked out by the world No. 93-ranked player. In other play 19th-seeded Elina Svitolina advanced to the second round after beating Taylah Preston 6-2, 6-2. Naomi Osaka begins her campaign later in the day.

Jim Harbaugh to meet with Chargers this week about their head coaching vacancy, AP source says

Jim Harbaugh is set to meet with the Los Angeles Chargers about their head coaching vacancy. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t at liberty to publicly discuss personnel moves. Word of Harbaugh’s plans comes one week after he led the University of Michigan to a national title. A person familiar with Harbaugh’s thinking tells the AP that Harbaugh is also considering staying at Michigan. That person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussions.

With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — With snow falling at a rate of 2 inches per hour, a group of about 85 people tried to dig out the Buffalo Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday. The Bills’ playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed to Monday because of a lake-effect storm that was expected to drop 1 to 3 feet of snow in the area. The Bills paid snow shovelers $20 an hour, but one person who participated, Logan Eschrich, says the work at Highmark Stadium was nearly impossible. The storm was expected to taper off Sunday night, allowing time to clear roads and prepare the stadium for the game.

Bucks stun Kings on Lillard’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Damian Lillard swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to give the Milwaukee Bucks a stunning 143-142 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Kings led by four late in overtime, but Brook Lopez made a 3-pointer from the corner to pull the Bucks to 141-140 with 11.5 seconds remaining. De’Aaron Fox made one of two free throws before Lillard received a pass, dribbled across half court and sank the shot that gave the Bucks their 15th consecutive win over the Kings as the Fiserv Forum crowd erupted. Lillard led the Bucks with 29 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, Malik Beasley added 23 points and Bobby Portis had 22. Domantas Sabonis had his 10th triple-double of the season for Sacramento with 21 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds.

Grayson Murray rallies late to win Sony Open in a 3-way playoff

HONOLULU (AP) — Grayson Murray is the Sony Open winner after two birdies on the 18th hole. He stuffed a wedge to 3 feet in regulation for a 67 to join a three-way playoff with Keegan Bradley and Byeong Hun An. And then he made a 40-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to become a winner for the first time in more than six years. Murray has struggled with alcoholism. He says he has been sober for eight months. He’s going to the Masters for the first time and is in all the $20 million events the rest of the season.

Washington hires Arizona’s Jedd Fisch to be Huskies head coach, quickly replacing Kalen DeBoer

Washington hired Arizona’s Jedd Fisch to succeed Kalen DeBoer as the next coach of the Huskies. A person familiar with the deal said that Fisch had agreed to a seven-year deal that will pay an average of $7.75 million annually. Less than a week after playing for the national championship, the Huskies moved quickly to fill the vacancy created when DeBoer left for Alabama. Washington athletic director Troy Dannen targeted Fisch quickly and flew to Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday to complete the deal, flying back to Seattle later in the day with the Huskies new head coach.

