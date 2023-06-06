AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:43 p.m. EDT

PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud

The most disruptive year in golf is coming to an end. The PGA Tour and European tour have agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests. They’re creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf around the world. As part of the agreement, all sides are immediately dropping lawsuits involving LIV Golf. Still to be determine is how players who defected to LIV can return next year and what LIV Golf will look like going forward. The agreement combines the tours’ commercial business and rights with those of the Public Investment Fund. That includes LIV Golf.

PGA, LIV golfers react to merger of rival leagues: ‘Nothing like finding out through Twitter’

It was almost a year ago to the day that Saudi Arabia’s LIV Golf teed off for the first time as the PGA Tour’s newest rival, flush with defectors from golf’s top circuit. Morals were questioned. Lawsuits were filed. Golfers doubled down on their affiliations. A merger, it seemed, wasn’t in the cards. But on Tuesday, professionals from both tours were caught off guard by news that their worlds would collide. When a news outlet broke the embargoed announcement that the PGA Tour, European tour and LIV Golf were merging before PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan could send a memo to the players, some learned about it on social media.

Game 3 awaits in the NBA Finals, with Heat loose and Nuggets facing adversity

MIAMI (AP) — Erik Spoelstra has preached about the value of adversity for months, not shying away from saying that it helped the Miami Heat get to these NBA Finals. And now Denver is dealing with a little taste of it as well. Game 3 of the NBA Finals is Wednesday night in Miami, the series between the eighth-seeded Heat and top-seeded Nuggets knotted at a game apiece. It got that way after Miami rallied to win Game 2 in Denver 111-108 on Sunday night, an outcome that prompted Nuggets coach Michael Malone to openly share frustrations primarily over a lack of discipline on a lot of possessions.

Jacob deGrom, oft-injured Rangers ace, to have season-ending Tommy John surgery

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas ace Jacob deGrom will have season-ending Tommy John surgery. It cuts his first season after the oft-injured right-hander signed a $185 million, five-year contract with the Rangers. General manager Chris Young says the decision came after the latest MRI on deGrom’s ailing right elbow. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner hadn’t pitched since April 28. He exited early against the the New York Yankees because of injury concerns for the second time in a span of three starts. DeGrom spent his first nine years with the Mets. Injuries limited him to 156 1/3 innings over 26 starts his last two years in New York.

Gun tragedies hit close to home for Stanley Cup Final opponents, who helped their communities heal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers were connected by tragedy five years before meeting in the Stanley Cup Final. Both teams helped their communities recover after the 2017 Las Vegas Strip shooting that left 60 dead and the 2018 massacre of 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Both teams have honored the victims, worked with their families and donated to foundations. In each arena, there is a memorial to their community’s respective tragedy. Duke University professor Orin Starn says sports teams can help communities heal after tragedy. He points to the New York Yankees’ first home game after 9/11 and New Orleans Saints players assisting relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina.

Soccer players demand change for rampant online racist abuse, turn to AI for protection

LONDON (AP) — Online racist abuse of soccer players is prolific on social media platforms. It’s the latest form of racism blighting the world’s most popular sport. It’s technology-fueled, visual, permanently intrusive, 24/7 and a haunting reminder of the 1980s-style monkey chants and banana throwing. Players and teams targeted by abuse are coming up with ways to raise awareness and reduce their exposure to offensive users. It includes using companies who configure AI software to act as a filter to stop discriminatory comments from being seen. Some are choosing alternative platforms to promote not just themselves but more ethical behavior online. There’s also legislation in the works in the European Union and Britain to force big tech companies to act tougher on racism.

Browns defensive players robbed of jewelry, vehicle by masked men in downtown stickup

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Two Cleveland Browns defensive players were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men outside a downtown nightclub, according to police. Police redacted the names of the players in a field case report. A person familiar with the situation identified the players as cornerback Greg Newsome II and tackle Perrion Winfrey. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. According to police, one of the players was returning to his truck in a parking lot at 3:30 a.m. when the masked suspects jumped out of a car and robbed him of jewelry before fleeing in his vehicle. The player said he was not injured during the theft.

Bills’ Damar Hamlin takes next step in recovery by practicing fully 6 months since cardiac arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — With a helmet on, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin took part in team drills in a practice open to reporters for the first time in six months since having a near-death experience during a game. Hamlin appeared upbeat by waving to the cameras pointed at him during pre-practice stretching drills. Soon after, he served as a punt protector in several special team periods before taking the field with the defense. General manager Brandon Beane said Hamlin practiced fully for the first time in a session closed to reporters last week. Hamlin was cleared to resume playing in mid-April, and had previously been limited to taking part in individual drills and the stretching portions of practice.

Novak Djokovic perfect in key tiebreaker at French Open and faces No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz next

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has come back after dropping a set for the first time in the tournament to beat 11th-seeded Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-4 at the French Open to reach his 45th career Grand Slam semifinal. Roger Federer holds the men’s record of 46 appearances in the final four of a major. Tuesday’s victory put Djokovic in that round for the 12th time at Roland Garros. Djokovic moves into a much-anticipated semifinal against No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who overwhelmed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday night. Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Muchova both reached the women’s semifinals in Paris for the first time.

New Suns coach Frank Vogel has blueprint in place for early success

PHOENIX (AP) — Frank Vogel led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA title in his first season by finding a way to mesh the skills of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The veteran coach is now in a similar situation in the desert, where he takes over a Phoenix Suns team led by stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. The blueprint is there. Vogel just needs to make the pieces fit. Booker and Durant will be back, giving the Suns one of the best scoring duos in the NBA. Veteran point guard Chris Paul had a productive regular season, but his body gave out in the playoffs for the second straight year.

