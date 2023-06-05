AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:42 p.m. EDT

Miami Heat are on a comeback run like few others in this year’s NBA playoffs

MIAMI (AP) — The easiest way to explain what the Miami Heat are doing in the comeback department during these playoffs is simply to put up their numbers against the rest of the league. When facing a deficit of at least 12 points this postseason, the Heat are 7-6. The rest of the NBA is 6-59. Combined. The latest comeback came in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night against Denver when the Heat won 111-108 to even the title series. Miami rallied from 15 points down.

Racist abuse of Vinícius Júnior highlights entrenched problem in soccer

MADRID (AP) — The vicious, relentless and high-profile racist insults directed at Brazilian soccer player Vinícius Júnior underscore an entrenched and decades-old issue that refuses to go away in the world’s most popular sport. It is a deeper societal problem that is manifested in soccer matches predominantly in Europe, but also all around the world, and has been amplified by the reach of social media. Federations have been slow and, in some cases unwilling, to use powers to sanction teams for the racist behavior of their fans. Players past and present worry racism is just an accepted part of soccer. Experts say more education and stronger punishments are required to combat racism.

Golden Knights know from experience Game 1 victory doesn’t ensure win over Panthers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights were flying high after Game 1 in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. They just beat Washington and believed they were en route to the championship. Then reality hit in a big way. The Capitals won the next four games. It’s a memory that has stuck with the six original Knights and Chandler Stephenson, who was on the Capitals at the time. That experience could be vital after the Knights opened this year’s Stanley Cup Final with a 5-2 Game 1 victory on Saturday over the Florida Panthers.

Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo gives new meaning to sacrifice, on and off the ice

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo spoke of sacrifice Sunday, and what it takes for an NHL player to continue his journey this far into the season. With the Vegas Golden Knights up 1-0 in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, all the players’ personal lives are put on hold for the moment. Summer vacation can wait. For Pietrangelo, sacrifice is nothing new. In November, it was his career that came to a brief halt. During the Thanksgiving holiday, one of his triplets, 5-year-old daughter Evelyn, came down with the flu. It developed into encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, and she lost control of her motor skills.

NCAA champ Rose Zhang arrives on LPGA Tour with big hopes and leaves with a trophy

Rose Zhang needed only one tournament to make good on high expectations. Two weeks after she won another NCAA title, Zhang made her professional debut by winning on the LPGA Tour. No one had done that in 72 years. What’s next for the 20-year-old Californian? Zhang heads back to Stanford for finals and to move out of her dorm. Then she goes to the second LPGA major of the year at Baltusrol for the KPMG Women’s PGA. Expectations are sure to follow. Zhang isn’t bothered. As Michelle Wie West says, Zhang makes the game look easy.

Coco Gauff wanted a French Open rematch against Iga Swiatek; it’ll happen in the quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff put aside a skinned knee and a bad stretch in the first set to reach the French Open quarterfinals for the third consecutive year. The 19-year-old American was a 7-5, 6-2 winner over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Monday at Court Philippe Chatrier. Next for Gauff will be a rematch against No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who beat her in last year’s final at Roland Garros. Swiatek advanced when her fourth-round opponent, Lesia Tsurenko, stopped playing because of trouble breathing in the first set. Also advancing to the quarterfinals were Ons Jabeur, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, Alexander Zverev and Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

NBA says it won’t mind if Wembanyama’s debut comes in Sacramento, not Las Vegas

DENVER (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s next couple of weeks are now set. He’ll be playing in the French league finals starting this weekend, and then the San Antonio Spurs almost certainly will make him the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on June 22. And if that means the French teenager’s summer league debut comes in Sacramento instead of Las Vegas in early July, the league is fine with that. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the league doesn’t have a preference regarding the site of Wembanyama’s first game with the Spurs.

Jokic, Djokovic place Serbia sports front and center at NBA Finals, French Open

DENVER (AP) — They use the court as their canvas, seeing passing lanes and paths to victory that others in their sports simply cannot. For Novak Djokovic, it’s tennis. For Nikola Jokic, it’s basketball. For their home country of Serbia, June is shaping up as a month no sports fan there will ever forget. Two once-in-a-generation athletes who grew up about 2 1/2 hours apart in a country not much more populous than Colorado are in the hunt to win titles that could stamp both their names in the history books. A Serbian sweep — at the French Open and in the NBA Finals — would give Djokovic a record-setting 23rd grand slam; it would give Jokic his first NBA title and would finally bring a basketball championship to his new hometown of Denver.

Jennings has game-winning double, Oklahoma tops Stanford, reaches Women’s College World Series final

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tiare Jennings doubled in the ninth inning to score two runs to lead the top-seeded Sooners past No. 9 Stanford 4-2 for a shot at their third straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners increased their Division I record to 51 consecutive victories. They advanced to play Florida State or Tennessee for the national championship. Oklahoma looks to become the first program since UCLA in 1988-90 to win three consecutive championships. The best-of-three championship series starts Wednesday.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Guide: How to watch, schedule and betting favorites

The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women’s World Cup this summer. It won’t be easy for the world’s No. 1 team. Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the quadrennial tournament for international soccer’s most coveted trophy kicks off on July 20 and features an expanded field of 32 teams, up from 24.

