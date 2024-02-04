AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:42 a.m. EST

The New America’s Team: How the Chiefs have become the new ‘it team’ in professional sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys like to call themselves “America’s Team,” but in truth, plenty of teams have claimed that title over the years. It was the Steelers in the 1970s, the 49ers in the ’80s and, for almost two decades, the Patriots with Tom Brady were the nation’s team. These days, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs, loved by some and loathed by others. They are playing the 49ers in their fourth Super Bowl in five years next weekend in Las Vegas. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the face of the NFL. Coach Andy Reid is an almost certain lock for the Hall of Fame. Tight end Travis Kelce is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift. And while all of that has contributed to a rapidly expanding fan base, in some parts, a certain amount of “Chiefs fatigue” is setting in.

Stephen Curry scores season-high 60 points in Warriors’ 141-134 OT loss to Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 60 points in Golden State’s 141-134 overtime loss to Atlanta on Saturday night, with Trae Young scoring 35 points to help the Hawks outlast the Warriors. Curry wasn’t finished, adding eight points in overtime to finish only two points shy of his career high of 62 at home against Portland on Jan. 3, 2021. He was 22 of 38 shots from the field, hitting 10 of 23 3-pointers, and made all six of his free throws. Curry scored 22 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead jumper with 14 seconds remaining. Dejounte Murray answered with a jumper from the free-throw line to tie it. Curry missed a last-second jumper to send it to overtime.

Clark sets Pebble Beach record with 60 for 1-shot lead. With bad weather, it might be enough to win

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Wyndham Clark came inches from a sub-60 round at Pebble Beach. He settled for a 60 to set the course record and take a one-shot lead in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. And it might be enough for the win at the $20 million signature event. That depends on Mother Nature. Heavy rain and gusts up to 60 mph were expected overnight and into Sunday. The PGA Tour might have to decide if they can even finish on Monday. If not, it would revert to a 54-hole tournament and Clark would be the winner. He leads over Ludvig Aberg.

Pitino: NCAA enforcement arm `a joke’ that’s `of no value anymore’ and `should be disbanded’

NEW YORK (AP) — With legal disputes escalating over the use of name, image and likeness compensation in the recruitment of college athletes, Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino believes it’s time for the NCAA to stand down when it comes to policing member schools. The first-year St. John’s coach says the NCAA enforcement staff is “a joke” and “should be disbanded” because it’s “of no value anymore.” The 71-year-old Pitino had his own history of run-ins with the NCAA when he coached at Louisville. He volunteered his current thoughts on the organization Saturday after St. John’s lost to top-ranked UConn at Madison Square Garden.

Auburn star apologizes to Morgan Freeman after thinking actor was Ole Miss fan trying to rattle him

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Auburn’s Johni Broome met one of his favorite movie stars and had to apologize to Morgan Freeman for how it happened. Broome scored 15 points in the 16th-ranked Tigers’ 91-77 victory over Mississippi on Saturday night. He tried to save a ball from going out of bounds in the second half when someone in the front row grabbed his jersey. Thinking it was an Ole Miss fan trying to rattle him, Broome brushed the person’s arm away. It turned out it was Freeman, the Academy Award-winning actor who’s also a big Mississippi fan who often attends Rebels games. Broome said he apologized twice to Freeman who told him to just keep playing.

Baylor AD critical of Big 12 officials after coach Scott Drew ejected in win over Iowa State

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades was critical of Big 12 officials after coach Scott Drew was ejected for the first time in his 21 seasons with the 18th-ranked Bears. Drew got two technical fouls in their win over No. 12 Iowa State on Saturday night. The Baylor bench got another tech seconds after the coach had left the court. Rhoades called it an embarrassment for the league and said he would be in contact with the Big 12 office. Drew said he got no explanations from officials. His technical fouls were apparently for being outside the coaching box around the bench.

Kingsbury withdraws name from consideration for Raiders offensive coordinator, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t going to Las Vegas to become the Raiders offensive coordinator after all, according to person informed of the decision. Kingsbury had agreed to join new coach Antonio Pierce’s staff on Thursday but he couldn’t reach a deal with the Raiders, so he told the team he’s pursuing other options, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the discussions were to remain private. Now the Raiders have to decide where to go from here. Kingsbury spent this past season at USC as an offensive analyst.

NFL players enthusiastic about prospect of pursuing Olympic gold when flag football debuts in 2028

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill is a five-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion. The Dolphins receiver likes the idea of also having an opportunity to pursue Olympic gold when flag football debuts in the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. That’s a sentiment shared by other NFL stars, including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Hill, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and running back Raheem Mostert, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaguars tight end Evan Engram are among the players representing the AFC and NFC at the Pro Bowl Games. The event concludes Sunday with a seven-on-seven flag exhibition that will offer fans and a national television audience a sense of what the sport could look like with such highly skilled talent on the field.

Hamlin wins exhibition Clash at the Coliseum as NASCAR moves race up a day to avoid California storm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denny Hamlin won the Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race that NASCAR hurried into a one-day show to avoid a dangerous “Pineapple Express” storm headed toward California. Hamlin started from the pole and led 59 of the 151 laps. NASCAR only planned to run heat races Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with the main event scheduled for Sunday. But with heavy rains and flooding expected, NASCAR eliminated the heats, set the field of 23 by practice speeds, and started the race just 30 minutes after qualifying. A planned “halftime” performance by Machine Gun Kelly was canceled.

Inter Miami cruises past Hong Kong XI 4-1 despite missing injured Messi

HONG KONG (AP) — Lionel Messi has remained on the bench for the full 90 minutes as Inter Miami defeated a Hong Kong XI 4-1 in the latest stop on the MLS team’s preseason Asian tour. While the Argentine’s non-appearance was a disappointment for the fans who snapped up all 40,000 tickets at Hong Kong Stadium within an hour when they went on sale in December, it was a better performance for Miami after a 6-0 thrashing by Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr in Riyadh on Thursday. Miami finishes its Asian tour in Japan on Wednesday when it takes on Vissel Kobe.

