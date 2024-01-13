AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:41 p.m. EST

Chiefs-Dolphins could approach NFL record for coldest game. Bills-Steelers postponed due to snow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The wild-card playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium could approach the NFL record for the coldest game ever played. The forecast at kickoff is for temperatures of minus-2 and wind chills of minus-24. The record is minus-13 at kickoff, which was set when Green Bay played Dallas in the infamous “Ice Bowl” game at Lambeau Field in 1967. Meanwhile, several feet of snow that were expected overnight in Buffalo forced the NFL to postpone the Bills’ playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Sunday to Monday.

DeBoer embraces chance to replace Saban at Alabama, promises ex-coach ‘100 percent access’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Kalen DeBoer is embracing the chance to replace Nick Saban at Alabama. DeBoer said after he was introduced as the Crimson Tide’s coach on Saturday that Saban will have “100 percent access” to his program. DeBoer says Saban wants the Crimson Tide’s success to continue and “his legendary status will never be questioned.” Saban stood a few feet away from DeBoer as the new coach made his introductory comments. The 72-year-old former coach won six national titles in 17 seasons at Alabama. DeBoer just took Washington to the national title game and says he “really wanted” the Alabama job, but he added it “wasn’t easy” to leave the Huskies.

Steelers-Bills playoff game moved to Monday amid forecast for dangerous winter weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A potentially dangerous winter storm forecast to hit the Buffalo region over the weekend led the NFL to push back the Bills’ wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Sunday to Monday. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the NFL said they were making the change in the interest of public safety. Up to 2 feet of snow was projected to fall on the Buffalo region over a 24-hour period. The game will now be played at Highmark Stadium at 4:30 p.m. Monday instead of 1 p.m. Sunday.

Tumultuous week leaves Washington trying to rebuild after title game loss, coach departure

SEATTLE (AP) — In five days, Washington went from the precipice of its first national title in more than three decades to a football program in shambles. The Huskies lost the championship game to Michigan. Their head coach left to take the job at Alabama replacing Nick Saban. And their roster is likely to be decimated, with many players headed to the NFL draft and others likely bound for the transfer portal. What could be viewed as a devastating week for Washington came to a conclusion when Kalen DeBoer left to take the head job at Alabama. DeBoer left behind a program facing an uncertain future and major challenges headed to the Big Ten next season.

Texas gives coach Sarkisian a four-year contract extension after Big 12 title and CFP appearance

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas will give football coach Steve Sarkisian a four-year contract extension through 2030. The school announced the deal Saturday but did not release financial terms. Sarkisian’s initial contract paid him nearly $6 million in 2023. Sarkisian led Texas to its first Big 12 title since 2009 and its first appearance in the College Football Playoff. The 49-year-old is 25-14 in three seasons with the Longhorns. His name had briefly surfaced for the job at Alabama when Nick Saban retired earlier this week.

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown is out for wild-card game vs. Bucs with a knee injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown will miss Monday night’s playoff game against Tampa Bay with a knee injury. Brown finished the regular season with 106 receptions for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns. He had nine catches for 131 yards in the Eagles’ September win over the Buccaneers. Brown didn’t practice at all this week. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is scheduled to play after a light throwing week because of an injured middle finger on his right hand.

The Australian Open and what to know: Earlier start. Netflix curse? Osaka’s back. Nadal’s not

Iga Swiatek and other tennis players are shrugging off the Australian Open’s decision to begin on a Sunday instead of a Monday, creating a 15-day event. The top-seeded Swiatek said it doesn’t really matter. She will not be playing on Sunday. But there are players — including defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka — who were picked to compete on Day 1, 24 hours earlier than usual. That’s been the schedule at Roland Garros for more than 15 years; the U.S. Open and Wimbledon have stuck to the traditional Monday opening. When the French Open shifted to a Sunday start, stars such as Roger Federer and Maria Sharapova were hardly thrilled about it.

De Bruyne inspires Man City comeback in Premier League return to show he can swing title race

LONDON (AP) — It took Kevin De Bruyne less than five minutes to show why his return from injury could be so crucial for Manchester City in the second half of the Premier League season. Five months after having surgery on a hamstring injury, De Bruyne came off the bench to score the equalizer and set up an injury-time winner for City in a 3-2 win at Newcastle on Saturday. Oscar Bobb’s winning goal handed Newcastle a fourth straight league loss and Eddie Howe’s team is now behind Chelsea, which climbed into eighth place with a 1-0 win over Fulham.

Host nation Ivory Coast starts Africa Cup party with 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Seko Fofana has scored the first goal of the Africa Cup of Nations and host country Ivory Coast has started with a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in the tournament opener. Jean-Philippe Krasso wrapped up the win in the second half after going close in the first. But the party had started much earlier in Abidjan, the country’s biggest city and commercial capital. People were driving around tooting their horns in cars displaying orange, white and green flags. Many people were already wearing the distinctive orange jersey of the Ivory Coast national team, which is affectionately known as “Les Elephants.”

Fleetwood surges into lead at Dubai Invitational after 3rd round. McIlroy is one shot back

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood has surged into the lead of the Dubai Invitational after shooting an 8-under 63 in the third round to overtake Rory McIlroy by one stroke. Fleetwood made eight birdies in a flawless round, including four on his first six holes. He has a 15-under total of 198. McIlroy had been out in front since opening with a 62 on Thursday and led by two strokes going into the third round. But he settled for a 67 that left him in sole possession of second place. Thorbjorn Olesen was another two shots back in third after a 66.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.