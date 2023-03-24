AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:40 p.m. EDT

March Madness: Bench play key to South Carolina’s success

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is stocked with front-line, championship talent. It also has a bench that’s second-to-none in the women’s game. The Gamecocks lead the country in bench scoring this season at more than 36 points a game as the top overall NCAA Tournament seeds prepare for a Sweet 16 matchup with fourth-seeded UCLA on Saturday. Second-seeded Maryland faces No. 3 seed Notre Dame in the other contest at the Greenville 1 Regional. South Carolina’s roster features nine McDonald’s All-Americans, six who come off the bench. It’s an advantage that’s helped South Carolina to a margin of victory of more than 30 points per win.

Miami women hold on, beat Villanova for 1st trip to Elite 8

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jasmyne Roberts scored a career-high 26 points to help Miami overcome blowing a 21-point lead and beat Villanova 70-65 on Friday for the program’s first trip to the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Roberts’ performance included the stickback for the go-ahead, three-point play with 38.8 seconds left. The ninth-seeded Hurricanes were in the Sweet 16 for only the second time, the other coming in 1992. They’ll play Sunday for a chance to go to the Final Four. Maddy Siegrist had 31 points and 13 rebounds for fourth-seeded Villanova.

Gonzaga beats UCLA 79-76 in Sweet 16 on Strawther’s shot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Julian Strawther hit a 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds left to answer a 3-pointer by UCLA’s Amari Bailey, lifting Gonzaga to a wild 79-76 win over UCLA in the Sweet 16. The Bruins were the West Region’s No. 2 seed and stormed back from an eight-point deficit in the final 1:05. UCLA took a a 76-75 lead on Bailey’s 3-pointer with 12.2 seconds left. The Zags brought the ball up the floor and Strawther stepped into a 3-pointer, sending Gonzaga fans to their feet and the Zags into the Elite Eight.

NHL teams balance progress, draft lottery as Bedard in play

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The chase for the worst mark in the NHL is up for grabs with three weeks left in the season. The team with the lowest spot has higher odds of winning the NHL’s draft lottery and a chance to draft generational talent Connor Bedard. But teams with the lowest amount of points also say they want to be building toward the future and — as Ducks coach Dallas Eakins puts it — “have development and progress every night.” Columbus currently has the lowest amount of points, 51, followed by San Jose with 53, Chicago with 54 and Anaheim with 56.

March Madness: Low-cut sneakers gain traction on court

DENVER (AP) — High-top basketball shoes aren’t as common a sight on the college basketball floor these days. The footwear most players are lacing up in the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments are some version of a low-top sneaker, with a few mid-cut styles thrown in. This era of players prefer shoes designed to be light and sleek especially since there’s little definitive proof that high tops prevent rolled or sprained ankles at an increased rate.

Unwelcome spotlight falls on NHL team Pride night events

The National Hockey League’s Pride nights are in the spotlight after some high-profile incidents. The events have been held annually for several years by NHL teams to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. A handful of players have objected to participating in recent months, most recently Florida’s Eric and Marc Staal on Thursday night. That came on the heels of the Chicago Blackhawks deciding against having players wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys because the team thought an anti-gay law in Russia could endanger Russian players when they return home. Russian goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and others in recent weeks have worn Pride-themed jerseys since Ivan Provorov refused.

NWSL’s Carson Pickett embraces being a role model

There was a time earlier in her soccer career when Carson Pickett didn’t want to draw attention to her left arm or even talk about it. She just wanted to be like all the other players. Pickett has since become more comfortable with what makes her both unique and a role model for others like her. The 29-year-old defender for Racing Louisville in the National Women’s Soccer League was born without a left hand and forearm. She says she loves being able to be a role model.

Nola vs. deGrom, Ohtani highlight MLB’s opening-day matchups

The Texas Rangers aren’t wasting any time in seeing what they have in Jacob deGrom. The two-time Cy Young Award winner will start for the Rangers when they open the 2023 season against Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Eight Cy Young award winners in all will start on opening day, as all 30 clubs will play on opening day for the first time since 1968. This will be the fourth career opening-day start for deGrom. He signed a five-year deal with the Rangers during the offseason that’s worth $185 million.

Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight, bounces Tennessee

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Atlantic, playing in just its second NCAA Tournament, moved within a victory of the Final Four by using a second-half push led by Michael Forrest to beat fourth-seeded Tennessee 62-55. The ninth-seeded Owls will play third-seeded Kansas State in the East Region final at Madison Square Garden. Johnell Davis lead the Owls with 15 points and Forrest finished with 11, eight in a crucial second-half run when FAU took control. The Volunteers, who were looking for just the second Elite Eight appearance in program history, shot 33% — including 6 of 23 from 3-point range. Josiah-Jordan James and Jonas Aidoo scored 10 points apiece.

UCLA’s Kiki Rice AP Diary: On to the Sweet 16!

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — UCLA freshman Kiki Rice is checking in periodically from the NCAA Tournament as told to AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. In the second installment, Rice talks about playing in the tournament, the UCLA dance parties pregame, heading to South Carolina.

