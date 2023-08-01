AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:40 a.m. EDT

US slips into round of 16 of Women’s World Cup after scoreless draw with Portugal

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The two-time reigning champion United States came an inch short of Women’s World Cup elimination, but Portugal’s late near-miss helped the Americans avoid the biggest upset in tournament history. The Americans slipped through to the knockout round Tuesday despite a listless, uninspiring 0-0 draw. The U.S. won only one game in group play for the first time in tournament history, and scored just four goals over three games. In a hold-your-breath moment, the Americans came an inch away from elimination when Ana Capeta nearly scored in stoppage for Portugal. Her shot hit the left post and the Americans preserved the draw. The tie was just enough to ensure the Americans advanced to the knockout round.

Damar Hamlin puts aside fear and practices in pads for the first time since cardiac arrest

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin says he’s put aside his fear to find joy after practicing in pads for the first time since going into cardiac arrest during a game last season. Hamlin said he leaned on his faith in God and himself and the support of family and teammates to overcome any feelings of trepidation he had. The padded practice at training camp marked the next step in the 25-year-old Hamlin’s pursuit to resume playing football. Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field in January. He was cleared to play in April.

US needs win or draw to avoid risk of elimination in group play for first time in Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States arrived at the Women’s World Cup as the favorite to win an unprecedented third consecutive title. But after an underwhelming draw against the Netherlands, there’s a real chance the Americans can be eliminated in group play for the first time in tournament history. The U.S. plays Portugal in the third and final match of Group E play, and if Portugal pulls off an upset Tuesday at Eden Park in Auckland, the Americans could be in big trouble. The United States needs to either win or draw against Portugal, one of eight teams playing in its first World Cup, to ensure the Americans continue to play in this tournament.

Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets continue to deal veterans before trade deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers continued attempting to upgrade their lineup for their NL Central title quest on Monday as they acquired outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets for minor league pitcher Justin Jarvis. This move comes four days after Milwaukee added former Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Carlos Santana. The Mets have been one of the most active sellers in the days leading up to Tuesday’s trade deadline. They already had dealt three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers and reliever David Robertson to the Miami Marlins.

Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have reacquired Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Candelario was one of the top bats on the market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. He’s batting .258 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs in 99 games this season. The Cubs also acquired right-hander José Cuas in a trade with Kansas City for minor league outfielder Nelson Velázquez. Candelario made his big league debut with the Cubs in 2016. The Cubs got Candelario and cash from Washington for minor leaguers DJ Herz and Kevin Made. Herz was an eighth-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft.

Tennis fans in DC are warned that Ukraine’s Svitolina and Belarus’ Azarenka won’t shake hands

WASHINGTON (AP) — Spectators at a tennis tournament in Washington have been told that there would not be a handshake at the conclusion of the match between players from Ukraine and Belarus. During the war in Ukraine, Elina Svitolina — like several other players from her country — has declined to participate in the usual meeting at the net with opponents from Russia or Belarus. Russia invaded Ukraine with the help of Belarus in February 2022 and fighting continues. Svitolina defeated Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Monday night. When they met at Wimbledon recently, Azarenka was booed by the crowd for not going to the net to shake hands — even though she did that because she knew Svitolina would not want to shake hands.

Chiefs to rely on new offensive tackles to protect Patrick Mahomes this season

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will rely on a pair of new offensive tackles to protect Patrick Mahomes this season. They signed ex-Tampa Bay tackle Donovan Smith to handle the left side and former Jacksonville tackle Jawaan Taylor to handle the right during free agency. They replace Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie, who signed elsewhere. The Chiefs also used a third-round pick for Oklahoma’s Wanya Morris, who will compete at both positions and potentially provide depth this season. The hope is that Smith and Taylor can help Mahomes avoid the type of injury that nearly derailed their Super Bowl run last season.

Don Coryell finally reaches the Hall of Fame decades after his Air Coryell changed the NFL

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nearly two weeks after Don Coryell died in 2010 at age 85, an impressive lineup of Hall of Famers gathered to remember the innovative coach whose “Air Coryell” offense produced some of the most dynamic passing attacks in NFL history. John Madden and Dan Fouts were there, along with Joe Gibbs, Kellen Winslow and Charlie Joiner. They had either played for or coached under Coryell, and while remembering the coach’s genius and genuineness, the overwhelming sentiments were sadness and bewilderment that Coryell had yet to join them in Canton. Coryell will finally be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Cleveland Guardians trade pitcher Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay Rays for first base prospect

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have traded starting pitcher Aaron Civale to the Tampa Bay Rays for first base prospect Kyle Manzardo. The Guardians announced the deal Monday, one day before the trade deadline. Civale’s name has been thrown around in trade speculation for weeks, which has coincided with the right-hander pitching as well as he has in several seasons. He posted a 1.45 ERA in six July starts. On Sunday, Civale pitched six scoreless innings in a win over the White Sox. The move creates a bigger void in Cleveland’s starting rotation, but the Guardians felt it was worth it to get a player with Manzardo’s potential.

American cyclist Chloe Dygert overcomes injuries, dark days to make another world title run

Chloe Dygert’s cycling career could have ended with a terrible crash at the 2020 world championships. The comeback of the two-time Olympian to the top of the sport has been daunting, waylaid by the Epstein-Barr virus, more surgeries to repair the injuries to her leg and another crash this past January. So it’s not surprising there were moments when perhaps the most talented American cyclist of her generation thought about giving up, on the bike and in life. She told The Associated Press that “at times my life did not matter to me.” But the 2019 world champion also thinks those dark days have made her stronger. Now, she is back among the favorites to win gold at worlds, which begin Thursday in Glasgow, Scotland.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.