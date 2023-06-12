AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:39 p.m. EDT

Nuggets try to avoid letdown with 1 win to go for team’s first title

DENVER (AP) — Everything from the history books to the way they’ve played through most of the postseason suggests the Denver Nuggets are on the verge of capturing their first NBA title in 47 years in the league. The goal now for Denver is to avoid a letdown against the Miami Heat in what will be the first title-clinching opportunity in franchise history. The Nuggets are trying to keep their minds on hoops, not that trophy, and the mission could be helped by the fact that Miami’s only win in this series came a week ago in Denver. Also, the Heat have won seven road games during the postseason.

Heat upgrade Tyler Herro to questionable for Game 5 of NBA Finals

Miami guard Tyler Herro has been upgraded to questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals. It’s a strong indication the Heat plan on having him available to play against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night as they try to extend their season. Herro hasn’t played since breaking his right hand in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against Milwaukee. He has recovered from surgery to repair the fractures and has been doing on-court work for several days in an effort to get back on the court.

Analysis: Novak Djokovic has 23 Slams, so is he the GOAT? He leaves that debate to others

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s 23 Grand Slam titles put him atop the list for the most in history by a man. He broke a tie with rival Rafael Nadal and is now three ahead of the retired Roger Federer. Djokovic got his 23rd by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday. Djokovic was then asked how it feels to be the greatest male tennis player in history. He did not give a direct answer. But the numbers sure back his case. Most Grand Slam titles. Most weeks at No. 1. The only man to win every Masters 1000 event twice. And so on. He now heads to Wimbledon halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam.

Vegas Golden Knights buck trend of small D-men during Stanley Cup Final run

The Vegas Golden Knights are one win from the Stanley Cup with a big defensive corps that bucks the trend of smaller blue lines. Vegas’ six defensemen that have have played in the final range from 6-foot-1 to 6-6. That’s a significantly bigger defense than the Florida Panthers, who the Golden Knights lead 3-1 in final. Part of the advantage is having the size and toughness to handle big hits and pressure all playoffs.

Senator asks LIV Golf, PGA Tour leaders for records on merger

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leader of a Senate subcommittee wants the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s LIV Golf to present records about negotiations that led to their new agreement and plans for what golf will look like under the arrangement. Sen. Richard Blumenthal sent letters to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV CEO Greg Norman spelling out the “serious questions regarding the reasons for and terms behind the announced agreement.” Blumenthal, who is chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, said he also wanted to hear the tour’s plans to retain its tax-exempt status. Last week, LIV and the tour stunned the golf world by agreeing to merge the PGA Tour and European tour with the Saudi golf interests, while dropping all lawsuits between the parties.

Browns’ Winfrey has assault charged dismissed after he completed diversion program

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey had a misdemeanor assault charge against him dropped in Texas after he completed a pretrial diversion program. According to Harris County Court documents, Winfrey’s case was dismissed on June 9. The 22-year-old Winfrey had been arrested in April after he allegedly became violent in an argument with a woman he was dating. Winfrey has had a turbulent tenure with Cleveland since the Browns drafted him in the fourth round in 2022. He was disciplined by the team last season on at least two occasions, and Winfrey acknowledged he needed to mature as a professional.

Havertz helps Germany salvage 3-3 draw with Ukraine, proceeds going to war victims

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Kai Havertz has helped Germany salvage a 3-3 draw with Ukraine in a charity friendly that leaves neither team happy from a sporting perspective. Viktor Tsyhankov had scored twice for Ukraine to come from behind and lead 3-1 in Serhiy Rebrov’s debut as coach. It put his team on course for its first ever win over Germany. But Havertz pulled one back in the 83rd minute, and was then fouled for a penalty that Joshua Kimmich converted in injury time for the equalizer. The German soccer federation was donating the proceeds from the game to victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Germany’s performance will do little to restore confidence in the team a year before the country hosts the European Championship.

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi was also successful in soccer at AC Milan and Monza

MILAN (AP) — Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi dominated Italian soccer for decades just like he commanded the show in Italian politics. AC Milan enjoyed years of dominance during his 30-year ownership. The team won 29 trophies before he sold the club in 2017. Berlusconi then empowered Monza up to Serie A for the first time in its history after reuniting with Adriano Galliani. Berlusconi was always a very hands-on owner and never shy about dictating player lineups to his coaches. Berlusconi has died at the age of 86.

Top teams not worried when NASCAR Cup Series takes only break in grinding schedule

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — The relentless grind of the NASCAR Cup Series pauses this week, and just about everybody involved with the cars is looking to take advantage. This is the teams’ sole weekend without a race between the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19 and the Cup Series championship at Phoenix on Nov. 5. But for the teams and drivers doing their best work right before the start of the 10-race sprint to the eight-race Cup playoffs, this one-week break is a mixed blessing. Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. both say they’re quite pleased with the momentum built up by their teams.

Oklahoma softball ace Jordy Bahl announces plans to transfer after winning national title

Oklahoma softball ace Jordy Bahl has announced she is transferring and heading back to her home state of Nebraska. Bahl didn’t say which school she will play for, but there are three Division I programs in the state: University of Nebraska, Creighton University and Omaha University. She pitched 24 2/3 scoreless innings at the Women’s College World Series and was named its Most Outstanding Player. She went 4-0 in Oklahoma City and earned the save in the decisive Game 2 win against Florida State. Bahl said in the post that she’s homesick and wants to help grow the sport in a state she feels is overlooked at all levels of softball.

