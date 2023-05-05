AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:38 a.m. EDT

Thompson scores 30, Warriors adjust to beat Lakers 127-100

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 30 points with eight 3-pointers, Golden State limited Anthony Davis while allowing LeBron James 23 points, and the defending champion Warriors evened their Western Conference semifinal with the Los Angeles Lakers at one game apiece with a 127-100 win. Stephen Curry added 20 points 12 assists and four rebounds as Splash Brother Thompson shined to help Golden State make 21 more 3-pointers — giving the Warriors an NBA record for most in the first two games of a playoff series at 42. James’ Cavaliers hit 40 against Atlanta in the 2016 second round.

Bucks fire Budenholzer as coach after early playoff exit

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have fired coach Mike Budenholzer just over a week after their stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat spoiled a season in which they owned the NBA’s best record. Budenholzer’s ouster comes just two years after he directed the Bucks to their first NBA title in half a century. The move also comes three weeks after the NBA finalized Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam’s purchase of a 25% stake in the team.

Churchill Downs suspends trainer Joseph after 2 horse deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs has suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. indefinitely and Lord Miles, who is trained by Joseph, has been scratched from the Kentucky Derby days after the sudden death of two of his horses at the track. The suspension prohibits Joseph, or any trainer directly or indirectly employed by him, from entering horses in races or applying for stalls at all Churchill Downs Inc.-owned tracks. The decision comes after the deaths of Parents Pride on Saturday and Chasing Artie on Tuesday. Both collapsed on the track and died after races.

New York, California probing workplace discrimination at NFL

NEW YORK (AP) — The attorneys general of New York and California are investigating allegations of workplace discrimination at the NFL. Letitia James of New York and Rob Bonta of California said Thursday that they have issued subpoenas to NFL executives as part of an examination into the workplace culture at the league’s corporate offices in both states. The officials are both Democrats. They say they are exercising their legal authority to seek information from the NFL regarding allegations of gender pay disparities, harassment, and gender and racial discrimination. The league is calling the allegations “entirely inconsistent with the NFL’s values and practices.”

Pavelski scores again, Stars beat Kraken 4-2 to even series

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored his fifth goal in two games since returning from concussion protocol as the Dallas Stars beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 to even the second-round series at a game each. Wyatt Johnston, the 19-year-old rookie who has lived with Pavelski’s family this season, had a goal and assisted on the goal by the 38-year-old Pavelski. Game 3 is Sunday night in Seattle. Evgenii Dadonov and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars. Tye Kartye and Jordan Eberle had goals for the Kraken.

Napoli wins 1st title since Maradona played for the club

ROME (AP) — Napoli has won its first Italian soccer league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club. The southern team sealed the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese. The championship set off wild scenes of celebrations throughout Naples and beyond. Maradona led Napoli to its only previous Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990. League scoring leader Victor Osimhen equalized for Napoli early in the second half by redirecting in a rebound after Sandi Lovric had put Udinese ahead early on. Napoli moved 16 points ahead of second-place Lazio with five matches still to play.

Correa takes ‘cheater’ comment from Middleton in stride

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Correa took a postgame dig about his past in stride. A day after White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton struck out Correa to end the game, then called him a cheater after he earned his first save of the season, the two-time All-Star shortstop refused to take the bait. “I’ve heard worse,” Correa told reporters before Thursday’s series finale.

F1 star Lewis Hamilton blasts Florida’s anti-LBGTQ measures

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has lashed out at anti-LGBTQ measures enacted by Florida lawmakers during the motorsports first of three stops this year in the United States. Hamilton regularly uses his platform to speak on issues of social justice. He likened Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” lawto the repression of the LBGTQ community in Saudi Arabia and said he’d be wearing a helmet with the rainbow flag all weekend.

Panthers beat Maple Leafs 3-2, take 2-game lead in series

TORONTO (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves and the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling also scored for Florida. Ryan O’Reilly and Alexander Kerfoot scored for Toronto, which blew an early 2-0 lead. Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots. The best-of-seven series shifts to Sunrise, Florida, for Game 3 on Sunday. Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday.

McIlroy shoots 68 in return; Fleetwood leads at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A little time away from golf proved helpful for birthday boy Rory McIlroy. The world’s third-ranked player shot a 3-under 68 at the Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday in his first tournament since missing the cut at the Masters, leaving him three shots behind first-round leader Tommy Fleetwood. Fleetwood’s 65 was one shot better than Xander Schauffele, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Moore, K.H. Lee and Ryan Palmer, who are tied for second at 5 under. Patrick Cantlay, with Tiger Woods’ former caddie Joe LaCava on his bag, shot 67. McIlroy withdrew from the HBC Heritage following a disappointing second round 77 at Augusta National that left him three shots off the cut line.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.