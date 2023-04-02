AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:37 a.m. EDT

UConn puts Final Four beatdown on Miami 72-59

HOUSTON (AP) — UConn doled out another drama-free basketball beatdown, getting 21 points and 10 rebounds from Adama Sanogo to dispatch Miami 72-59 and move one win from the school’s fifth national title. Jordan Hawkins overcame his stomach bug and scored 13 for the Huskies, who came into this most unexpected Final Four as the only team with any experience on college basketball’s final weekend. In the title game, the Huskies will face San Diego State, which became the first team to hit a buzzer beater while trailing in a Final Four game for a 72-71 victory over Florida Atlantic.

Butler’s buzzer-beater sends San Diego State to title game

HOUSTON (AP) — Lamont Butler made a jumper at the buzzer, sending San Diego State to its first national championship game with a 72-71 win over fellow mid-major Florida Atlantic in the Final Four. With FAU leading by three, San Diego State’s Jaedon LeDee hit a short jumper to cut it to 71-70. After FAU’s Johnell Davis missed a contested layup, the Aztecs didn’t call timeout and got the ball to Butler. He worked the clock down and before hitting the shot that sent the Aztecs racing out onto the floor. San Diego State will face UConn in Monday’s championship game.

March Madness: San Diego State to meet UConn in title game

HOUSTON (AP) — Lamont Butler hit the biggest shot in San Diego State history, putting the Aztecs in the national championship game for the first time. UConn dominated yet another NCAA Tournament opponent, completing its return to national relevance. The Aztecs and Huskies will play for a national title Monday night with history on the line. For San Diego State , it will be the culmination of the program building Steve Fisher started and his longtime former assistant Brian Dutcher pushed forward. UConn will be vying for its fifth national title since 1999, but first since Dan Hurley was hired to reroute the program’s fall from grace.

Dream season ends for FAU in 72-71 Final Four loss to Aztecs

HOUSTON (AP) — FAU’s debut at the Final Four ended in the most excruciating manner imaginable. The Owls led for the last 27 minutes, 25 seconds of Saturday night’s game against San Diego State, only to watch their dream of a title become a nightmare when Lamont Butler’s jumper went through the net at the buzzer to give the Aztecs a 72-71 victory. The Owls made school history by getting here, only to walk off the court in shock as the Aztecs bounced around in celebration.

Bad start, big hole lead to end of Miami’s Final Four run

HOUSTON (AP) — Miami earned its way to the Final Four in part by having one of the nation’s best offenses with multiple options for hitting big shots. That unit never got going in time to extend the Hurricanes’ terrific postseason run to the final Monday night of the season. The Hurricanes couldn’t finish drives, missed jumpers and clanged 3-pointers off the rim in a frustrating first half that put them in a double-digit deficit against Connecticut. And they spent the rest of the night desperately trying to climb out of that hole, all the way to the finish in a 72-59 loss in Saturday night’s national semifinals.

Iowa, LSU both seeking first NCAA titles in women’s final

DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark has captured the attention of basketball fans with her historic performance in the NCAA Tournament. Iowa’s sensational guard will try to finish off the unprecedented run with a championship when the Hawkeyes face LSU on Sunday in the title game. The dazzling guard, who grew up in Iowa, became the first women’s player to post back-to-back 40-point performances in the NCAA Tournament after her 41-point game lifted the Hawkeyes over previously unbeaten South Carolina in the semifinals.

Pop, Gasol, Hammon, Parker, Nowitzki, Wade heading to Hall

Gregg Popovich, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, Dwyane Wade and Becky Hammon are the headliners of the 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class. They will be enshrined on Aug. 11 and 12 in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Others getting into the Hall include former North Carolina State coach Jim Valvano, the 1976 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team, former Purdue coach Gene Keady, former Texas A&M women’s coach Gary Blair, longtime coach at Division III Amherst David Hixon, and Gene Bess, who won 1,300 games at Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Verstappen wins in wild finish to F1 Australian Grand Prix

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has claimed his first Australian Grand Prix in remarkable circumstances in a chaotic Formula 1 race filled with drama from the green light to the checkered flag. Although Red Bull’s first triumph in Melbourne since 2011 was expected, the carnage that unfolded in the latter stages of the race made it an extremely hard-fought win. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who drove superbly in his Mercedes, finished second, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso filled third spot on the podium.

No shoe-in: Miami’s Pack benched for time after shoe blowout

HOUSTON (AP) — Nijel Pack might need to up his shoe game. The Miami guard was relegated to the bench in the second half of the Hurricanes’ Final Four loss to UConn on Saturday night after busting a sneaker. Pack left the game with about 14 minutes left and was seen on the bench holding his sneakers and talking to staff as they scrambled to find a replacement. Soon, multiple members of Miami’s staff could be seen sprinting from the court to the bench with different shoes for him to try. Finally they found a winner and he returned to action with just under 10 minutes remaining.

NBA, players reach deal for a new labor agreement

The NBA will have labor peace for years to come. The league and its players came to an agreement early Saturday on a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement. The deal will begin this summer and will last at least through the 2028-29 season. Either side can opt out then; otherwise, the new deal will last through 2029-30.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.