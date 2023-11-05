AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:36 p.m. EST

Mahomes throws 2 TDs and Chiefs hang on to beat Dolphins 21-14 in Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, safety Bryan Cook scored on a 59-yard fumble return, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat the Miami Dolphins 21-14 at Deutsche Bank Park in Germany. The Chiefs did just enough to slow the NFL’s top-ranked offense in the first-ever regular season game in Frankfurt, but nearly blew a big lead. Miami’s comeback fell short when Tua Tagovailoa couldn’t handle a snap on fourth-and-10 from the Kansas City 31 with 1:03 to play. Tight end Travis Kelce had just three catches for 14 yards, which was just enough to become the franchise’s career leader in receiving yards.

AP Top 25: USC drops out for first time under Lincoln Riley; Oklahoma State vaults in to No. 15

Southern California dropped out of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in more than two years and Oklahoma State vaulted into the rankings for the first time this year at No. 15. The top nine teams in the Top 25 held their spots, led by No. 1 Georgia. The Bulldogs have now tied the second-longest streak atop the poll at 21 straight weeks, dating back to the middle of last season. Georgia received 49 first-place votes. No. 2 Michigan got nine first-place votes, No. 3 Ohio State had three and No. 4 Florida State had two.

USC fires defensive coordinator Alex Grinch with 2 games left in regular season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California has fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch with two games left in the Trojans’ disappointing regular season. Head coach Lincoln Riley dropped his longtime top assistant one day after USC gave up 572 yards and 52 points to No. 5 Washington in the Trojans’ third loss in four games. USC’s defense has played poorly for the past six games. The Trojans have lost three of their last four.

Giants QB Daniels Jones leaves game vs Raiders with knee injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders after the first play of the second quarter with a right knee injury. Jones went down awkwardly and untouched while dropping back to pass and then grabbed his knee. He may have been injured on the final play of the first quarter, going down untouched before Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby touched him down. This is the second time Jones has been injured this season. He missed the previous three games because of a neck injury.

Stroud has 5 TDs and rookie-record 470 yards passing to lift Texans past Bucs 39-37

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie C.J. Stroud threw for five touchdowns and a rookie-record 470 yards to lift Houston Texans to a 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a wild back-and-forth game. Baker Mayfield put the Buccaneers on top with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 46 seconds left. But the Texans drove down the field and Stroud found Tank Dell in the end zone to give the Texans the lead. He kneeled instead of attempting the 2-point conversion with kicker Kaʻimi Fairbairn out with a quadriceps injury. The Buccaneers fumbled on the final play to give Houston the victory.

Untouchable Djokovic downs Dimitrov in straight sets for record-extending 7th title at Paris Masters

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic won a record-extending seventh title at the Paris Masters on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov in the final. Djokovic, who had been pushed to three sets in his three previous matches, enjoyed a comfortable afternoon under the roof of the Palais Omnisports. He was in total control from the start while Dimitrov got off to a timid start, letting his opponent dictate the play, and never found his rhythm. Dimitrov was second-best in all areas and the result improved Djokovic’s record against Dimitrov to 12-1. Djokovic was untouchable on his serve and did not face a single break point as he claimed a 40th Masters 1000 title.

Bell’s championship chances end with mechanical failure in NASCAR title race at Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Christopher Bell was the first driver eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday after a brake rotor failure caused him to hit the wall early at Phoenix Raceway. Bell indicated the rotor broke on his No. 20 Toyota. Bell was in the championship final four for the second straight season. He was running sixth when he began to complain of brake issues over his radio. On lap 109, his car abruptly shook, veered into the outside wall and fire could be seen around his right wheel.

Tamirat Tola sets NYC Marathon course record to win men’s race; Hellen Obiri takes women’s title

NEW YORK (AP) — Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia has set a course record to win the New York City Marathon men’s race. Hellen Obiri of Kenya pulled away in the final 400 meters to take the women’s title. Tola finished Sunday in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 58 seconds, topping the time set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011 by eight seconds. Tola pulled away from countrymate Jemal Yimer when the pair were heading toward the Bronx at mile 20. Obiri, Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia and defending champion Sharon Lokedi were all running together exchanging the lead before Obiri made a move.

Irad Ortiz Jr. wins his fifth Bill Shoemaker Award as the outstanding jockey at the Breeders’ Cup

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Irad Ortiz Jr. rode three winners at the Breeders’ Cup to earn the Bill Shoemaker Award as the outstanding jockey at the world championships. It’s the fifth time he’s won the award. It goes to the rider who wins the most races at the two-day event. Ortiz won the $6 million Classic with White Abarrio, the $2 million Sprint with Elite Power and the $1 million Filly & Mare Sprint with Goodnight Olive. All three were the favorites in their races on Saturday at Santa Anita. The 31-year-old jockey from Puerto Rico rode four winners at the 2019 Breeders’ Cup.

Dodgers decline options on pitchers Lance Lynn, Daniel Hudson and Alex Reyes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have declined 2024 options on right-handers Lance Lynn, Daniel Hudson and Alex Reyes. Lynn gets a $1 million buyout rather than an $18 million salary for 2024, completing a $38 million, two-year contract. Hudson’s option was for $1 million, part of a deal that paid him a $6.5 million salary this year. Reyes receives a $100,000 buyout rather than a $3 million salary after getting a $1 million salary this season. Lynn, 36, was 7-2 with a 4.36 ERA in 11 starts for the Dodgers, who acquired him from the White Sox on July 28.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.