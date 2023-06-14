AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:36 p.m. EDT

Pro leagues balance profit, integrity risks in legal betting era

Images of players are being used in sportsbook advertisements. Sportsbook branding has prominent placement in stadiums and arenas, including some with on-site betting. Major League Baseball — long the most gambling-averse of the U.S. leagues — now permits its players to be ambassadors for gambling companies. It’s the backdrop for an era of legal sports betting in the U.S. that’s brought in huge revenues but also has some experts sounding cautionary notes.

Diggs returns to practice with Bills coach McDermott saying receiver’s concerns are resolved

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Stefon Diggs was back on the field practicing, and Bills coach Sean McDermott said whatever lingering issues from last season that raised concern and confusion over the absence of Buffalo’s top receiver a day earlier have been resolved. McDermott expanded and clarified on the limited statements he made a day earlier by saying Diggs didn’t skip the team’s mandatory session on Tuesday, but was in fact excused. He also said a series of discussions airing out Diggs’ concerns have left the team and receiver “in a real good spot.” Diggs’ participation was his first with the team this offseason after he skipped the Bills voluntary workout and practice sessions.

Original Golden Knights key part of Vegas’ Stanley Cup run

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy has been the Golden Knights’ coach for only a year, but he knows full well the history of the Misfits. So in the game that would win the Stanley Cup for Vegas, Cassidy started five of the original Knights and sent the sixth one in for the second shift of Tuesday’s 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers. The dozen Knights were on the 2017-18 team that dubbed itself the Golden Misfits because it was a collection of players from all over the NHL.

Reds prospect Elly De La Cruz still soaring after incredible big league debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Elly De La Cruz turned some heads when he not only homered in his first big league series with the Cincinnati Reds but deposited the pitch nearly 460 feet from home plate. Then he ripped off a triple as quick as anyone in the majors this season, and flashed his big arm with a laser across the diamond. The 21-year-old switch-hitting infielder now hopes to ride his hot first week in the majors into a season-long surge that, along with a bunch of other talented rookies, have beleaguered Cincinnati fans buzzing for the first time in a while.

Clint Dempsey says the US Soccer Federation is taking too long to hire a coach

NEW YORK (AP) — Clint Dempsey thinks the U.S. Soccer Federation hurt the men’s national team by delaying its decision on a coach leading up to the 2026 World Cup. Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired Dec. 31 and the USSF appointed Anthony Hudson as interim coach. British executive Matt Crocker was hired in April as sporting director and said he likely will take until the end of summer to decide on a coach. In the meantime, Hudson quit and B.J. Callaghan took over as the second interim U.S. leader.

Wimbledon prize money up more than 11%, winners of singles to get $3M each

LONDON (AP) — The total prize money at Wimbledon this year will rise by more than 11% to 44.7 million pounds ($56.5 million). It is an increase of 17.1% compared to the last Wimbledon before the pandemic in 2019. The winners of the singles will each receive 2.35 million pounds ($3 million). Those earnings are back to the levels they were in 2019. The All England Club says a priority has been placed on supporting players in the early rounds. Those who lose in the first round will earn 55,000 pounds ($69,500). That’s a 10% increase from last year.

Ohio House votes to mandate defibrillators in schools, sports venues after collapse of Bills’ Hamlin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Automatic external defibrillators, or AEDs, would be placed in nearly every school or sports and recreation venue in Ohio under a proposal that cleared the Republican-dominated Ohio House with overwhelming bipartisan support. The legislation was sparked by the sudden cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin in January on the field during a National Football League game in Cincinnati. It would require employees to undergo special training on using AEDs and recognizing the signs of cardiac arrest. Schools and other locations also have to hold informational sessions for students before each athletic season. The proposal that passed the House on Wednesday now heads next to the Senate.

Scheffler at US Open, looking to solve putting problems

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scottie Scheffler comes into the U.S. Open ranked first in the world but 148th in putting. With the U.S. Open at LA Country Club on tap, Scheffler finds himself experimenting with different putters and also trying to take a more positive mindset to the greens. One key to that is being OK with the idea that he can hit a putt perfectly and it still might not go in. Scheffler is trying to become the first top-ranked player to win the U.S. Open since Tiger Woods did it at Torrey Pines in 2008.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan recovering from medical issue, cedes day-to-day control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is recovering from a medical situation. The tour did not offer details of the situation or how serious it was. The tour says two of Monahan’s top executives will be leading the day-to-day operations while he recovers. It caps a tumultuous week for the 53-year-old Monahan. It was last Tuesday when he stunned the golf world and his players by announcing a deal with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund for a business partnership. The wealth fund is what pays for LIV Golf, the rival the PGA Tour had been battling in court.

A’s fans come out en masse for reverse boycott and tell owner John Fisher to sell

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Furious Oakland Athletics fans came en masse with a single message to owner John Fisher: “SELL.”Buddies Brian Guido and Scott Finney of Sacramento each took off early from work because there was no way they were going to miss the festivities a couple of hours away in Oakland.Thousands of frustrated, heartbroken A’s fans arrived early for tailgating and solidarity at the Oakland Coliseum to both celebrate their team and protest a planned relocation to Las Vegas. They called it a reverse boycott aimed at bringing as many people as possible to the ballpark, complete with bright green “SELL” T-shirts made by local company Oaklandish.

