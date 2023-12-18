AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:35 p.m. EST

Hornets’ Miles Bridges denied access to Canada for NBA game due to legal problems, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been denied entrance to Canada for an NBA game due to his past legal problems. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke Monday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Hornets are still trying to gain Bridges access into the country. Bridges is currently serving three years of probation after pleading no contest in exchange for no jail time in the June 2022 domestic violence case involving the mother of his two children, who accused Bridges of assaulting her in front of the children. The Hornets play the Raptors on Monday night.

AP Sports Story of the Year: Realignment, stunning demise of Pac-12 usher in super conference era

Conference realignment and the downfall of the Pac-12 is The Associated Press Sports Story of the Year. Over a span of six weeks this past summer, the Pac-12 was ripped apart and redistributed by its competitors. Oregon and Washington are going to the Big Ten along with Southern California and UCLA. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are going to the Big 12. Stanford and California will join the Atlantic Coast Conference. College sports is heading toward a super conference era. Realignment has laid bare the importance of revenue and the bottom line.

NCAA athletes who’ve transferred multiple times can play through the spring semester, judge rules

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — College athletes who have transferred multiple times but were denied the chance to compete can now play through the remainder of the academic year. A federal judge in West Virginia agreed with a motion filed last week by the NCAA and a coalition of states suing the organization. The judge on Monday extended a small competition window through the spring while an eligibility lawsuit is being heard. It means the NCAA cannot enforce its transfer rule. Several multiple-transfer men’s basketball players competed in games over the weekend, including West Virginia’s Noah Farrakhan, Cincinnati’s Jamille Reynolds and UT Arlington’s Phillip Russell.

Suns guard Bradley Beal out at least two weeks with a sprained right ankle

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is out for at least the next two weeks because of a sprained right ankle suffered against the New York Knicks last Friday. The Suns said Monday that the three-time All-Star’s availability would be reevaluated in January. The 30-year-old Beal made a 3-point shot in the first quarter, but he landed on the foot of New York’s Donte DiVincenzo. Beal was on the ground for a few minutes, writhing in pain. He got up to make his free throw. Then he went to the locker room.

G League player and girlfriend are arrested in killing of woman found dead near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have arrested a player on the Sacramento Kings’ G League affiliate and his girlfriend in the killing of a woman whose remains were found outside of Las Vegas earlier this month. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced Sunday that Chance Comanche, a 27-year-old power forward and center on the Stockton Kings, and 19-year-old Sakari Harnden will be charged with murder and kidnapping in the killing of 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers. Rodgers was reported missing on Dec. 7 and her remains were later found in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson. Authorities have not released a cause of death or discussed a possible motive.

Senators fire coach D.J. Smith, replacing him with Jacques Martin on an interim basis

The Ottawa Senators have fired coach D.J. Smith. They replaced him on an interim basis with senior adviser Jacques Martin. Smith is the fourth NHL coach fired this season. Martin was hired as an adviser less than two weeks ago with members of the front office saying that did not mean Smith’s job was in danger. Ottawa has since lost five of six to fall into last place in the Eastern Conference. Hall of Famer and longtime Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson was named an assistant on Martin’s staff.

Wander Franco earns $700,000 bonus from MLB pool despite ongoing investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — Wander Franco will receive a bonus from Major League Baseball of more than $700,000 despite being placed on administrative leave in August while under investigation for an alleged relationship with a minor. Franco will get $706,761 as part of MLB’s pre-arbitration bonus pool, a fund agreed to by the league and players’ association as part of their 2022 labor contract. The bonus pool was created to reward young players who are not entitled to more than the minimum major league salary based on how long they’ve been in the big leagues.

Deion Sanders lures offensive linemen to Colorado to protect QB son. Now those blockers need to gel

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Can college football programs rely on the transfer portal to build talented offensive lines? Deion Sanders is trying to do it at Colorado, which had one of the worst lines in football lseason season. Sanders has brought in several linemen through the portal ahead of signing day this week. Offensive linemen are a highly coveted commodity in the portal. Every team out there is searching for them. Play in just one game, on any level, and a center, tackle or guard can expect to receive the red-carpet treatment. The next step is getting them to work well together.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar faces 3 months of recovery after surgery for broken hip

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is recovering from surgery for a broken hip after falling at a concert in Los Angeles. His business partner and spokeswoman, Deborah Morales, says the NBA Hall of Famer had surgery “with no complications.” She says Abdul-Jabbar is facing three months of recovery. The six-time NBA MVP was attending a show when he fell. Paramedics responded and took the 76-year-old to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Abdul-Jabbar began his NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975. He helped the Lakers win five NBA titles.

Man City gets Copenhagen and Napoli drawn against Barcelona in Champions League’s round of 16

Defending champion Manchester City has been handed the most benign draw for the round of 16 in the Champions League after being picked to play Copenhagen. The Danish champion is making its first appearance at this stage since 2011 and qualified ahead of Manchester United. The draw was made at UEFA’s headquarters and the standout matchup might be Napoli vs. Barcelona. Paris Saint-Germain wasn’t punished as hard as it could be for finishing second in its group. The French team will face a Real Sociedad team playing in its first Champions League season in a decade. Real Madrid is seeking a record-extending 15th European Cup title and will play Leipzig next. Inter Milan is last season’s beaten finalist and plays Atletico Madrid.

