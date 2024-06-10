AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:35 a.m. EDT

Celtics beat Mavericks 105-98, take 2-0 lead in NBA Finals as series heads to Dallas

BOSTON (AP) — Jrue Holiday had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Jayson Tatum made up for a rough shooting night with 12 assists and nine rebounds as the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-98 on Sunday night to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. Luka Doncic, who was listed as questionable to play less than two hours before the opening tipoff, scored 32 points with 11 rebounds and 11 assists — the first NBA Finals triple-double in Mavericks franchise history. But he missed a one-footed, running floater from 3-point range with 28 seconds left, ending Dallas’ last chance at a comeback. Game 3 is Wednesday night in Dallas.

Scheffler holds on to win Memorial for his 5th PGA Tour title of the year

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is a winner again, and he never had to grind so hard. Scheffler held off Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin at the Memorial with his highest Sunday score in nearly two years. He shot a 74 and it was enough for a one-shot victory over Morikawa. Muirfield Village was so tough that only six players broke par and the average score was 75. Scheffler ended it by getting up-and-down from behind the 18th green and making a 5-footer for par. He shook hands with tournament host Jack Nicklaus and then cradled month-old son Bennett.

Another surprise? Europe’s biggest soccer show to begin in Germany and as usual it’s unpredictable

A returning Cristiano Ronaldo, a rampant Kylian Mbappé and a resurgent Germany. Throw in a Harry Kane-powered England and defending champion Italy and Euro 2024 is wide open. That’s without mentioning three-time winner Spain. The unpredictability of the European Championship is what makes it such compelling viewing. Even in its expanded format of 24 teams, there is always the potential for a surprise. This is the tournament that was won by rank outsider Greece in 2004. In 1992 it was won by a team that hadn’t even qualified for the finals after Denmark was granted entry at the 11th hour because war-torn Yugoslavia was banned. Don’t rule out a wildcard coming out of the pack.

Carlos Alcaraz wins the French Open for a third Grand Slam title at 21 by beating Alexander Zverev

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has come back to defeat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 to win the French Open for his third Grand Slam title. Alcaraz is a 21-year-old from Spain who becomes the youngest man to collect major championships on three surfaces. Sunday’s victory allows him to add the clay-court trophy from Roland Garros to his triumphs on hard courts at the U.S. Open in 2022 and on grass at Wimbledon in 2023. He is now 3-0 in Grand Slam finals. Zverev dropped to 0-2 in major title matches. He was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open after blowing a two-set lead against Dominic Thiem.

Grisham’s 3-run homer, Judge and Cabrera solo drives lift Yankees over Dodgers 6-4 to prevent sweep

NEW YORK (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, Aaron Judge and Oswaldo Cabrera also went deep and the New York Yankees rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers to prevent a three-game sweep in a series billed as a possible World Series preview. Teoscar Hernández’s sixth-inning homer gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead against Luis Gil. Starting because Juan Soto missed his third straight game due to forearm soreness, Grisham drove a fastball from Tyler Glasnow about a dozen rows into the right-field seats for a 5-3 lead in the bottom half.

Clark not on Olympic team, hopes to make it one day with USA Basketball

Caitlin Clark hopes to play for the U.S. Olympic team one day. It just won’t be in Paris next month. The Indiana Fever rookie has confirmed that she isn’t on the roster for this year’s Olympics. She wasn’t included on the U.S. team that was provided to The Associated Press on Saturday by a person familiar with the team. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement had been made. The roster includes A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi, who is going for a record sixth Olympic gold medal.

Luka Doncic’s triple-double not enough to help Mavericks avoid 2-game hole in NBA Finals vs. Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic is piling up injuries and points in these NBA Finals. But for the second straight game, he didn’t get enough support from his Mavericks teammates. This time on a night when the Boston Celtics did everything possible to give Dallas a chance to steal a game on the road. Doncic connected on 12 of 21 shots and finished with 32 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds, marking his 10th career playoff triple-double and the first Finals triple-double in Mavericks’ history. But his teammates went a combined 26 of 59 from the field on a night in which Boston went just 10 of 30 from the 3-point line during Boston’s 105-98 Game 2 win.

Kyle Larson celebrates NASCAR playoff waiver with another win and the Cup Series points lead

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Larson celebrated NASCAR approving his participation in the playoffs with his third Cup victory of the season. He won Sunday at his home track of Sonoma Raceway for the second time and fifth victory on a road course. The win moved him to the top of the current Cup series standings. Larson just this week was granted a playoff waiver by NASCAR, which debated a week over granting him one because he missed the Coca-Cola 600 when he ran the Indianapolis 500 last month. Larson led 19 of the 110 laps and passed defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. with eight laps remaining. It is his 20th win since joining Hendrick in 2021 which ranks third in the organization behind Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson.

Euro 2024: Guide to the 10 stadiums across Germany and their games

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — The European Championship in Germany is all about tried and tested stadiums with a rich soccer history. Unlike at some recent World Cups, there’s been no rush to finish stadiums on time. All but one of Germany’s 10 venues hosted games at the 2006 World Cup and none have undergone major changes. Here is a guide to the 10 stadiums and all of the games taking place at each.

Linnea Strom shoots 11-under 60 to overcome 7-stroke deficit, win ShopRite LPGA Classic by a shot

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Linnea Strom shot a tournament-record 11-under 60 on Sunday to overcome a seven-stroke deficit and win the ShopRite LPGA Classic by a shot for her first LPGA Tour title. After making the cut on the number Saturday, Strom teed off at 8:20 a.m. — three hours, 40 minutes before the final group — on the Bay Course at Seaview Resort. Strom had an eagle and nine birdies to get to 14-under 199, finishing about 15 minutes before the final group teed off. The Swede had the lowest final-round score by a winner in LPGA Tour history and matched the second-lowest score overall. Annika Sorenstam set the record with a 59 in the second round of the 2001 Standard Register PING.

