AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:33 p.m. EST

The NBA is hoping for a little more competitiveness in this year’s All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Last season’s All-Star Game played out in a way that the NBA hopes to never experience again. Nobody was interested in defense and almost nobody was watching the game, at least according to the abysmal television ratings. So, the league sent a message: Make the All-Star Game better. How that’ll work is anyone’s guess. But they’ll give it a shot on Sunday night, when the NBA’s midseason showcase game returns to Indianapolis for the first time in nearly four decades — with a return to the old no-draft, Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference, 48-minute game format that the league had gotten away from in recent years.

Ohio State upsets No. 2 Purdue in interim coach’s debut, capping week of turmoil with court-storming

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State has stunned No. 2 Purdue in its interim coach’s debut, winning 73-69 a day after the NCAA Tournament selection committee picked the Boilermakers as the early favorite to be the No. 1 overall seed during March Madness. Bruce Thornton scored 22 points and Jamison Battle added 19 points to help Ohio State pull off the upset in Jake Diebler’s first game at the helm on Sunday. The Ohio State fans stormed the court. Chris Holtmann was fired Wednesday after the beleaguered Buckeyes had lost nine of their last eleven games. Zach Edey finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds for Purdue.

Cardoso, No. 1 South Carolina beat Georgia 70-56 for SEC record 43rd straight regular season win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso had 16 points and 16 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina rallied pat Georgia 70-56 on Sunday to win its record 43rd straight Southeastern Conference regular-season game. The Gamecocks trailed Georgia 37-28 early in the third quarter before cranking things up to break the SEC mark they shared with Tennessee from the early 1990s. Te-Hina Paopao had 15 points off five 3-pointers and Chloe Kitts scored 12, 10 in the second half. Javyn Nicholson had a career-high 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs.

NHL’s Stadium Series games at MetLife Stadium increases total to 41 played outdoors

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The two Stadium Series games at MetLife Stadium this weekend increase the NHL’s total of outdoor games to 41. Each of the four teams featured five players who previously played in a pro game in the open air. Rangers forwards Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin are each playing in their third outdoor game, and Peter Laviolette is coaching in his fifth. For the Islanders, Matt Martin is playing in his third outdoor game, and coach Patrick Roy is behind the bench for the second time. The temperature for Sunday’s game was 39 degrees Fahrenheit (4 Celsius) at the 3:48 p.m. start, which was delayed 45 minutes because of the sun reflecting on the ice. During the first intermission, the NHL announced the Islanders will host the 2026 All-Star game at UBS Arena.

Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko jeered by crowd at swim worlds in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko has been jeered by some of the crowd after finishing second in the women’s 400-meter medley on the closing day of the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar. The 20-year-old Gorbenko was making poolside comments moments after Sunday’s race when the jeers rang out at the Aspire Dome in Doha. Gorbenko said she was “just so happy to be here and represent my country in this hard time” and added that “Being here with the Israeli flag means a lot to me and to my country.” Others in the crowd then drowned out the jeers with applause and cheers.

Rain pushes Daytona 500 to Monday in first outright postponement since 2012

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR has postponed the season-opening Daytona 500 until Monday because of two days of rain at Daytona International Speedway. The race had been scheduled for Sunday afternoon, although the weather forecast put that in doubt all week. The final practice for drivers was canceled Saturday, as was the Xfinity Series race. The Xfinity Series race is now scheduled to be held Monday morning, hours ahead of the 4 p.m. start for the Daytona 500. Joey Logano is set to start from the pole for Team Penske.

The Rock, Pitbull, DJ Khaled bring South Florida flavor to Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Pitbull and DJ Khaled represented South Florida at the Daytona 500. The trio of Sunshine State celebrities brought a dose of star power to Sunday’s scheduled race day that was washed out by rain. Johnson said he would stay for Monday’s rescheduled race and honor his role as Daytona 500 grand marshal and give the command for drivers to start their engines. Pitbull said he would return in 2025 to play the pre-race concert. Khaled said he was unable to stay Monday for his role as honorary starter.

Brittney Griner’s No. 42 jersey retired by Baylor in her 1st game on campus since she played

WACO, Texas (AP) — Brittney Griner’s No. 42 jersey has been retired by Baylor. The two-time AP national player of the year and career blocks leader attended a Bears home game for the first time since her senior season 11 years ago for the ceremony Sunday. Griner was part of Baylor’s 40-0 national championship team as a junior during the 2011-12 season. Her final home games as a senior were the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at the Ferrell Center on campus in March 2013, before the Bears lost to Louisville in the Sweet 16. Griner averaged 22.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.1 blocked shots in 148 games at Baylor.

IOC won’t change boxing age limit to let Manny Pacquaio compete at Paris Olympics at age 45

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee will not change its rules to let boxing great Manny Pacquaio compete at the Paris Games aged five years beyond the entry limit. Pacquaio wanted to come out of retirement to box at age 45 in the Olympic tournament in Paris where medal bouts will be staged at the Roland Garros tennis complex. The IOC says it wrote to Olympic officials in Philippines explaining the age limit of 40 will be upheld. Pacquaio ended his storied career in September 2021 after winning 12 world titles at a record eight different weight divisions.

Inter Milan surge back on to Champions League stage. Barcelona and Napoli look to take last chance

GENEVA (AP) — Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid and Manchester City seized center stage last week and the Champions League spotlight can now turn to shine on others. The four remaining first-leg games in the round of 16 this week include last season’s beaten finalist Inter Milan hosting Atletico Madrid. Napoli hosts Barcelona in a clash of the champions of Italy and Spain who seem to have only one chance left to win a trophy this season. PSV hosting Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday is a meeting between clubs that each lifted the European Cup trophy once. Arsenal goes to Porto on Wednesday.

