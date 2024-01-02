AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:32 a.m. EST

CFP championship game matches Penix’s prolific passing against Michigan’s best-in-nation defense

Michael Penix Jr. hasn’t faced a defense like Michigan’s and the Wolverines certainly haven’t faced a quarterback like the Heisman Trophy runner-up from Washington. The matchup will be the most intriguing in the College Football Playoff championship game in Houston on Jan. 8. That much was assured after the performances of Penix and Michigan’s best-in-the-nation defense in the CFP semifinals. Penix threw for 430 yards and two touchdowns in the Huskies’ dramatic 37-31 win over Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Michigan stopped Jalen Milroe short on fourth-and-goal at the 3 to finish a 27-20 overtime win in the Rose Bowl.

Michael Penix Jr. leads No. 2 Washington to 37-31 victory over Texas and spot in national title game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. passed for 430 yards and two touchdowns as No. 2 Washington beat No. 3 Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff championship game, earning the beleaguered Pac-12 one more game this season. The unbeaten Huskies will face No. 1 Michigan next Monday night in Houston, looking for their first national championship since 1991 and the Pac-12’s first since Southern California in 2004. Washington is one of 10 schools fleeing the Pac-12 for other Power Five conferences next year, with the Huskies headed to join Michigan in the Big Ten.

Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines to play for national title after stopping Alabama 27-20 in OT

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Blake Corum rushed for a 17-yard touchdown on the second snap of overtime, and top-seeded Michigan advanced to its first College Football Playoff championship game with a 27-20 victory over fourth-seeded Alabama in the Rose Bowl. Michigan’s defense ended only the second overtime game in the 110 editions of the Rose Bowl when Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was emphatically stopped when he attempted to sneak up the middle on fourth down from the Michigan 3. Coach Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines will play for their school’s first national title since 1997 against Washington on Jan. 8 in Houston.

Jalen Milroe nearly rallies Alabama back, but falls 2 yards short in OT against Michigan

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Milroe helped rally Alabama with his legs and put the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide on the verge of its seventh appearance in the College Football Playoff championship game. The dynamic quarterback was denied at the very end. With the Crimson Tide needing a touchdown and facing fourth-and-goal from the Michigan 3-yard line in overtime, Milroe tried to go up the middle on a draw, but was stopped by Josaiah Stewart for a 1-yard gain, giving the top-ranked Wolverines a 27-20 victory in the 110th Rose Bowl. Milroe finished with 63 yards on 21 carries despite being sacked six times, but most of those yards came after halftime.

Clarkson posts the 1st Utah triple-double since 2008, helps Jazz beat Mavericks 127-90

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to post the first regular-season triple-double by a Utah player since 2008, leading the Jazz to a 127-90 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Clarkson had 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds — the first triple-double of his career — and the first for the Jazz in a regular-season game since Carlos Boozer had one on Feb. 13, 2008, a stretch of 1,256 games. Also, Clarkson’s triple-double was the first in more than 40 years for a Jazz player coming off the bench, dating to Feb. 5, 1983, when Mark Eaton had 12 points, 14 rebounds and 12 blocked shots. Luke Doncic led the Mavericks with 19 points, 14 assists and six rebounds. Jaden Hardy hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Dallas.

Nix closes career with 5 TD passes, No. 8 Oregon rolls over Liberty 45-6 in Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 363 yards and five touchdowns to cap a recording-breaking career, and No. 8 Oregon closed out a season that started with national title expectations by rolling over No. 18 Liberty 45-6 in the Fiesta Bowl. Nix played like a Heisman Trophy finalist after opting to join his teammates on the field one last time, throwing for 257 yards and four touchdowns as the Ducks built a 31-6 halftime lead. Nix finished 28 of 35 in just over three quarters and completed 77.44% of his passes this season, breaking the NCAA record of 77.36% set by Alabama’s Mac Jones in 2020. Tez Johnson had 11 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown, part of a 584-yard afternoon by the Ducks.

Joey Daccord posts second career shutout as Seattle topples Vegas 3-0 in Winter Classic

SEATTLE (AP) — Joey Daccord made 35 saves in his second career shutout, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in the NHL Winter Classic. A crowd of 47,313 at T-Mobile Park watched the Kraken dominate the reigning Stanley Cup champions in a matchup of the league’s last two expansion franchises. Seattle improved to 7-0-2 in its past nine games and continued its climb back into playoff contention after a disappointing start to the season. Daccord posted the first shutout in a Winter Classic and fifth shutout overall in the NHL’s 39 outdoor games since 2003.

Nussmeier shines as Daniels’ successor, No. 13 LSU rallies to nip Wisconsin 35-31 in ReliaQuest Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Garrett Nussmeier threw for 395 yards and three touchdowns, helping 13th-ranked LSU launch its post-Jayden Daniels era with a come-from-behind 35-31 victory over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Stepping in to make his first college start after Heisman Trophy winner Daniels opted out to begin preparing for the NFL draft, Nussmeier completed 31 of 45 passes. He tossed TD passes of 14 yards to Chris Hilton and 38 and 4 yards to Brian Thomas. Thomas’ second touchdown gave LSU its only lead with 3:08 remaining. Nussmeier rallied the Tigers from a 14-point second-half deficit to overshadow a stellar performance by Wisconsin’s Tanner Mordecai, who threw for a season-high 378 yards and three TDs.

Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb done for season with torn ACL

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the injury on Monday. Chubb got hurt in the final minutes of Sunday’s 56-19 loss at Baltimore. He went down after trying to make a tackle and grabbed at his right knee. He was eventually carted off the field. McDaniel expressed regret afterward when asked why Chubb and other Dolphins starters were in the game at that point, when the deficit was 30 points with 3:05 remaining.

Analysis: Cowboys got all the breaks while Ravens and 49ers were big winners, locking up No. 1 seeds

The Dallas Cowboys got another big victory without taking the field Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers took care of business to make sure they get an extra week of rest. The NFL’s playoff picture is clearer with one week to go. Nine teams are in. Five spots remain open. Twenty clubs are still chasing the Super Bowl. Baltimore secured the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a 56-19 victory over Miami. Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes and had a perfect passer rating, helping the Ravens secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs while also boosting his MVP chances. The 49ers wrapped up the NFC’s No. 1 seed with victory at Washington and help from Arizona.

