AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:31 p.m. EDT

Marketa Vondrousova is Wimbledon’s first unseeded female champion after beating Ons Jabeur

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Marketa Vondrousova has become the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon. She defeated 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final. Vondrousova is a 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic who is ranked 42nd. She trailed in each set against Jabeur under a closed roof at Centre Court but collected the last four games of the first, then the last three games of the second. This is her first Grand Slam title. She lost in the final of the 2019 French Open as a teenager. Vondrousova missed Wimbledon a year ago after having surgery on her left wrist.

Ons Jabeur gets consoled by Princess Kate after a loss at Wimbledon made her 0-3 in Slam finals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ons Jabeur says her defeat in the Wimbledon final was the most painful loss of her career. Jabeur came up short against Marketa Vondrousova. The score was 6-4, 6-4. It was Jabeur’s third loss in three career Grand Slam finals. One of the others also came at the All England Club. Jabeur was consoled by Kate, the Princess of Wales, during the on-court trophy ceremony and she received comforting words from Kim Clijsters afterward. Clijsters lost her first four major finals before going on to win her next four and earning induction to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Lionel Messi makes it official by signing with Inter Miami and Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi has finalized his deal to join Major League Soccer. And after years of planning and pursuing, Inter Miami has landed a global icon. Messi’s contract is now official, about five weeks after he declared that he would be coming to Inter Miami. The team will introduce him Sunday night at its stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The first home match of the Messi era is likely to be July 21 in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul. A formal news conference is scheduled for Monday and his first training session with his new club is likely to be Tuesday.

Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in a Wimbledon men’s final for the ages

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will meet for the Wimbledon championship. Sunday’s matchup at Centre is quite tantalizing. Alcaraz is ranked No. 1. Djokovic is ranked No. 2. Alcaraz is still just 20 and is seeking his first title at the All England Club and second Grand Slam trophy overall. Djokovic is 36 and his numbers are much higher: He is bidding for a fifth consecutive title at Wimbledon and eighth over his career. He also will be trying to win his 24th Grand Slam trophy. They played each other last month in the French Open semifinals and it was a terrific contest for two sets. But Alcaraz then dealt with full body cramps and couldn’t keep up with Djokovic.

BRITISH OPEN ’23: Back to Royal Liverpool with all eyes on McIlroy

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The British Open returns to Royal Liverpool and all eyes are on Rory McIlroy. He has gone nine years since winning his last major. McIlroy came close to ending that drought last month at the U.S. Open and last year at St. Andrews. Padraig Harrington refers to him as a person of interest at the 151st Open because McIlroy seems due. It helps that McIlroy won the last time the British Open was held at Royal Liverpool in 2014. Conditions are favorable for him historically. The forecast for the area just south of Liverpool is for softer conditions than normal.

Stephen Curry makes hole-in-one at American Century celebrity golf tournament

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Stephen Curry has made a hole-in-one at a celebrity golf tournament, draining his tee shot on the 152-yard par-3 seventh at Edgewood Tahoe. Fans roared as Curry hit the shot, ripped off his hat, held a finger in the air and sprinted to the hole, smacking the flag like a runner crossing the finish line. The Golden State Warriors star was tied for first Saturday through 12 holes at the American Century Championship, which is packed with a star-studded field including the NHL’s Joe Pavelski and Alex Killorn, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo and former NBA star and sports commentator Charles Barkley.

Rory McIlroy makes enough putts to lead Scottish Open by 1 over Tom Kim

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy has a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Scottish Open and he has reason to feel his lead should be bigger. McIlroy shot a 67 at The Renaissance Club to lead Tom Kim by one. McIlroy missed an eagle putt from about 3 feet and a birdie putt from about 5 feet. This is one day after he missed nine putts from 10 feet or closer. McIlroy says he can’t be too disappointed because at least he’s leading. He has never won in Scotland. Tommy Fleetwood had a 63 and was two strokes back.

PGA Tour rookie Trevor Cone shoots 63 to take the lead in the rainy Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Trevor Cone shot a 9-under 63 on Saturday at rainy Keene Trace to take the third-round lead in the Barbasol Championship. Cone had a 17-under 199 total for a one-stroke advantage over Lucas Glover and Vincent Norrman in the event co-sanctioned by the European tour. Cone had a bogey-free round, with the tee times moved up because of afternoon thunderstorms. Glover, the leader after each of the first two rounds, had a 69 for his 11th straight round in the 60s. Norrman, from Sweden, had his second straight 67.

Martin Truex Jr. is undecided on retirement or another NASCAR season for Joe Gibbs Racing

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. knows he has to make a decision soon on his race future. Truex could announcement his retirement or decide to return for another season with Joe Gibbs Racing. The 43-year-old has floated retirement before, only to be coaxed back to return for another year in the No. 19 Toyota. Truex has two wins after he missed the playoffs last season. JGR would likely look to Xfinity Series drivers John Hunter Nemechek or Sammy Smith to fill the spot if Truex decides to retire.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the women’s final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Princess Kate was back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the women’s final along with several former champions and some stars of the entertainment world. The Princess of Wales was wearing a pale green outfit and later presented the trophy to Marketa Vondrousova after the 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic beat Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Centre Court. Former champions Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Ann Jones, Marion Bartoli and Conchita Martinez were also in the Royal Box along with Academy Award winning actor Maggie Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

