AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:30 p.m. EST

The Chiefs lost again. The Eagles struggled against the lowly Giants. The 49ers were embarrassed at home. Christmas Day was rough on Super Bowl contenders except for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson boosted his MVP chances and Baltimore made a major statement with a convincing 33-19 victory over San Francisco in a prime-time matchup that featured the NFL’s two No. 1 seeds. Monday’s results along with the rest of Week 16 left more questions open across the NFL. There’s two weeks remaining to answer those before the playoffs.

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons won’t deny it. They are fully aware of the unwanted history they’ve been tumbling toward for two months. If they don’t win Tuesday night, they will own the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history. Detroit will be trying to avoid its 27th straight loss when it hosts the Brooklyn Nets in the back end of a home-and-home series. The Nets beat the Pistons 126-115 on Saturday in Brooklyn, handing Detroit its 26th consecutive defeat. The Pistons matched the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers for the most losses in a row within one season.

The numbers that Atlanta guard Trae Young are putting up right now are wild: 28.3 points and 11.2 assists per game entering Tuesday. Keep that up for an entire season, and he’ll do something that only Oscar Robertson, Tiny Archibald and James Harden have accomplished. Stats like those typically get someone at least mentioned in an MVP conversation. With Young, it might not even be a guarantee that he’ll be in the All-Star conversation.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins is poised to step in as the next big star of women’s college basketball. The Southern California freshman guard is the nation’s second-leading scorer at 26.8 points per game, just behind Iowa’s Caitlin Clark with 30.5. Watkins broke Lisa Leslie’s school record for most 30-point games by a freshman with five. She’s led the Trojans to a No. 6 ranking and a 10-0 start. Watkins was already a prep sensation when she chose USC as the nation’s top recruit in the class of 2023. Her outstanding play is attracting celebrities and men, women and children of all ages and races who want a moment with her after games.

SEATTLE (AP) — Rome Odunze will leave Washington in the discussion as the best wide receiver ever to wear the purple and the gold. He’s made all the big catches asked of him, had one very important and memorable run, played the middle portion of the year with a broken rib and finished the year as a first-team All-American on seemingly every list. All that’s left for is the big stage of the College Football Playoff, where Odunze and the No. 2 Huskies will face No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl. On their way to the first 13-0 season in school history, the last Pac-12 championship in the current form of the conference and a spot in the playoff, Odunze became a star.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool is back on top of the Premier League and Darwin Nunez is back among the goals. Nunez ended a 12-game scoring drought to set up Jurgen Klopp’s team for a 2-0 win against Burnley on Tuesday and overtake Arsenal in the standings. Liverpool moved two points clear of second-place Arsenal, which has a game in hand against West Ham on Thursday. Chris Wood came back to haunt Newcastle and hand Nuno Espírito Santo his first win as Nottingham Forest manager. Wood, who joined Newcastle in January 2022 and was sold to Forest 18 months later, struck a hat trick in his team’s 3-1 win in the Premier League at St. James’ Park on Tuesday.

The PGA Tour has its own version of D-Day. It was on June 6 that it announced a proposed partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. No one was sure what that meant six months ago and no one is sure where it will lead. But golf marched on. There were two new major champions, rising stars and plenty of memories along the way. Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele got a new appreciation for Olympic stardom. Justin Thomas ended the year with a nice gesture to his caddie. All are part of this year’s tales from the tour.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph’s dynamic play against Cincinnati helped keep the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season alive. The longtime backup quarterback could get a chance to do it again when the Steelers visit Seattle on New Year’s Eve. Coach Mike Tomlin says Rudolph will “have the ball” to begin the week and will get the nod against the Seahawks if starter Kenny Pickett’s surgically repaired right ankle is not ready in time. Rudolph threw for 290 yards and two long touchdowns to George Pickens in a win over the Bengals that moved Pittsburgh to 8-7 and kept its faint playoff hopes afloat.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Not many people picked Missouri to be playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game this season. Fewer still probably expected Cody Schrader to be an All-American running back for the Tigers. He starred for Division II Truman State before transferring to Missouri and joining the team as a walk-on. He is the kind of success story that the Tigers and many other programs rely on to compete with programs like Ohio State, whom Missouri will face in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has staged a rousing second-half comeback to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the Premier League after a dreadful start saw the hosts concede two goals inside 26 minutes at Old Trafford. In the first game since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe agreed to buy a stake of up to 25% of the 20-time league champions, Erik ten Hag’s team was booed by its own fans in the first half after the goals. But it then completely changed the atmosphere with two goals from Alejandro Garnacho and a winner from Rasmus Hojlund. Dave Brailsford was at the game. He is expected to play a prominent role in the running of United’s soccer department as part of its new structure.

