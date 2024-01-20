AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:29 p.m. EST

No. 1 Iga Swiatek exits Australian Open in a 3rd-round loss to Czech teenager Linda Noskova

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek is out of the Australian Open after an upset third-round loss to Czech teenager Linda Noskova. Swiatek is a four-time major winner but has never been past the semifinals at Melbourne Park. She was on an 18-match winning streak. No. 50-ranked Noskova is playing in the main draw of the Australian Open for the first time and is the first teenager to beat a women’s No. 1 at Melbourne Park since 1999. In earlier matches Carlos Alcaraz reached tge fourth round after Shang Juncheng retired through injury. Daniil Medvedev won his third-round match in straight sets and was finished 2 1/2 hours before midnight local time Saturday. His second-round match finished close to 4 a.m. Friday.

Analysis: Iga Swiatek’s loss is the latest Australian Open upset. So get to know some new faces

Iga Swiatek’s loss to big-hitting teen Linda Noskova at the Australian Open is only the latest in a string of surprises at the year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament. Pedigree and past performance seem to mean little to nothing so far at Melbourne Park in 2024 and that sets up a Week 2 that features a bunch of new players and fun storylines. Even the 50th-ranked Noskova could barely believe that she beat No. 1 Swiatek 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the third round on Saturday. Noskova is making her debut at the Australian Open and had only two match wins at all majors until a week ago.

Islanders fire coach Lane Lambert and replace him with Patrick Roy

The New York Islanders have fired coach Lane Lambert and replaced him with Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy. President of hockey operations and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced the stunning move Saturday. The Islanders have lost four games in a row and six of seven to fall out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Lambert was midway through his second season on the job. Roy coached the Colorado Avalanche for three seasons from 2013-16 before abruptly resigning a month before training camp. The 58-year-old has spent the past five seasons coaching and serving as GM for the junior Quebec Remparts.

Edey posts 11th double-double of the season as No. 2 Purdue defeats Iowa 84-70

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Zach Edey had 30 points and 18 rebounds to lead No. 2 Purdue past Iowa 84-70. Lance Jones scored 17 points and Fletcher Loyer added 12 as the Boilermakers won their third consecutive game and 10th out of their last 11. Edey is the reigning national player of the year and got his 12th double-double of the season. He helped the Boilermakers have a 50-24 rebounding edge. Tony Perkins led Iowa with 24 points. Payton Sandfort had 16 points and Ben Krikke added 10.

Hunter’s 21 points and buzzer-beating layup send Texas over No. 9 Baylor 75-73

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tyrese Hunter’s driving layup at the buzzer sent Texas to a 75-73 win over No. 9 Baylor, handing the Bears their second straight loss in the Big 12 Conference. Hunter’s frantic basket came after Baylor’s Jalen Bridges tied the game on a long 3-pointer with 5 seconds left. Texas quickly inbounded the ball to Hunter near midcourt and he weaved his way around three defenders for the basket. Hunter finished with 21 points as Texas improved to 13-5. Ja’Kobe Walter scored 22 for Baylor, which fell to 14-4.

Slovenia beats US 1-0 in an exhibition that included 24 international debuts

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Nejc Gradišar scored in the 26th minute of his international debut following an American giveaway, and Slovenia extended the United States’ winless streak against European opponents to six with a 1-0 victory in an exhibition between nations missing top players. Twenty-four players made international debuts on Saturday, including 13 Slovenians. Seven of the 11 American debutants were starters, tying the Americans’ most since modern records began in 1990. All Americans were from Major League Soccer for a match not on a FIFA international date. Europe-based players return when the U.S. faces Jamaica on March 21 in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal.

Kalkbrenner has 28 points, seven blocks to lead No. 18 Creighton over Seton Hall 97-94 in triple OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks to lead No. 18 Creighton past Seton Hall 97-94 in triple overtime. Creighton scored seven of the last 10 points in the third overtime on Saturday, with the go-ahead basket coming from Trey Alexander’s 3-pointer for a 93-91 lead. Seton Hall’s loss ended a five-game winning streak in which they beat two ranked opponents. Kadary Richmond had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for Seton Hall.

Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer earns 1,202nd victory to tie Mike Krzyzewski’s record

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer tied Mike Krzyzewski as winningest coach in college basketball history with her 1,202nd victory, guiding the No. 8 Cardinal past Oregon 88-63 while losing leading scorer Cameron Brink for the final three quarters with a leg injury. VanDerveer can set the record Sunday, when she goes for 1,203 as Stanford hosts Oregon State. A couple dozen former Stanford players are expected to be on hand for the potential milestone. Kiki Iriafen led Stanford with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Chance Gray scored 19 points for Oregon.

Raiders remove interim tag and hire Antonio Pierce as their head coach

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas players have lobbied for Antonio Pierce to get the job full time ever since he became the Raiders interim coach at midseason. He got the job on Friday. Pierce is the fourth interim coach the Raiders have elevated. The others were Art Shell, Tom Cable and Marty Feldman. Pierce took over as interim coach on Halloween night after Josh McDaniels was fired. The Raiders went 5-4 under his watch and the team went 8-9 overall.

Atlanta Falcons complete a second interview with former Patriots coach Bill Belichick

ATLANTA (AP) — Bill Belichick has completed his second coaching interview with the Atlanta Falcons, moving closer to joining the franchise that endured its biggest disappointment with him on the opposite sideline. The Falcons also met virtually with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. But all eyes were on Belichick amid reports that he was the team’s top choice and had flown to Atlanta on one of owner Arthur Blank’s private jets. The Falcons haven’t had a winning season since 2017 and have never won a Super Bowl. Belichick is a six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots.

