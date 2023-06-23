AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:29 p.m. EDT

Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, with expectations of stardom

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, headed to San Antonio with enormous expectations to become basketball’s newest sensation. The selection of the 19-year-old from France that had been a foregone conclusion for months was announced by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wembanyama arrives with far more height and hype than most No. 1 picks. Listed at 7-foot-4, he dominated his French league in his final season there, leading all players in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots. Brandon Miller of Alabama was the No. 2 pick by the Charlotte Hornets and Scoot Henderson went third to the Portland Trail Blazers.

NBA draft report cards: Spurs, Rockets among teams that hit it big

It’s the easiest call of the NBA draft: The San Antonio Spurs won. That’s not to say other teams didn’t do very well on Thursday, when 58 players were selected as the league’s newest members. But the Spurs being able to take generational French talent Victor Wembanyama puts them at the head of the class. Other teams that did well Thursday night: NBA champion Denver, Golden State, Toronto — even with just one pick — and Orlando, which might now be closer to returning to the postseason mix.

In its push for more Black US players, MLB hopes results are on the horizon from grassroots efforts

PHOENIX (AP) — The percentage of Black players in Major League Baseball has been on the decline for decades, but prospects at MLB’s Draft Combine this week think that may soon change. Several highly touted Black players are hoping to become the next Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts or Andrew McCutchen. A recent study from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida found Black players represented just 6.2% of players on MLB opening day rosters, down from last year’s previous record low of 7.2%. But four of the first five players picked in last summer’s amateur draft were Black for the first time. Black catching prospect Zion Rose says “we’re starting to come through.”

4-time NBA champion Tony Parker says San Antonio is the ‘perfect place’ for Victor Wembanyama

PARIS (AP) — Tony Parker surely knows what he’s talking about when it comes to the San Antonio Spurs. And the four-time NBA champion tells The Associated Press he sees a bright future at his former team for fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama. Parker played 17 seasons for the Spurs and won NBA titles with the team in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. He says it will be the “perfect place″ for the 19-year-old French wonder. Parker says the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft “wanted to go to San Antonio, and so it feels like it was destiny.”

NFL owners plan to meet July 20 and potentially vote to approve the Commanders sale, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that NFL owners are set to meet July 20 to consider and potentially vote to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders. Three-quarters of the league’s 32 owners are needed to finalize the deal between Dan Snyder and his family and a group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris. Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is also among those involved in the incoming ownership group. The deal is for a North American professional sports record $6.05 billion.

United States picked to host 2025 Club World Cup, an expanded soccer tournament with 32 teams

GENEVA (AP) — The United States will host the Club World Cup in 2025. It will be the first time the expanded FIFA tournament will have 32 teams. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners. The Club World Cup will take place in June-July 2025. The United States was chosen as host during an online meeting of the FIFA Council. The tournament should test stadiums and operations for the 2026 World Cup. The United States will host the men’s World Cup with Canada and Mexico. FIFA could yet give some Club World Cup games to those countries.

SEC’s dominance on display again with Florida and LSU matched up in the College World Series finals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — No. 2 national seed Florida and No. 5 LSU will open the best-of-three College World Series finals on Saturday night in Omaha, Nebraska. The matchup illustrates the longstanding strength of Southeastern Conference baseball. The SEC is assured of winning its fourth straight national title by a fourth different team. Fifteen of the last 33 champions will have come from the SEC. Fourteen of the last 15 finals have included at least one SEC team. Florida won three one-run games to reach the finals. LSU bounced back from a loss in its second game to advance.

Denny McCarthy sets 36-hole course record at the Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Denny McCarthy set a new 36-hole course record by following up a first-round 60 with a 65 to extend his lead to four strokes after the morning rounds Friday at the Travelers Championship. The 30-year-old Maryland native started slowly, bogeying the second hole. But that was the only blemish on a round that included six birdies, five of them on the back nine. His two-day score of 125 is a stroke better than the first two rounds Xander Schauffele put up during his run to the title a year ago and Justin Rose’s first 36 holes in 2010, when he finished tied for ninth.

Spurs draft Wembanyama and now look for French phenom to help end NBA playoff drought

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are looking to end their four-year playoff drought with the addition of Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs selected the French phenom with the top pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft that was held in New York. There was little to no doubt San Antonio would select the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama was the unquestioned No. 1 selection. It marks the third time in San Antonio’s 51-year history that the Spurs have held the No. 1 pick. They are hoping Wembanyama fulfills predictions that he is a generational big man and follows in the championship footsteps of the franchise’s previous top picks of David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997.

Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez to compete in Home Run Derby in Seattle next month

BALTIMORE (AP) — This year’s Home Run Derby now has a hometown favorite. Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez is in. Rodríguez finished second last year in the event to Juan Soto. He said Friday it’s a no-brainer to participate in front of his home fans. The All-Star game is July 11 in Seattle. The Home Run Derby is the previous day. Rodríguez won Rookie of the Year honors last year and helped Seattle make the postseason. The talented outfielder hit 81 homers in the Home Run Derby in Los Angeles, but he lost to Soto in the final.

