AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:28 p.m. EDT

Majority of U.S. adults are against college athletes joining unions, according to AP-NORC survey

More than half of Americans say they are against college athletes unionizing, though younger respondents were more supportive than older, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey found that 55% of adults believe NCAA athletes should not be permitted to form unions that would led to collective bargaining with schools. The survey found breaks in support along three lines: political party identification, race and age. Six in 10 adults under the age of 45 support allowing college athletes to form unions. Last week, Dartmouth men’s basketball players voted to join a union.

To Ohtani’s surgeon, a 103 mph fastball was a red flag, but his $700M deal shows trust in TJ surgery

CHICAGO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had his right elbow repaired by Dr. Neal ElAttrache for the second time in September. With the 50th anniversary of the first Tommy John surgery coming up this year, Ohtani and ElAttrache are at the center of what might be the procedure’s most compelling case study. The Dodgers are betting on a successful conclusion, too. They handed a record-breaking $700 million contract to the two-way star in free agency in December. ElAttrache says Ohtani’s new deal is indicative of the confidence the baseball world has in the surgery.

McIlroy had a 65 with 2 tee shots in the water and 1 uncomfortable dispute

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy had 10 birdies, two water balls and one lengthy dispute on where to take a penalty drop. It adds to a 65 at The Players Championship. That’s his lowest start ever at the TPC Sawgrass and it gives him an early share of the lead with Xander Schauffele. One tee ball went into the water on the 18th. The one that caused issues was on No. 7, his 16th hole of the round. Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland were questioning whether the ball landed above the red hazard line. McIlroy says he was comfortable with where he dropped.

NFL is reviewing whether Eagles and Falcons violated tampering policies

The NFL is reviewing whether the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles violated tampering policies during the legal tampering window, a league spokesman said Thursday. The Falcons agreed to a contract with four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins shortly after teams were permitted to start negotiating with unrestricted free agents on Monday. The Eagles quickly struck a deal with two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley soon after the negotiation period opened at 12 p.m. EDT. Teams are permitted to talk directly with agents during the 52-hour negotiating window, but can’t speak to the player unless he has no agent and represents himself.

Running backs had plenty of options this week, even if the position still faces challenges

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Being a running back still isn’t all that lucrative compared to other positions, but this year some of the game’s best rushers enjoyed something you can’t put a price on. They had the freedom to move. Derrick Henry left a last-place Tennessee team to join one of the NFL’s top rushing attacks in Baltimore. Saquon Barkley went from the New York Giants to Philadelphia’s potentially dynamic offense. Tony Pollard joined the Titans to replace Henry, and Josh Jacobs moved from Las Vegas to a playoff team in Green Bay.

Sinner stays undefeated to reach Indian Wells semifinals. Swiatek moves on after Wozniacki quits

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Jannik Sinner has defeated Jiri Lehecka to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open and is now 16-0 this year. Sinner’s streak includes the Australian Open title he won in January. The Italian is 19-0 overall dating to last year’s Davis Cup. He’s won 21 of his last 22 sets. On the women’s side, top-ranked Iga Swiatek advanced to the semifinals Thursday for the third straight year when Caroline Wozniacki retired with a foot issue. Swiatek was leading at the time after rallying from a 1-4 deficit in the first set against the former world No. 1 who is making a comeback after retiring for 3 1/2 years.

A basketball coaching family, dealing with grief, aims at New York and Connecticut state titles

Linda Zullo would have loved Saturday. Jim Zullo, her husband, will coach in the New York state girls basketball semifinals. Sam Zullo, her son, will coach in the Connecticut state girls basketball final. They’ve spent years working for a day like this. So did Linda, the wife and mother who died two months ago. One of the last things she convinced her husband to do was to return to coaching, the family business in many ways. And as her family still mourns, the wins keep piling up.

No. 4 UNC dominant in rebounding and routs Florida State 92-67 in ACC Tournament quarterfinals

WASHINGTON (AP) — No. 4 North Carolina rolled into the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals by routing Florida State 92-67. The Tar Heels outrebounded the Seminoles 48-22. Armando Bacot scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Unanimous ACC player of the year RJ Davis scored a game-high 18 points. UNC won its sixth game in a row and continued making its case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The team next faces Pitt with a spot in the final on the line. Florida State will miss the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive season.

Brewers will open season without their All-Star closer. Devin Williams has stress fractures in back

PHOENIX (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers will open the season without All-Star closer Devin Williams. The 29-year-old right-hander won’t throw for six weeks and could miss at least three months because of two stress fractures in his back. Williams pitched through back soreness at the end of last season when the Brewers won the NL Central. He was feeling more discomfort this spring and got a second opinion after an initial MRI in Arizona. He was examined Wednesday in California by Dr. Robert Watkins, a leading spine specialist. Williams was 8-3 with a 1.53 ERA and 36 saves in 40 chances last season.

Here’s why you might see a lot of records on the track and in the pools at the Paris Olympics

ALBA, Italy (AP) — The purple pieces of vulcanized rubber track being produced at a factory in northern Italy will soon be run on by the world’s fastest athletes at the Paris Olympics. They have been made with one clear goal. Records. Three world records were set on the track in Tokyo three years ago and track-maker Mondo hopes its new design will enable more marks to fall in France. A three-hour drive across the country is the headquarters of another Italian company and supplier for big-time Olympic sports. Myrtha Pools is making 24 pools for swimming, diving, water polo and artistic swimming in Paris.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.