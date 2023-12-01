AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:27 p.m. EST

Could the mighty SEC possibly miss the College Football Playoff for the first time?

ATLANTA (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is the only league to claim a spot — sometimes two spots — in every College Football Playoff. And the SEC hasn’t just participated. It has dominated. But some are wondering if the conference that has captured six of nine national titles under the current four-team format might get shut out of the postseason if No. 8 Alabama knocks off No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs are the two-time defending national champions, but things could get dicey if the Tide snaps Georgia’s 29-game winning streak.

Tiger Woods putts into a bunker and loses ground. Spieth and Scheffler share lead in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tiger Woods looked better in the Hero World Challenge. It’s just the finishing stretch that keeps holding him back. Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth share the lead. Woods is 10 shots behind in his first competition since the Masters. Woods had four birdies in seven holes at the start. But he dropped careless shots on the back nine of Albany. None was more surprising than sending a birdie putt off the green and into a bunker on the par-5 15th. Woods says he’s rusty. But he hopes each day he gets a little better. Brian Harman is one shot behind.

Analysis: Aaron Rodgers’ recovery sets new standard for players who tear Achilles tendon

Aaron Rodgers defied conventional medicine by returning to practice just 77 days after surgery for a torn Achilles tendon. How he did it should be the No. 1 question instead of questioning his motivation. Even if Rodgers doesn’t play again for the New York Jets this season because it wouldn’t make sense if they’re eliminated from the playoff race, his recovery so far sets a new standard. Every player who tears an Achilles tendon should call Rodgers and ask him about his surgical procedure, how he rehabilitated, what he ate and drank. No question is a stupid one.

Female athletes sue the University of Oregon alleging Title IX violations by the school

A group of female athletes has filed a federal lawsuit against the University of Oregon alleging Title IX violations by the school. Thirty-two women, all varsity beach volleyball and club rowing athletes, are plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which accuses the school of depriving women of equal treatment and benefits, equal athletic aid, and equal opportunities to participate in varsity intercollegiate athletics. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene seeks correction of the violations and unspecified damages.

Oregon State, Washington State, Mountain West agree to 6-game football scheduling arrangement in ’24

Oregon State, Washington State and the Mountain West have announced a football scheduling agreement for the 2024 season. It gives the two schools six opponents each and keeps open the possibility that they will operate as a two-team conference for at least a year. All 12 Mountain West schools will be involved and Oregon State and Washington State will each play three homes games and three road games against members of the conference. The Mountain West will play a seven-game conference schedule and the games against Oregon State and Washington State will not count against the conference standings.

No. 4 Florida State QB Rodemaker a game-time decision vs No. 15 Louisville in ACC title game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — No. 4 Florida State might have to turn to third-string quarterback Brock Glenn to start the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game against 15th-ranked Louisville on Saturday night. Tate Rodemaker, who made his second career start in the team’s regular-season finale at Florida, has been limited in practice this week while recovering from a concussion. It’s another potential setback at the QB position for the Seminoles, who appear to be one victory away from making the College Football Playoff. Heisman Trophy candidate and ACC player of the year Jordan Travis is out for the season with a leg injury.

Column: Georgia already in rarified territory, with a shot to be the best ever

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Bulldogs are already in rarified territory. With three more victories, they’ll have every right to call themselves the greatest team in college football history. The top-ranked Bulldogs will go for their 30th win in a row against No. 8 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Only eight other major programs have won that many in a row. It’s certainly never been tougher to put together such a run in this era of increased parity, longer seasons, expanded playoffs and supersized conferences, not to mention the added burdens of the transfer portal and NIL.

European gymnastics federation rejects return of athletes from Russia and Belarus to competition

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The governing body of gymnastics in Europe voted against allowing Russian and Belarusian gymnasts to return to international competitions, calling into question how they could qualify for next year’s Olympics. The International Gymnastics Federation is allowing Russians and Belarusians to return as “individual neutral athletes” without national symbols from Jan. 1, in line with the International Olympic Committee’s recommendations. However, European Gymnastics said its members voted Friday not to comply with that plan. The FIG told The Associated Press in an emailed statement that it “takes note of the decision” by European Gymnastics.

Rafael Nadal to return to playing at Brisbane International in January after being out for a year

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal says he will return to playing at the Brisbane International in Australia in January. Nadal says in a video posted on social media “it is time to come back. It will be in Brisbane in the first week of January. See you there.” The 37-year-old Spaniard has not played on tour since last January when he hurt his hip flexor during a loss in the second round of the Australian Open.

Shane Pinto’s half-season suspension from the NHL shines a light on gambling education in hockey

Ottawa Senators player Shane Pinto’s 41-game suspension for violating the NHL’s gambling policy led to plenty of conversation within the hockey community. No details were released other than an investigation showed no evidence Pinto bet on NHL games. Players around the league had questions that led to further tips about what is and isn’t allowed with sports betting. That education is continuing from the Players’ Association to the NHL Alumni Association as leagues grapple with optics of ever-present gambling ads and how to navigate the reality of it being legal in the U.S. and Canada.

