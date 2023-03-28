AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:26 p.m. EDT

AP sources: Two groups formally submit bids for Commanders

PHOENIX (AP) — Dan Snyder’s departure from the NFL is moving closer to reality. A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales and another group led by Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos have submitted fully financed bids for the NFL’s Washington Commanders, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Two people confirmed the bid from Harris. Both spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because details of the bid have not been publicly announced. The Harris/Rales group includes basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta also has been in the running. Snyder had yet to accept an offer when the league’s finance committee met Monday so his future wasn’t openly discussed.

NCAA takes seat on bench in the political game

The NCAA has taken a seat on the bench in the political game. The organization that governs college athletics was once at the forefront of hot-button issues such as the Confederate flag and transgender rights. But that stance evolved quickly as one Republican-controlled state after another rushed to pass laws that cover everything from abortion to transgender rights to drag shows. The NCAA’s new approach came into sharper focus this week as Texas prepares to host both the men’s and women’s Final Four. Not a word has been spoken about moving these events out of Houston and Dallas.

Black female athletes: Having Black female coach is crucial

Black female representation in the coaching and sports administrative ranks has often existed on a minute scale. That’s true even in a sport like basketball, which along with track and field has the highest concentration of Black female college athletes. The number of women coaching women’s sports has increased in the past decade but Black women continue to lag behind most other demographic groups. Some Black female players say having been coached by a Black woman at some point in their careers was crucial to their development.

LSU’s Mulkey senses reunion in trip to Texas for Final Four

DALLAS (AP) — LSU coach Kim Mulkey is returning to Texas for another Final Four. The former Baylor coach says some people with ties to her lengthy tenure in Texas will be in the stands when the Tigers play Virginia Tech in the national semifinals Friday night in Dallas. Mulkey is the third coach to lead multiple schools to the Final Four. She made four trips with Baylor. It’s her first with LSU in her second season. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley returns to the scene of her first national championship five years ago. The Gamecocks play Iowa.

No replay booth reviews for roughing the passer in NFL games

PHOENIX (AP) — There will be no assist from the replay booth when it comes to the NFL’s roughing the passer rule. The league’s 32 teams declined to adopt a proposal from the Los Angeles Rams that would have allowed coaches to ask for a replay booth review of the often-controversial call. It was one of several potential changes discussed at the league’s annual meetings on Tuesday. The list of other changes was mostly minor. Also, most NFL players now have a new choice when selecting their jersey number — zero.

Analysis: Ravens are Lamar Jackson’s best, only option

PHOENIX (AP) — Lamar Jackson’s frustration over contract negotiations reached a boiling point when he announced Monday that he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens. Staying in Baltimore might be his best and only option. If the two sides can’t agree on a long-term deal by July 17, Jackson could play this season on the $32.4 million franchise tag. The 2019 NFL MVP hasn’t generated any interest in free agency after the Ravens placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on him. Some teams immediately said they wouldn’t pursue Jackson. The Washington Commanders joined that list Monday.

MLB free agent watch: Ohtani leads possible 2023-24 class

CHICAGO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani watch is on. Not Ohtani’s home runs or strikeouts or any of his magnificent numbers from the field. Nothing like that. It’s all about how much his next contract will be worth. Ohtani is among a group of players going into their final season before they are eligible for free agency. There is still time for signatures and press conferences before opening day, but history shows a new contract becomes less likely once the real games begin. The list of impending free agents also includes Aaron Nola, Matt Chapman, Teoscar Hernández, Ian Happ and Julio Urías.

A ‘Clutch’ tip helps Miller, Miami reach 1st Final Four

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Miller entered the transfer portal two years ago and wasn’t immediately on Miami’s radar. That is, until a guy who the Hurricanes know as “Clutch” called. Clutch’s real name is Gary Collins and he coached Miller during his AAU years. He called Miami assistant Bill Courtney and predicted Miller would be a breakout star. Fast forward two years. Clutch was right, and Miller and the Hurricanes are headed to the Final Four in large part because of his perfect shooting performance against Texas in the Elite Eight. Miller was 7 for 7 from the field and 13 for 13 from the foul line in Miami’s 88-81 win.

IOC details advice to let Russia, Belarus athletes return

GENEVA (AP) — Some Russian athletes can soon return to international sports, although their status for the Paris Olympics is still up in the air. The International Olympic Committee has recommended that individual athletes from Russia and Belarus should be allowed to return to competition under a neutral status as long as they have no military links. But the IOC held off on deciding whether they can compete at next year’s Paris Olympics. While the IOC said Russia and Belarus should remain barred from team sports such as soccer and basketball, it still defied repeated calls by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude all Russian athletes while his country is being occupied and attacked.

Column: End of the WGCs with more to come, minus Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rory McIlroy is a footnote in World Golf Championships history for hitting the final shot of the series. It was a 6-footer for par at the Dell Match Play, and it was only for third place. The WGCs have run their course. Match Play isn’t on the schedule for 2024. The other two quietly went away after 2021. The WGC in Shanghai is still up in the air but is unlikely to be played. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson asks, is that bad? Not necessarily, he says. That’s because the PGA Tour’s new schedule is loaded with tournaments that look like a modern version of WGCs.

