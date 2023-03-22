AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:26 a.m. EDT

Ohtani fans Trout, Japan tops US 3-2 for WBC championship

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani emerged from the bullpen and fanned Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out in a matchup the whole baseball world wanted to see, leading Japan over the defending champion United States 3-2 for its first World Baseball Classic title since 2009. Ohtani, the two-way star who has captivated fans across two continents, beat out an infield single in the seventh inning as a designated hitter, then walked down the left-field line to Japan’s bullpen to warm up for his third mound appearance of the tournament. Trout, the U.S. captain and a three-time MVP, struck out on a full-count pitch.

All-Stars of Team USA outmatched, outpitched in WBC final

MIAMI (AP) — Team USA fielded a World Baseball Classic roster brimming with All-Star names from Trea Turner to Mookie Betts to Mike Trout. Despite its plethora of talented hitters, Team USA didn’t bring the same pitching talent to the tournament, which culminated in the Americans being outpitched and outmatched in a 3-2 loss to Japan in Tuesday night’s championship game.

George leaves with injury as Clippers lose to Thunder

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George got hurt in the fourth quarter of the team’s 101-100 loss to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. George went down hard under the Thunder’s basket with 4:38 remaining. He lay on his back for several minutes before being helped to his feet. Supported by staff on either side, George headed to the locker room, appearing to barely be able to put any weight on his right leg. His potential loss could prove costly to a team harboring hopes of winning its first NBA championship. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points against his former team.

March Madness Mix: Dominant Gamecocks amid Sweet 16 parity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Women’s college basketball has displayed an odd mix this season and now there’s the rare combination of South Carolina’s undefeated dominance alongside parity in the Sweet 16. Just two of the four No. 1 women’s seeds advanced through the first two rounds, which hadn’t happened since 1998. The Gamecocks are one of them looking to continue their perfect season against No. 4 seed UCLA on Saturday. Virginia Tech is the other No. 1 seed advancing. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley says her team’s success comes from a singular focus on the game and its next task.

Willis Reed, leader on Knicks’ 2 title teams, dies at 80

NEW YORK (AP) — Willis Reed, who dramatically emerged from the locker room minutes before Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals to spark the New York Knicks to their first championship and create one of sports’ most enduring examples of playing through pain, has died. He was 80. Reed died Tuesday, according to the National Basketball Retired Players Association, which confirmed it through his family. Reed had been in poor health recently and was unable to travel to New York when the Knicks honored the 50th anniversary of their 1973 NBA championship team last month. Nicknamed “The Captain,” Reed was the undersized center and emotional leader on the Knicks’ two NBA championship teams.

WBC returns in March 2026, retaining spring training slot

MIAMI (AP) — The World Baseball Classic will return for its sixth edition in March 2026, with organizers concluding spring training remains a better time than after the World Series or in the middle of the major league season. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says MLB owners and general managers have to be pursuaded to make more star pitchers available to national teams. Since its launch in 2006, the WBC has been played in March, ahead of club opening day in MLB, Japan and South Korea. Many MLB teams blocked pitchers from participating, wanting them to concentrate on preparing for the season.

MLB plans to announce rules tweaks, week before opening day

MIAMI (AP) — Major League Baseball’s new pitch clock is going to undergo some timing adjustments before it is turned on for games that count. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred called the changes “significant” but also described them as “clarifications” based on input from players. The alterations are likely to be announced Wednesday, eight days before opening day. Baseball’s 11-man competition committee, established in the labor agreement last March, adopted the pitch clock and shift limits last September over the opposition of the four players on the panel. MLB set the pitch clock at 15 seconds with no runners and 20 seconds with runners.

College hoops staffs specialize to meet roster, NIL demands

Coaches across college basketball are looking at ways to evolve to deal with recruiting, roster management and athletes who can earn money. It is a chaotic landscape. The challenges include players being able to move freely through the transfer portal and cash in on their fame with endorsement deals. Houston coach Kelvin Sampson says programs have to adapt and have specialized roles. Kansas State coach Jerome Tang says the additional layers of support staff can make a program stand out from others.

Deputies: Alabama player drove 141 mph to evade traffic stop

BONIFAY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say suspended Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell drove over 141 mph while trying to evade deputies before his arrest on drug charges in the Florida Panhandle last week. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says Mitchell and his passenger were arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or deliver. The other man with Mitchell also was charged with carrying a concealed gun without a permit. During the traffic stop, deputies reported smelling marijuana and noted that Mitchell appeared confused. During a search of the car, deputies say they recovered 8 ounces of marijuana, $7,040 in cash, a set of scales and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Pitino returns to big stage at St. John’s: ‘I’ve earned it’

NEW YORK (AP) — St. John’s introduced 70-year-old Rick Pitino as its new men’s basketball coach with a news conference at Madison Square Garden. St. John’s is hoping the Hall of Famer can turn back the clock on a program that once stole New York City tabloid headlines away from the Knicks in the 1980s under coach Lou Carnesecca. The 98-year-old Carnesecca attended the news conference and called the hire a “home run.” Pitino, whose resume includes two national championships, including one that was vacated because of NCAA violations, was previously coaching at Iona. He said he has earned another shot at the big-time.

