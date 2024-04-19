AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:23 a.m. EDT

Butler, Williamson injuries are part of story for Heat-Bulls and Kings-Pelicans play-in finales

MIAMI (AP) — All four teams in the finales of the NBA play-in tournament on Friday night are dealing with injury issues. Chicago goes to Miami and then Sacramento plays at New Orleans. The winner of the Bulls-Heat game meets Boston in Round 1 and the Kings-Pelicans winner meets Oklahoma City. The Heat will be without Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier for their game against the Bulls, who had guard Alex Caruso go down to a sprained ankle in Wednesday’s win over Atlanta. The Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson because of a hamstring injury.

NFL draft has potential to set a record for most players on offense selected in the first round

The 2024 NFL draft has the potential to set a record for most players on offense selected in the first round. No draft has seen more than 19 players on offense chosen in the first round. That happened three times, most recently in 2009. Many draft experts are predicting more than 20 offensive players will go in the first round and some have up to 25. The AP’s final mock draft had 22 going in the first round, including 10 offensive linemen, six wide receivers, five quarterbacks and one tight end. Only once in the past 57 years have the first seven picks all been offensive players. That happened in 2021.

NHL PLAYOFFS: ‘It’s wide open’ is the theme as the race to the Stanley Cup begins

There is no prohibitive favorite to win the Stanley Cup as the NHL playoffs begin this weekend. Carolina gets the slight edge after the Hurricanes won 16 of their final 21 games and look every bit like a team poised for a long run. So did Boston last year after setting league records for the most wins and points in a season. This time it wouldn’t be surprising if any one of nearly a dozen teams is the last one left standing in June. That group includes defending champion Vegas, 2023 East winner Florida and Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers.

Utah and Florida clinch final two spots at NCAA championship, denying Oklahoma’s bid for three-peat

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Utah and Florida clinched the remaining two spots at the NCAA women’s gymnastics championship on Thursday night, denying No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma a chance at a three-peat. Utah took the lead on the first rotation after posting a season-high 49.6375 on the beam — with a 9.950 from Abby Paulson and Malie O’Keefe. Jaylene Gilstrap and O’Keefe also posted 9.950 on the floor to keep Utah in front. The Utes finished with 197.9375 points, while the Gators had 197.8750 for the fifth-highest score in program history at the championships. Defending champion Oklahoma suffered from five falls to place third with 196.6625, followed by Alabama (196.4125). Fifth-seeded Utah and No. 4 Florida join No. 2 LSU and No. 3 California in Saturday’s finals.

Soldiers who lost limbs in Gaza fighting are finding healing on Israel’s amputee soccer team

RAMAT GAN, Israel (AP) — Israel’s national amputee soccer team is heading to France for the 2024 European Amputee Football Championships in June. The team lineup includes two Israeli soldiers who were seriously wounded and lost limbs during the war in Gaza sparked when Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7. Another team member was wounded in the militants’ attack on the Tribe of Nova music festival. Amputee soccer teams have six field players who are missing lower limbs and a goalkeeper with a missing upper extremity. Sixteen teams, mostly from Europe, will participate in the competition.

Chinese Grand Prix could deliver drama to F1 and slow Verstappen’s victory march

SHANGHAI (AP) — The Chinese Grand Prix could deliver some much-needed drama to Formula 1. This means Red Bull’s Max Verstappen can’t be penciled in as the almost-certain winner on Sunday. The three-time world champion has won 22 of the last 26 GPs and three of the first four this season. Only a brake failure in Australia kept him from possibly sweeping the first four races. The last Chinese GP was five years ago. The track is unfamiliar and has also been resurfaced. On top of this, the China weekend features the season’s first sprint race. That adds more unpredictability. Lando Norris of McLaren won the pole for Saturday’s sprint race.

LA Kings rally late, finish 3rd in the Pacific Division with a 5-4 overtime victory over Chicago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings earned a playoff rematch with Edmonton by jumping into third place in the Pacific Division with a 5-4 overtime victory against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Kings took a two-goal lead into the third period, but promptly blew it when Chicago scored three times in five minutes. But the Kings finally evened it when Viktor Arvidsson scored his second goal of the night with goalie Cam Talbot pulled for an extra attacker. With third place secured by the single point for reaching overtime, Adrian Kempe then won the game with an unassisted goal just six seconds into OT.

Defending champ Golden Knights to face top-seeded Stars in playoffs after 4-1 loss to Ducks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored three goals and the Anaheim Ducks finished their season on a high note, defeating the playoff-bound Vegas Golden Knights 4-1. Vegas’ three-game winning streak ended and the loss knocked the Golden Knights out of third place in the Pacific Division and into the second Western Conference wild card when Los Angeles earned a point by getting to overtime against Chicago. The defending Stanley Cup champions will face top seed Dallas in the first round, while the Kings play Edmonton. Vatrano’s goals gave him 37 for the season, a career high. It was his third hat trick this season and the sixth of his career.

GM Mike Dunleavy, Warriors look to regroup after missing the playoffs with Curry, Green, Thompson

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the rest of Golden State’s front office staff had a feeling this season would wind up short of the ultimate goal. That’s the way the season went for Stephen Curry and Co. — losing big leads, making costly mistakes, repeatedly unable to deliver the big defensive stop when it mattered most. After the Warriors lost at Sacramento in the play-in tournament on Tuesday night, Dunleavy now has to try to improve the team while also fulfilling his stated goal of bringing veteran Klay Thompson back. The Warriors have won four titles in the past decade with their now-aging core of Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green.

Chasing 5th straight win, Nelly Korda is 2 shots back at Chevron Championship after a first-round 68

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Nelly Korda, who is looking to tie an LPGA Tour record with her fifth straight win, shot a 4-under 68 in the opening round of the Chevron Championship. That leaves her two shots behind leader Lauren Coughlin in the year’s first major. The top-ranked Korda is seeking her second major after winning the Women’s PGA Championship in 2021. She could join Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam as the only players to win five consecutive LPGA events. The 31-year-old Coughlin has never won on the LPGA Tour and shot a bogey-free 66.

