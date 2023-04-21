AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:21 p.m. EDT

NFL suspends 5 players for violating gambling policy

The NFL has suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy. Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney are suspended through at least the the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. Lions receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were each suspended six games for betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games. The Lions released Cephus and Moore.

Toronto fires Nick Nurse, who led Raptors to 2019 NBA title

TORONTO (AP) — Nick Nurse has been fired as coach of the Toronto Raptors. It comes four years after he led the franchise to its first and only NBA championship. Nurse went 227-163 in his five seasons with the Raptors. His winning percentage of .582 is the best of any coach in franchise history. The Raptors missed the playoffs in 2021, a year where they were forced to call Tampa, Florida, home because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenge of getting teams in and out of Canada for games. They lost in the first round last year, and lost an elimination game at home in the play-in tournament this season.

Bergeron doesn’t travel with Bruins for games in Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Boston captain Patrice Bergeron is not accompanying the Bruins on their trip to Florida for Games 3 and 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round series. Bergeron missed Games 1 and 2 of the matchup with the Panthers. Illness was cited for Game 1, then an unspecified upper-body injury for the other. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery says he expects Bergeron to play in Game 5 of the series. Bergeron was the Bruins’ third-leading scorer in the regular season with 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points. The 37-year-old forward got hurt in the regular-season finale in Montreal.

Column: Another domino falls on road to MLB expansion

The Oakland Athletics are packing their bags for Las Vegas, a long-expected move that will affect far more baseball fans than in those two cities. MLB is a significant step closer to expansion, which will bring two more franchises into the big leagues while also necessitating the creation of eight new minor-league teams around the country. With the Athletics buying land for a new stadium in Sin City, finding the Tampa Bay Rays’ next home is the last hurdle to a 32-team major leagues. For sure, the lobbying has already begun for Nashville, Charlotte, Montreal, Portland and Salt Lake City.

Collision ends Smyly perfect game bid, Cubs top Dodgers 13-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly lost a perfect game bid when he collided with his catcher while trying to field an eighth-inning dribbler that went for an infield single in the Chicago Cubs’ 13-0 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nico Hoerner hit a three-run homer with four hits and four RBIs as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. Cody Bellinger went deep for the second straight day and third time this season against his former team. Trey Mancini and Patrick Wisdom also connected. Smyly struck out 10 and walked none in 7 2/3 innings.

Coach Prime’s spring game to preview fresh-look Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders will give Colorado fans a long-awaited preview of what’s in store for a program that’s fallen on hard times. He’s generated so much buzz since his arrival that season tickets at Colorado have sold out for the first time since 1996. Sanders warned that what everyone sees this weekend won’t be a finished or polished product. It’s only a hint of what’s in store. The Buffaloes went 1-11 last season and remain a work in progress, Sanders maintained. Sanders and his social media team have given everyone a look at what’s happening behind the scenes in Boulder.

Wrexham and Ryan Reynolds looking for Hollywood ending

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Season 2 of “Welcome to Wrexham” is set to get the Hollywood ending the first one failed to deliver. But with Wrexham a last-minute plat twist isn’t out of the question. It’s hard to imagine that even A-list owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney anticipated the unscripted drama created by this unlikely union between Tinseltown and a former mining town in Wales. The end product has probably exceeded all expectations. All apart from the on-field success the pair set out to deliver after completing their takeover in 2021. A win over Boreham Wood on Saturday would secure the league title and automatic promotion to the fourth division of English soccer.

On the brink: The scenario facing Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham

The champagne is on ice for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Soccer is the new love of the Hollywood celebrities and there’s a big day in store for the Welsh club they bought unexpectedly in 2021. Wrexham could seal promotion from the fifth tier of the English game on Saturday. It would mark the realization of the first part of their dream of ultimately getting Wrexham all the way up to the Premier League. The team has a four-point lead over Notts County in the National League and needs three points from its final two matches to guarantee promotion to League Two.

Women’s soccer team plays to keep Mariupol in spotlight

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A women’s soccer team from Mariupol rose from the ashes last year in August when a new season started. After their city was devastated and captured by Russian forces, they formed a new team in Kyiv. With five of the original players from Mariupol, they recruited new members from across the country. Despite significant challenges, including a shortage of funding, the team decided to take a risk and continue to compete in the top league. Their goal? Not only to keep their place in the league but also to remind everyone that despite the occupation that will soon hit the one-year mark, Mariupol remains a Ukrainian city.

Autistic soccer fans can watch in comfort in Brazil stadiums

SAO PAULO (AP) — Many Brazilian soccer teams are increasingly accommodating autistic fans by offering them free tickets, hearing protection or special facilities called sensory rooms, designed to have a calming effect. The Sao Paulo-based Corinthians team has become a national standard-bearer in this trend. The sensory room at their stadium has noise-proof glass walls, crayons, toys and food _ all of which can keep fans busy during matches. Sixteen-year-old Hamilton Moreira is a huge Corinthians fan who uses a wheelchair and has autism. He watched his first match in-person from the room on Sunday, and his mother says “he just loved” it.

