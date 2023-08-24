AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:20 p.m. EDT

Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch for rest of season because of a torn elbow ligament, Angels GM says

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch for the rest of the season because of a torn ligament in his right elbow, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Wednesday night. The Angels don’t yet know whether the major league homers leader and 10-game winner will need surgery to repair the UCL ligament nearly five years after the two-way superstar had his first Tommy John surgery in late 2018 following his AL Rookie of the Year season. Ohtani left the mound abruptly Wednesday in the second inning of his start against Cincinnati in the opener of a doubleheader. The injury will have a massive effect on baseball’s free agent market this winter with Ohtani headed to free agency.

FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips at Women’s World Cup

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has opened a disciplinary case against the Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips while celebrating the team’s victory in the Women’s World Cup final. FIFA says its disciplinary committee will examine if Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales brought the sport into disrepute. The Spanish soccer federation would not comment on reports in Spanish media that Rubiales was set to resign on Friday after five years as head of the body. Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medal ceremony after the country beat England in Australia. FIFA gave no timetable for a ruling.

World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire. The 2019 World Series MVP has had his career derailed by injuries. Strasburg last pitched in June 2022 and has thrown only 528 pitches since signing a $245 million, seven-year contract in December 2019. An announcement is expected sometime next month. His decision was first reported by The Washington Post.

Rory McIlroy saddled with bad back at FedEx Cup finale

ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy is playing through a bad back at the FedEx Cup finale. McIlroy hurt his lower right back at home and has been getting treatment. He hit only 20 balls before the first round of the Tour Championship. On the front nine, he rarely finished a swing and at times appeared not to trust going after shots. He is the No. 3 seed and started the tournament at 7-under par, three behind Scottie Scheffler. McIlroy has two European tour events next month, and then the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone in Italy.

Los Angeles Lakers to unveil Kobe Bryant statue outside their arena on Feb. 8

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers will unveil a statue of Kobe Bryant outside their downtown arena on Feb. 8. The 17-time NBA champion Lakers announced the plan Thursday to honor Bryant, the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history and a beloved mainstay of the franchise for 20 seasons. Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Bryant participated in the initial planning of his statue after his retirement in 2016, according to the Lakers. He is the sixth former Lakers player and seventh team employee to be honored with a statue in the so-called “Star Plaza” outside the arena, which has been the Lakers’ home since 1999.

Novak Djokovic’s US Open return will come against someone who’s never played a match there

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will face Alexandre Muller of France in the first match of his return to the U.S. Open, while defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff could be headed toward a women’s quarterfinal matchup. Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and No. 6 seed Jannik Sinner could meet in the men’s quarterfinals, the same round where Alcaraz’s five-set victory last year ended at 2:50 a.m., the latest finish in U.S. Open history. Those potential matchups were set up Thursday when the draws were conducted for the men’s and women’s singles tournaments. Play in the final Grand Slam event of the season begins Monday.

49ers GM John Lynch says Trey Lance remaining on team as 3rd string QB is most likely option

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said he expects Trey Lance still to be on the roster when the season starts in just over two weeks despite losing out on the backup job to Sam Darnold. The Niners made the decision earlier this week to give Darnold the No. 2 job behind Brock Purdy despite trading three first-round picks to draft Lance third overall in 2021. The team is exploring all options with Lance, including a possible trade, but Lynch told flagship radio station KNBR that Lance being the third-string quarterback for Week 1 in Pittsburgh remains the most likely option.

Yankees turning attention to 2024 in the midst of `a disaster’ season

NEW YORK (AP) — A win ended the New York Yankees’ first nine-game losing streak in 41 years but left them 9 1/2 games out of the American League’s last playoff spot. New York is 61-65, in danger of ending a streak of 30 winning seasons. New York’s projected rotation of Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Domingo Germán started 79 of the first 126 games. Third baseman Josh Donaldson, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and slugging outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have missed substantial time.

Basketball’s World Cup is set to begin, and the U.S. isn’t worrying about pressure

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Basketball’s World Cup finally gets underway on Friday. The U.S. is considered the favorite to win the gold medal. Games are being played in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. There are no shortage of challengers. France believes it finally is in position to win gold. Slovenia has Luka Doncic, maybe the best 1-on-1 player in the tournament and an All-NBA talent for Dallas. Canada has a slew of NBA players. Australia has savvy veterans like Patty Mills and Joe Ingles. And then there’s Spain, the defending World Cup champion.

Cardinals trade Isaiah Simmons, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft, to the NY Giants

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have traded Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants, moving on from the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft after three seasons. The deal was announced on Thursday, less than a week after Simmons had a disappointing preseason performance in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Giants are sending a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft to the Cardinals. The 25-year-old Simmons was seen as a can’t-miss defensive prospect in the 2020 draft after a stellar college career at Clemson. But the 6-foot-4, 238-pounder never quite found a role with the Cardinals and was attempting to move to safety from linebacker this preseason.

