AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:19 p.m. EST

Hurricane-stricken Tampa Bay Rays to play 2025 season at Yankees’ spring training field in Tampa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays will play their 2025 home games at the New York Yankees’ nearby spring training ballpark amid uncertainty about the future of hurricane-damaged Tropicana Field. Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg told The Associated Press that Steinbrenner Field in Tampa is the best fit for the team and its fanbase. At about 11,000 seats, it’s also the largest of the spring training sites in Florida. The Rays’ home since 1998, the domed Tropicana Field, was heavily damaged by Hurricane Milton on Oct. 9, with most of its fabric roof shredded. It likely cannot be repaired before the 2026 season.

Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn is ending her retirement at age 40 to make a skiing comeback

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Lindsey Vonn says she is coming out of retirement to rejoin the U.S. Ski Team in an attempt to race again at age 40. Thursday’s announcement comes more than six years after Vonn’s last Olympics. She is a three-time Olympic medalist, including a downhill gold and super-G bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Games, and a bronze in the downhill at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. She is also a four-time overall World Cup champion and owns eight world championships medals. Her 82 World Cup race victories stood as the record for a woman until that total was eclipsed by Mikaela Shiffrin.

Brief altercation between fans mars France-Israel soccer match despite heavy security

PARIS (AP) — There was a brief altercation between a small number of fans early into Thursday’s Nations League soccer game between France and Israel despite heavy security inside the stadium, a week after violence erupted in Amsterdam in connection with an Israeli club team’s visit. Around 10 minutes after the game kicked off, there was scuffle in the top section of the stand behind one of the goals at Stade de France. It was not clear what caused the altercation and security intervened after around one minute. The match finished in a 0-0 draw with no further incidents. But Israel’s national anthem was whistled by some fans when the players lined up. A total of 4,000 police officers and security staff were deployed.

Mike Tyson concedes the role of villain to young foe in 58-year-old’s fight with Jake Paul

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mike Tyson isn’t the villain anymore as the 58-year-old prepares to fight the much younger Jake Paul in a sanctioned pro bout in Texas. Paul says he’s the disputer as the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer facing one of boxing’s most famous fighters. It’s the first sanctioned fight for Tyson since he retired almost 20 years ago. The bout is Friday night at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. A crowd of at least 60,000 is expected. The streaming platform Netflix is offering the bout at no additional cost to more than 280 million subscribers globally.

The world’s tallest teenager, 7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux, plans to redshirt at Florida this season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The world’s tallest teenager might have to wait a year to become the world’s tallest college basketball player. Florida coach Todd Golden says Olivier Rioux, a 7-foot-9 freshman who owns a spot in the Guinness record book, is planning to redshirt. Had the popular Canadian played in even one game, he would have burned one of his four seasons of college eligibility. Instead, Rioux will spend the rest of the 2024-25 season practicing with teammates and honing his skills. He will still be a freshman next fall. Florida students chanted for “Oli” in the final minutes of a victory over Grambling State on Monday as Golden emptied the bench. But Rioux remained seated.

Sinner doping case could have been communicated more efficiently, ATP chair says

TURIN, Italy (AP) — The chairman of the ATP Tour acknowledges there “could have been better communication” in explaining the rules involved in the doping case of top-ranked Jannik Sinner. But ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi says that anyone hinting that a “double standard” was applied because of Sinner’s status is “unfair because the rules have been the same.” A decision by an independent tribunal to clear Sinner of wrongdoing was appealed and a final ruling on the case is expected early next year. Gaudenzi made his comments at the ATP Finals in Turin on Thursday during a round-table discussion with international reporters to mark his first public comments on the case.

Embattled Florida coach Todd Golden expects raucous crowds on the road, beginning at Florida State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 20 Florida and under-investigation-coach Todd Golden are about to get a feel for what to expect on the road this season. It could be way more hostile than usual when the Gators play at rival Florida State on Friday night. Golden says “we anticipate it being a raucous environment, a crowd that is going to come after us.” The crowd might really come after Golden, who has acknowledged an ongoing school inquiry into sexual harassment and stalking allegations. Golden says he is considering “defamation claims.” He declined to discuss the case again and sidestepped another chance to deny the allegations.

McIlroy tied for lead at World Tour Championship and strengthens Race to Dubai title bid

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy is already an overwhelming favorite to win the European tour’s season-long Race to Dubai title and he has just made his chances even better. McIlroy shot 5-under 67 and was tied for the lead with Tyrrell Hatton after the first round of the season-ending World Tour Championship on Thursday. A top-10 finish will guarantee McIlroy wins the year-long points race formerly known as the Order of Merit for the sixth time. That would leave him tied with the late Seve Ballesteros and two behind Colin Montgomerie’s record haul. Thriston Lawrence is second in the standings behind McIlroy ad is the only player who can catch the Northern Irishman. Lawrence opened with a 73.

Roger Penske adds Long Beach street race to portfolio as he holds off F1 and NASCAR interest

Roger Penske has added the most prestigious street race in North America to his portfolio with the purchase of the Grand Prix of Long Beach. He bought the race from Gerry Forsythe, who owned half the event with the late Kevin Kalkhoven. Forsythe bought Kalkhoven’s shares earlier this year amid reports both Formula 1 and NASCAR were interested in North America’s longest-running street race. Forsythe then sold the entire package to Penske Entertainment in a deal that ensures the Southern California race remains an IndyCar event at least through its contract with the city of Long Beach that runs through 2028.

The state that cleared the way for sports gambling now may ban ‘prop’ bets on college athletes

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The state that gave much of America the right to offer legal sports betting may decide that certain bets on college athletes are out of bounds. New Jersey is considering banning bets on the statistical performance of student athletes, such as how many touchdowns a quarterback will throw or how many rebounds a basketball player will rack up. The NCAA says 1 in 3 college athletes in heavily bet-on sports report being harassed or threatened by angry gamblers. Thirteen states already ban such bets. The proposal moved forward Thursday but still needs additional approvals to become law.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.