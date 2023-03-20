AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:19 p.m. EDT

Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino accepts job at St. John’s

NEW YORK (AP) — Rick Pitino is back in the Big East Conference. St. John’s has hired the Hall of Fame coach to boost a storied program that’s been mired in mediocrity for much of this century. The school posted the announcement on Twitter, and Pitino is expected to be formally introduced during a news conference Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Following a successful run at nearby mid-major Iona, the 70-year-old Pitino was plucked away to replace Mike Anderson, who was fired March 10 after four seasons in charge of the Red Storm without making the NCAA Tournament.

Georgetown hires Providence’s Ed Cooley as basketball coach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ed Cooley is the new men’s basketball coach at Georgetown. He has been hired away from Big East rival Providence in the hopes of rebuilding a once-proud program that dropped to new lows under former star player Patrick Ewing. Georgetown announced Monday that it was bringing aboard Cooley. He leaves Providence with a 242-153 record after 12 years that included seven appearances and a total of just three wins at March Madness. His team went 21-12 this season and closed with four consecutive losses. That included being beat by Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The maddest March ever? Underdogs head to the Sweet 16

Underdogs have blown up every bracket in the country in what may be the maddest March ever. Defending national champion Kansas and fellow No. 1 seed Purdue are gone. The Sweet 16 will be without blue bloods Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina for the second time in the past three NCAA Tournaments. Before the 2021 bracket, that last happened in 1979. Still in are upstarts like Princeton, Florida Atlantic and a team picked to finish last in the Big 12 Conference. And, this being March, of course there’s Tom Izzo and Michigan State.

Antoine Davis ends chase for Maravich’s NCAA scoring record

Antoine Davis has ended his pursuit of the “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s NCAA scoring record. The Detroit Mercy guard finished four points shy of surpassing Maravich earlier this month in a loss during the Horizon League Tournament. While it looked like Davis’ college career was over when the College Basketball Invitational did not extend an invitation to the Titans, he held out hope until Monday that he would get another chance to play, possibly in an inaugural College Hoops Postseason 8. Davis says he’s upset about missing out on the postseason, adding he was cheated out of an opportunity no one can give him back.

Carson Briere charged for pushing wheelchair down stairs

Three misdemeanor charges were filed against the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere after a video posted on social media showed him and another Mercyhurst University athlete pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase. Police in Erie, Pennsylvania, filed charges of criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to commit mischief and disorderly conduct against Carson Briere, who completed his third hockey season at Mercyhurst. Senior lacrosse player Patrick Carrozzi faces the same three charges, according to documents filed with District Judge Sue Mack. The two are scheduled to appear in court on May 22. Briere previously apologized for his behavior.

St. Francis, Brooklyn, to drop NCAA D-I athletics program

NEW YORK (AP) — St. Francis College, one of the smallest NCAA Division I schools, announced Monday that its board of trustees has approved a plan to eliminate its athletic program at the end of the spring semester. St. Francis sponsors 21 NCAA teams, including men’s and women’s basketball, and has been a member of the Northeast Conference for more than four decades. The move comes as part of larger restructuring of the private Catholic school located in Brooklyn. Enrollment at the school is about 2,300 undergraduate students, but the school in a new release cited ‘flattening revenue streams and plateauing enrollment..’

Paris aims to keep Olympians cool without air conditioners

The Paris Olympics is going underground to find a way to keep athletes cool at the 2024 Games without air conditioners. Organizers are planning to install a water-cooling system under the Athletes Village like the one that has helped the Louvre Museum cope with the sweltering heat that broke records last year. The plan is in line with the Paris mayor’s resolve to drastically reduce the French capital’s greenhouse gas emissions and make the City of Lights carbon neutral by 2050. Two-time Olympic champion and marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge endorsed the Paris sustainability plan. He says “we all need to reduce our carbon.”

Ja Morant ready to rejoin Grizzlies, NBA suspension over

Ja Morant’s eight-game NBA suspension is over and the two-time All-Star guard may rejoin the Memphis Grizzlies. He is expected on the bench Monday night when Memphis hosts Dallas. It’s unclear exactly when he’ll play, with the earliest being Wednesday. The Grizzlies announced Morant would not play against the Mavericks because of needing to condition for his return. The Grizzlies know Morant has been working out to get ready. Coach Taylor Jenkins would like Morant to practice or at least participate in a shootaround before seeing game action, even with 12 games remaining in the regular season.

Austin Reaves rising to challenges in Lakers’ playoff push

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Austin Reaves has become something more than another interesting find by the Los Angeles Lakers’ scouting department. The undrafted prospect from rural Arkansas who played more baseball than basketball growing up is a vital part of the Lakers’ rotation in his second pro season. Reaves is in line for a huge pay raise in free agency this summer. He is concentrating first on getting the Lakers into the playoffs. Reaves took a starring role in a key game Sunday, scoring a career-high 35 points to beat the Orlando Magic.

US routs Cuba 14-2 to reach World Baseball Classic final

MIAMI (AP) — Trea Turner homered twice to give him a tournament-leading four, and the defending champion United States romped over Cuba 14-2 to reach its second straight World Baseball Classic final. Paul Goldschmidt and Cedric Mullins also homered for the Americans, who scored in seven of eight innings — putting up crooked numbers in five of them. Turner and Goldschmidt had four RBIs each. The U.S. plays Japan or Mexico in Tuesday night’s championship, trying to join the Samurai Warriors as the only nations to win the title twice. Turner, hitting No. 9 in the batting order, has a tournament-leading 10 RBIs.

