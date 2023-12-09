AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:18 p.m. EST

Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million, 10-year contract with Dodgers

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani agreed to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal was announced after days of speculation over where the unique, two-way star would continue his career after six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani’s total was 64% higher than baseball’s previous record, a $426.5 million, 12-year deal for Angels outfielder Mike Trout that began in 2019. Ahead of his 30th birthday on July 5, Ohtani has a .274 average with 171 homers, 437 RBIs and 86 steals along with a 39-19 record, 3.01 ERA and 608 strikeouts in 481 2/3 innings.

Eagles security guard DiSandro banned from sideline for Sunday Night Football vs. Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles security chief who was ejected in last week’s game for his role in a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been barred by the NFL from the sideline for Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys. The team announced Saturday that Dom DiSandro is allowed to travel with the team and perform all other work duties when Philadelphia visits Dallas. But he is not allowed on the sideline. Greenlaw said Wednesday that he and DiSandro sent apologies through intermediaries after the game and he holds no ill will.

This year’s Heisman finalists are an ode to college football’s portal/NIL era with 3 transfer QBs

NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony is an ode to the new era of college sports, transformed by the transfer portal and NIL. Three of the four finalists are transfer quarterbacks who blossomed into stars at their second schools and were having so much fun in college that they decided to stick around an extra year. Whether it is Daniels, Oregon’s Bo Nix or Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., the likely Heisman Trophy winner will be a quarterback who has transferred for the fifth time in the last seven years. The 89th Heisman will be handed out Saturday night in midtown Manhattan. Those three quarterbacks and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are the finalists.

Haliburton and Pacers to meet James and the Lakers for the NBA’s In-Season Tournament title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton can change his own narrative on Saturday night. And LeBron James gets a chance to add yet another prize to his legacy. It’s a game that doesn’t count in the standings but still has a ton of money, a trophy, medals and bragging rights on the line. Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers will take on James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in the championship game of the inaugural In-Season Tournament. Both teams are 6-0 in the event.

Former Oklahoma, UCF quarterback Dillion Gabriel announces transfer to Oregon for 6th season

Former Oklahoma and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel has announced he is transferring to Oregon for a sixth season of college football. Gabriel, who is from Hawaii, posted on social media “Marcus Approved” in reference to former Oregon Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota, who was also born in Hawaii. Gabriel wears jersey No. 8 in honor of Mariota. He lines up as Oregon’s replacement for Bo Nix, a Heisman finalist who spent the last two seasons with the Ducks after starting his career with Auburn. The Ducks are transitioning from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten next season.

Steelers star LB T.J. Watt placed in concussion protocol after reporting symptoms on Friday

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed star outside linebacker T.J. Watt in concussion protocol. The perennial All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year candidate reported concussion-like symptoms to team doctors the day after a 21-18 loss to New England. Watt briefly exited the game in the first quarter after taking an inadvertent knee to the facemask from New England running back Ezekiel Elliott. Watt spent a brief period on the sideline before returning, recording five tackles while playing 51 of Pittsburgh’s 57 defensive snaps. He was held without a sack for the third time in 13 games.

US and Mexico submit joint bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation and Mexico Football Federation submitted a joint bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup projecting $3 billion in revenue, competing against a proposal from Brazil and a joint Germany-Netherlands-Belgium plan. The USSF said the bid envisioned taking advantage of efficiencies from the 2026 men’s World Cup, to be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The U.S. hosted the Women’s World Cup in 1999 and 2003. FIFA is to inspect proposed sites in February and the FIFA Congress is to vote on a host in May.

Edey matches season-high 35 points in hometown, No. 4 Purdue beats Alabama 92-86 in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Zach Edey matched his season-high with 35 points, Braden Smith had a season-high 27 points and No. 4 Purdue rallied to beat Alabama 92-86 in Toronto on Saturday. In front of a pro-Purdue crowd that included several of his friends and family, Edey played in his home city for the first time since 2016-17, when he was a sophomore in high school. The senior center finished 11 for 11 at the free throw line and shot 12 for 20 from the field. He finished with seven rebounds. Smith shot 9 for 20 and had eight assists for Purdue, which has won 32 straight nonconference regular-season games.

Top basketball recruits JuJu Watkins, Isaiah Collier already excelling at USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins and Isaiah Collier made history even before stepping onto the Galen Center court for their first basketball games with Southern California. Last November’s announcements by Watkins and Collier that they would be attending USC marked the first time the top consensus men’s and women’s high school recruits both selected to attend the same school in the same season. So far both have been living up to the hype. Watkins is second in the nation in scoring, averaging 27.3 points, and has five 30-point games in her first seven contests with the Trojans. Collier’s 17.3 points per game is third nationally among freshmen.

Kyrie Irving injures foot, Mavericks beat Trail Blazers 125-112 behind Doncic

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 32 points and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 125-112 after Kyrie Irving injured his right foot. With just under four minutes left in the second quarter, Irving was fouled under the basket by Trail Blazers center Duop Reath. The star guard fell to the floor, where teammate Dwight Powell inadvertently stepped on his foot, causing Irving to stay down for several minutes. He remained in the game to shoot two free throws before Tim Hardaway Jr. committed a foul to get him out. Irving was taken to the locker room to be examined by the Mavericks’ training staff and then ruled out for the rest of the game.

