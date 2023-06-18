AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:17 p.m. EDT

Fowler, McIlroy, Scheffler headline the final round in a US Open full of possibilities

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At the top of the U.S. Open leaderboard are two players each going for their first major title. That’s about all they have in common. Rickie Fowler has contended in majors, won nine tournaments across the globe and has long been one of golf’s most recognizable players. Wyndham Clark is playing in only his seventh major and Sunday will mark the first time he’s finished better than 75th. One shot behind is Rory McIlroy, trying to win his first major in nine years. Also lurking is Scottie Scheffler, who is three shots back. Scheffler is trying to join Tiger Woods as the only top-ranked player to win the U.S. Open since the world rankings started in 1986.

Live updates | Fleetwood has 2 eagles with chance to add to record US Open scoring

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood is on his way to another low number at the U.S. Open. Fleetwood holed a long eagle putt on the par-5 14th hole for his second eagle of the round. He’s at 8-under par Sunday with four holes remaining. The closing three holes are among the toughest at Los Angeles Country Club. Even so, he has a chance to join the record scoring for this U.S. Open. Fleetwood five years ago matched the U.S. Open record with a 63 in the final round at Shinnecock Hills. Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele broke that mark with 62s on Thursday.

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has resigned following a drunken driving arrest. The university announced his resignation Saturday night. Huggins was charged with driving under the influence on Friday night after his SUV stopped in the middle of traffic in Pittsburgh with a shredded tire. According to a criminal complaint, a breath test determined Huggins’ blood alcohol content was 0.21%, more than twice the legal limit. Last month the university had suspended Huggins three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview. Huggins entered the Basketball Hall of Fame last September and was the third winningest coach all-time in Division I.

Why Marty Walsh left the Biden administration to run the NHL players’ union

Marty Walsh was less than halfway through his term in the Biden administration as labor secretary when the phone rang with an interesting opportunity. The call was about a job running the NHL Players’ Association. The former mayor of Boston and longtime Bruins fan was intrigued, interviewed and earlier this year got the role as executive director. Now three months into the job, Walsh is trying to get to know players and what they care the most about. His most pressing issue is the Arizona Coyotes and their 5,000-seat arena after a referendum for a new building failed.

Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic back in his Serbian hometown to watch family’s horses compete

SOMBOR, Serbia (AP) — Nikola Jokic made it back to Serbia in time to watch his beloved horses race in his hometown. Less than a week after leading the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship, Jokic was back in his hometown of Sombor to enjoy his big passion of horse racing. Thousands of his supporters in the usually sleepy northern Serbian town of some 47,000 people also converged on the local horse racing track where Jokic was watching his family-owned horses compete in harness races. Denver clinched the NBA title on Monday by beating the Miami Heat 94-89, with Jokic posting 28 points and 16 rebounds and collecting the trophy for the most valuable player of the NBA Finals.

Pete Alonso, the NL home run leader, makes speedy return to Mets after wrist injury

NEW YORK (AP) — National League home run leader Pete Alonso has returned to the New York Mets’ lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals after spending the minimum 10 days on the injured list with a left wrist bone bruise and sprain. Alonso was expected to miss three to four weeks after he was hit by a 97 mph fastball thrown by Atlanta’s Charlie Morton in the first inning on June 7. But Alonso, whose 22 homers are one fewer than major league leader Shohei Ohtani, said he thought last week he’d beat the timeline by a considerable margin. He said Sunday he felt 100%.

Brittney Griner misses 2nd straight game for Mercury with hip injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Brittney Griner sat on the bench in warmups for the second straight game, sidelined by a hip injury she suffered earlier this week. The All-Star center worked out about an hour before the game on the court and looked good doing an array of post moves and jumpers. She told The Associated Press when she walked in the arena that she hoped to play. Instead she sat on the bench cheering on her teammates, being ruled out about 20 minutes before the game after being listed as questionable on the injury report. The Liberty showed a video package showcasing Griner and the work of the “Bring Our Families Home” campaign during the first timeout. Griner received a loud standing ovation from the crowd and waved to fans and pointed to her heart.

Stickers adorn Rickie Fowler’s ever-present water bottle at US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leave it to Rickie Fowler to find that brilliant combination of hydration, product placement and doing what the kids like. One of golf’s fan favorites has been walking around the U.S. Open this week with his reusable water bottle in hand. It’s covered with stickers. One has a bearded skull that is the logo of a coffee company. There’s one of a lightbulb that is the logo of a beer company. Another sticker is a space alien. Fowler says all the stickers have something to do with friends or connections. But he says the real reason he carries it is to remind himself to keep drinking, and to save his caddie from having to lug around extra weight.

Verstappen ties Senna in F1 wins as Red Bull collects its 100th victory

MONTREAL (AP) — Max Verstappen tied the late Ayrton Senna for career victories and Red Bull won its 100th Formula One race as the Dutchman extended his season-long dominance at the Canadian Grand Prix. Verstappen won for the sixth time this season and fourth in a row. Red Bull remained a perfect 8 for 8 on the year. The victory for the two-time reigning world champion was the 41st of his career, which ties the 25-year-old with Senna for fifth overall. Lewis Hamilton holds the all-time record with 103 wins, but the seven-time champion said in Canada he expected Verstappen to surpass the mark.

Fowler, Clark share the US Open lead with major champs chasing them

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark share the lead after three rounds of the U.S. Open. Clark was the one who had reason to be elated. Fowler made a 70-foot birdie putt and was in the lead for much of Saturday at Los Angeles Country Club. But then he missed a 3 1/2-foot par putt on the last hole. Clark hit a bold approach and made birdie. They were a shot ahead of Rory McIlroy, who played a relatively boring round that seems to work just fine in the U.S. Open. Scottie Scheffler had an eagle-birdie finish and was two strokes back.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.